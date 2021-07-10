Fulton County Sheriff is hiring a full-time Financial Systems Manager

Carlos Muza/Unsplash

FULTON, GA — Fulton County Sheriff is looking for a full-time financial systems manager. The position will be compensated with a salary ranging from around $66k - $99k per year. The recruitment will close on July 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Duties and responsibilities in this position:

Operates or uses various equipment and supplies to complete work assignments, including a personal computer.

Organize, prioritize, and assign work.

Monitors and controls financial resources.

Develops financial and statistical studies to aid in budget forecasting.

Establishes and maintains internal financial controls and accountability.

Processes a variety of documentation associated with department/division operations, within designated timeframes, and per established procedures.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Every work on maintaining the success of the staff’s responsibilities, such as supervises, directs, evaluates, assists, trains, etc.

And many other related duties.

Candidates must at least have a Bachelor's degree in Accounting or a related field. In addition to that, they will also need to have five years of experience in accounting, including lead or supervisory experience.

Candidates with an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience provide the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job will also be considered if previous qualifications can not be met.

Specific Qualifications and Certifications:

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver's license.

Candidates must agree to go through and pass the following examination to be considered for the position:

Background investigation

Drug screening

Polygraph Test

Education & experience evaluation

Fulton County is an equal opportunity employer. The identity of candidates, such as race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, genetics, disability, or sexual orientation, will not hinder any recruitment process or further employment.

