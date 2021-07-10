Fulton County Sheriff is hiring a Crime Suppression Investigator

Volodymyr Hryshchenko/Unsplash

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Sheriff is looking for a crime suppression investigator. The position will be compensated with a salary ranging from $50k to $68.5k per year. The recruitment will close on July 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Duties as a crime suppression investigator are as follows:

Use crime data and statistics to plan, coordinate and work collaboratively with other crime suppression team members.

Train as needed to remain proficient and knowledgeable of related laws, policies, and procedures.

Demonstrate proficiency in the use and qualification of firearms.

The position’s other responsibilities are as follows:

Conduct investigations of felonies and misdemeanors committed within Fulton County, including questioning suspects and witnesses

Perform crime scene processing. Obtain photographs, fingerprints, questions victims, suspects, witnesses and prisoners as needed; establish positive identifications; and acquire pertinent information which may be used in court or to further solve cases.

Assist the District Attorney in preparing for the prosecution of offenders.

Develop and maintain a variety of documentation associated with investigative operations, within designated timeframes, and per established procedures.

And other related duties.

Candidates must at least have a High School Diploma or GED Equivalent. In addition to that, they will also need to have two years of experience in law enforcement, investigations.

Candidates with an equivalent combination of education, training and experience provide the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this job will also be considered if previous qualifications can not be met.

Certifications and specific qualifications:

Must be 21 years of age

Must be a citizen of the United States

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver's license

Must obtain and maintain Peace Officer Standards and Training certification

Candidates must agree to go through and pass the following examination to be considered for the position:

Background investigation

Drug screening

Polygraph Test

Physical fitness/agility standards, including running, sit-ups, push-ups tests

Psychological profile test (if required)

Fulton County is an equal opportunity employer. The identity of candidates, such as race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, genetics, disability or sexual orientation, will not hinder any recruitment process or further employment.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.