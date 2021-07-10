Fulton County Sheriff is hiring a full-time Database Analyst

Adeolu Eletu/Unsplash

FULTON, GA — Fulton County Sheriff is looking for a full-time database analyst. The position will be compensated with a salary ranging from around $45.6k to $68.5k per year. The recruitment will close on July 13 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Duties and responsibilities in this position are as follows:

Design and maintain databases, tables and spreadsheets; collect and analyze data from a variety of sources.

Support databases.

Maintain database documentation.

Run a variety of reports from system programs to include status reports on systems projects, as well as ad hoc reports.

Maintain awareness of new applications, technologies, technical methods, trends and advances in the profession.

Process a variety of documentation associated with department/division operations, within designated timeframes, and per established procedures.

Operate or use various equipment, power tools, hand tools and supplies in order to complete work assignments.

Have good interpersonal and communication skills.

And other related duties.

Candidates must at least have an Associate's degree in Computer Science or a related field. In addition to that, they will also need to have two years of experience in database management.

Candidates with an equivalent combination of education, training and experience provide the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this job will also be considered if previous qualifications can not be met.

Specific qualifications and certifications:

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver's license.

Possession of a Database Administration certificate is preferred.

Candidates must agree to go through and pass the following examination to be considered for the position:

Background investigation

Drug screening

Polygraph Test

Education and experience evaluation

Fulton County is an equal opportunity employer. The identity of candidates, such as race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, genetics, disability or sexual orientation, will not hinder any recruitment process or further employment.

