The annual ‘It Takes A Village Back to School’ giveaway and essay competition to return this month

Shubham Sharan/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. is back with the annual ‘It Takes A Village Back to School’ with giveaway and essay competition events.

The events will be held three times in three different locations:

Friday, July 23 at Wolf Creek Library (5 p.m. – 6 p.m.) Saturday, July 24 at East Point Library (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Saturday, July 31 at Mechanicsville Library (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Following the COVID-19 protocols, this event will be held in drive-thru deliveries of backpacks along with the school supplies and masks. Those will be distributed on first-come, first-served system.

As part of the events, they will also provide vaccination administrated by the Fulton County Board of Health for those aged 12 and under.

People interested to join this event are required to register in advance, wear masks and have ID to verify residency.

In addition to this giveaway events, Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. also holds an essay competition for students who are currently enrolled in college. To join this competition, it is also required that the parents of the students must be residents of Fulton County District 5.

For the essay, students have to answer one of these questions in 1,500 words:

What should voting and elections look like in the 21st century? Should it be easier to vote or harder? What should be done differently and what should be improved? Should the age to vote change? How should technology be used in voter registrations and elections?

Only one topic and one submission for each student, and the essay should be submitted to: Marvin.Arrington@FultonCountyGA.gov no later than July 23, 2021.

The winner will be announced and awarded book scholarship on Friday, July 31, 2021 at Mechanicsville Library at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The book scholarship prizes:

1st Prize: $500

2nd Prize: $350

3rd Prize: $150

To get additional information or register, please check out this link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/it-takes-a-village-back-to-school-giveaway-essay-competition-swatl-tickets-157124217765.

