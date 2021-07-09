Rockdale County Division of Parks and Recreation to hold its 2021 Summer Concert Series

ActionVance/Unsplash

CONYERS, GA — The Rockdale County Division of Parks and Recreation will hold its 2021 Summer Concert Series. This event will show a separate concert that will be held one Sunday a month starting from July to October.

There will be four concerts with every concert will show different artists and will take place in different locations.

The first concert will be held on Sunday, July 25 starting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. This concert will take place at Costley Mill Park, 2599 Salem Church Road, Conyers, Georgia 30013. There will be Phillipia Williams and The Phixx as performers.

The second concert will be held on Sunday, August 29 starting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will take place at Johnson Park, 1781 Ebenezer Road, Conyers, Georgia 30094 with Unknown Lyric as the artist for this concert.

On Sunday, September 26, there will be the next concert that will start from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., located at Costley Mill Park, 2599 Salem Church Road, Conyers, Georgia 30013. People will be able to enjoy the performance of Gritz and Jelly Butter at this concert.

The last concert will be held on Sunday, October 24, beginning from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., that will take place at Costley Mill Park, 2599 Salem Church Road, Conyers, Georgia 30013 with The Corey Brown Band as a performer.

All four concerts will provide food vendors. However, participants should bring their own lawn chairs. Admission is at no cost.

Meanwhile, Parks and Recreation will also hold two other events ahead of the first two concerts within the series.

The first event is the Reveal of the Costley Mill Event Center that will be held on Sunday, July 25 beginning from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m located at Costley Mill Park, 2599 Salem Church Road, Conyers, Georgia 30013.

The next event is Reveal of Additional Gym, Natatorium Expansion and Other Improvements that will be held on Sunday, August 29, starting from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Johnson Park, 1781 Ebenezer Road, Conyers, Georgia 30094

If you have any additional questions, contact 770-278-7529.

