DeKalb Drinking Water Quality Report released

ATLANTA, GA — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has released this year's Consumer Confidence Report, also known as Drinking Water Quality Report.

This report shows the data of the regulated drinking water substances detected in the Dekalb County Water System in 2020.

According to the report, the county ensures that the water is safe for people to drink by testing the tap water based on several quality parameters. Those parameters are selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

The drinking water is tested as often as 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the water treatment plant and five days a week at all the water distribution systems.

Before the water is treated, the water may have microbial contaminants, inorganic contaminants, pesticides and herbicides, organic chemicals or radioactive contaminants.

The Safe Drinking Water Act, administrated by the EPA and the EPD, sets regulations to limit certain contaminants in water supplied by the public water system.

The report also stated that elevated levels of lead in drinking water, primarily from materials and components of water service lines and building plumbing, is an ongoing primary concern as it can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.

Residents are suggested to minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing the tap for at least 30 seconds to two minutes before using the water for drinking or cooking.

To get more information regarding the drinking water test, water contaminations, or lead in drinking water, read the report here: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/watershed-management/drinking-water-quality-report

