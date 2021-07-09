Joe Gumm named as Rockdale County's new Director of Public Relations

Hunters Race/Unsplash

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Rockdale County has announced on June 23 that Joe Gumm is becoming its new Director of Public Relations.

Gumm has twenty years of experience in PR, news media, marketing and

communications. He will have a responsibility for the County’s overall

communications strategy, including public relations, web presence, as well as social media.

“I am grateful for this exciting new opportunity with the talented team of PR

professionals already in place and look forward to serving the residents of Rockdale County through this important role,” said Gumm.

Previously, Gumm has served in similar roles at the Atlanta Small Business

Network and in a digital startup company. Before taking part in Rockdale County, Gumm worked for a number of Fortune 500 media companies including Disney, Scripps, Tegna and Sinclair Broadcast Group in diverse capacities.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Director Joe Gumm and his family to what we believe is the greatest county in Georgia - Rockdale County,” said Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr.

He also added, “We are confident that Director Gumm’s public relations, news media, marketing and communication talents and skills will fully support Rockdale County’s strategic community and citizen focused initiatives. Please join me in welcoming Director Joe Gumm to the greatest County in Georgia.”

Gumm graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and at this university he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. While he got a Master of Science degree in Communications and Mass Media from Purdue University and a certificate in Strategic Communication Management.

For any additional questions for Gumm, you can contact him at (678) 488-8289 or joe.gumm@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.