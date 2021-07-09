Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. to hold the 3rd Annual Rockin Women in Rockdale EmpowerHER Brunch.

Wan San Yip/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. will hold the third Annual Rockin Women in Rockdale EmpowerHER Brunch. The event will be held on Saturday, October 23, starting from 9 a.m. to noon, and will take place at the Costley Mill Event Center.

The annual Rockin Woman will honor as well as acknowledge incredible women in the community who have contributed to Rockdale County’s success. Marian McDaniel, the first African American female Fire Chief of Rockdale County, will become the main speaker at this event

At the brunch, there will be ten women who will be receiving awards. Local people can nominate one woman whom they believe deserves the recognition of the award.

Residents can fill out the applications on the county website at rockdalecountyga.gov/rockinwomen. The application is due on August 30, 2021.

Several criteria for nomination are that she must be a Rockdale County resident, works or owns a business in Rockdale County; must be 18 years old or older; and must not be a receiver of the 2019 Annual Rockin Women. Lastly, the nomination must be submitted by a third party.

Residents who submit a nominee will be asked to write a hundred-word essay on why their nominee should be selected. In addition, the essay must conceive a description of the impact or difference the woman who are they nominate has made in the Rockdale County community. Residents will also be requested to give a short bio of the nominee.

In this event, ten finalists and four of their guests, and their nominators will be invited. However, the public must RSVP to participate due to limited space.

Interested parties can email Melisa Mims at melisa.mims@rockdalecountyga.gov and list their first as well as last name, phone number and email address.

As for RSVP requests, they will be based on availability as well as space. The RSVP is due on Monday, October 4, 2021 Walk-ins will not be accepted.

