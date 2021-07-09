Fulton County Sherrif is Hiring a full-time human resources specialist

Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

FULTON, GA — Fulton County sheriff is looking for a full-time human resources specialist. The position will be compensated with a salary ranging from around $36k - $54k per year. The recruitment will close on July 13 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Duties and responsibilities in this position:

Researches, compiles, and/or monitors administrative, statistical, or other data of department operations.

Performs customer service functions in person, by telephone, or by email.

Maintains file system of a variety of confidential files/records and information.

Processes a variety of documentation associated with department/division operations, within designated timeframes, and per established procedures. Including receiving and reviewing various documentation, including applications, employee information and data, and policies and procedures.

Other related duties.

Candidates must at least have an Associate's degree in Human Resources, Secretarial Science, or related field. In addition to that, they will also need to have two years of experience in administrative or clerical work, customer service, or related fields. The candidates must be able to operate a personal computer and the internet with good interpersonal and communication skills.

Candidates with an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience provide the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job will also be considered if previous qualifications can not be met.

Candidates must agree to go through and pass the following examinations to be considered for the position:

Background investigation.

Drug screening.

Polygraph Test.

Education & experience evaluation.

Fulton County is an equal opportunity employer. The identity of candidates, such as race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, genetics, disability, or sexual orientation, will not hinder any recruitment process or further employment.

