Conyers PD receives body armor donation for K9 Wick

ATLANTA, GA — Conyers Police Department’s K9 Wick has received a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was embroidered with the writing: “Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. aims to provide bullet and stab protective vests as well as other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

The nonprofit has handed out more than 4,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by private and corporate donations.

They provide vests to dogs that are actively employed and certified by law enforcement or related agencies. They also offer them to K9s with expired vests.

“K9 Officer [Brandon] DeCosse and his partner Wick have continue to impress us with their work in such a short time,” Police Chief Gene Wilson said.

“We are thankful for the partnership with Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest is a great fit, very professional looking, and most importantly provides a critical layer of safety for our K9,” added Wilson.

Besides K9 Wick, several law enforcement dogs also received a free vest from Vested Interest in the last few weeks, including K9 Heiko of Maryville. Mich., and the three dogs of Connecticut State Police, K9s Argo, Drago and Jay.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. To donate, visit www.vik9s.org or mail your donation to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

