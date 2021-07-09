Conyers Police Junior Police Academy

King's Church International/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Conyers Police Department is offering young people a free, educational glimpse into the world of law enforcement. The department will host the Junior Police Academy from July 12 – 15, culminating with a graduation at the end of the program.

There will be daily sessions from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. held in the Conyers Police Department training room at 1194 Scott Street.

The academy is limited to the first 20 qualified applicants. Applicants do not have to be from Rockdale County.

“We hope that the law enforcement field is one that continues to fascinate young people,” said Chief of Police Gene Wilson.

“The knowledge they can soak up firsthand from our officers, Explorer Unit and Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) may be the key to introducing them to a career in law enforcement,” he added.

Participants will engage with various divisions of the department. They will also learn about gang violence, bullying and teen traffic laws, as well as master fingerprint techniques.

In addition, the Rockdale County Fire Department will also assist the participants with a block of training on fire safety.

The Junior Police Academy may also be a great introduction and a way to the Explorer Program that takes place at the Conyers Police Department.

Previously, in 2018, participants of the Junior Police Academy had a jail tour, studied CPD divisions and fingerprinting methods. Participants also received guidance on other teen-related topics.

Interested parties can fill out the application at https://www.conyersga.com/home/showpublisheddocument/2484/636328470346200000.

For inquiries, contact Sergeant Peggy Franklin at 678-374-5603 or email peggy.franklin@conyersga.gov.

