Fulton County Sheriff is hiring a full-time criminal information systems supervisor

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Sheriff is looking for a full-time criminal information systems supervisor. The position will be compensated with a salary ranging from around $47k - $71k per year. The recruitment will close on July 13 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Duties and responsibilities in this position are:

Developing and overseeing the creation of complex records into various systems.

Assisting in the development of record management policies and procedures, and preparing activity reports for the assigned unit.

Analyze issues affecting the unit, business process and the automated system (Odyssey).

Enforcing applicable laws, rules and regulations

Preparing and review various reports and documents

Serving as a liaison between employees, management, GCIC/NCIC technical support staff, judges, judicial staff, attorneys and other law enforcement agencies.

Researching, compiling, and/or monitoring administrative or statistical data pertaining to departmental operations; summarizing data, performing routine data analysis, and preparing reports; conducting research of department files, legal records, database records, electronic data sources, internet sites, hardcopy materials or other sources as needed.

Creating and maintaining filing systems for data and records, determining the effectiveness of existing filing systems, developing procedures for file maintenance, and determining when records and documents are to be purged, archived, and/or destroyed.

Every work concerning the staff.

And many other related duties.

Candidates must at least have an Associate degree and four years of work experience in judicial systems or law enforcement. In addition to that, they will also need to have two years of experience as a Criminal Information Systems (CIS) Technician.

Candidates with an equivalent combination of education, training and experience provide the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this job will also be considered if previous qualifications can not be met.

Candidates must agree to go through and pass the following examination to be considered for the position:

Background investigation

Drug screening

Polygraph Test

Education and experience evaluation

Fulton County is an equal opportunity employer. The identity of candidates, such as race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, genetics, disability or sexual orientation, will not hinder any recruitment process or further employment.

