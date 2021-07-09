The City of Conyers holds Trucks on the Tracks

Harry Gillen/Unsplash

CONYERS, GA — The City of Conyers is currently holding Trucks on the Tracks. The event is a summer series of food truck gatherings together with live music as well as children’s activities. Hargray becomes the sponsor for this event.

Trucks on the Tracks will be held in Olde Town Conyers on the fourth Thursday evenings of the month throughout the summer, starting in June through August 2021.

There will be a variety of types of food trucks based on events and announcements. The announcement is about the specific food trucks that are expected to attend ahead of every event and will be shared on the Olde Town Conyers' social media pages.

The next trucks on the Tracks will be held on July 22 and August 26 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The event will be located in the area behind The Pointe, 939 Railroad Street, at the intersection of Railroad and Commercial streets.

On June 24, Trucks on the Tracks provided various events, including Soul Truck’n Good BBQ, Kona Ice, and Philly Creation. Atlanta-based southern rocker BJ Wilbanks gave an entertainment at this event. As for the event that will be held on July 22, they will add more food trucks and several great giveaways from the Olde Town Merchants.

Each food truck provides entertainment, children’s activities and giveaways. All of those are sponsored by Hargray.

“Hargray is one of our neighbors and partners in Olde Town Conyers and they’ve really made an effort to get involved in events like Trucks on the Tracks,” said Olde Town Event Coordinator, Sandy Daniels.

“Everyone has to eat and we hope people will come out to support not only our Olde Town restaurant mainstays, but also these visiting food trucks for a great dining experience in our downtown,” added Daniels.

