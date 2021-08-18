Los Angeles, CA

Newsom Praises Biden & Welcomes Afghan Refugees to California-Opinion

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbMd4_0bUiubDJ00
JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Photo by Lashaun Turner---:

"I’m proud of the fact that California has taken in more refugees than any other state," said Governor Gavin Newsom

The Governor announced that he would welcome any and all Afghan refugees, immigrants etc., into HOMELESS USA,- I mean of course California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BT9gP_0bUiubDJ00
Homeless Man Laying on Bench :::-Courtesy of Pexels.com---:

Some of us Californians are starting to wonder why is it that he encourages so many to come here where in a lot of cases these people end up on the streets, homeless, as taxpayer burdens.

Not that many of us aren’t sympathetic, however, we as Californians have suffered long enough without our own needs being met with our tax dollars. We have been without-so that others could. But we are stretched too thin now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1ypv_0bUiubDJ00
Homeless woman pushing shopping cart----:Courtesy of Pexels.com---:

Newsom would have us giving our pensions to refugees and immigrants if he could. I don’t know, he may have already done that in some back door kind of way. Maybe the millions/billions for health insurance for non-citizens, that probably counts somewhere in there.

Newsom’s head is so far up in the clouds (for lack of a better location) that he doesn’t even hear Californians anymore. Its his wishes, his way, and our tax dollars, PERIODT!. Always wanting to say California is the first at this or that, I mentioned this before- he seems to be a clout chaser.

Gavin Newsom 'incredibly proud' of Biden amid Afghanistan debacle, doubles down on campaigning with him- Fox News

He is the only Governor I’ve heard as of yet to boot lick – I mean, praise Joe Biden for his disastrous and unorganized pullout of American troops and Americans, in Afghanistan. Newsom, Aunt Nancy & Biden, the clique, are as tight as a noose on a dying man's neck.

The streets of Los Angeles and San Francisco in some places looks war-torn, lost and forgotten with the walking dead extras and drug zombies strewn everywhere.

I believe we will need a new City in the desert called HOMELESS, to place all the unhoused and homeless that are already here. We certainly have the population for it.

This has solely been my JADED Opinion. You are welcome to yours in the comments below! Are you ready for refugees?

Comments / 63

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c376f8cde7d41f15f06e6031be451212.blob

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a Viral Content Creator @ NEWSBREAK and Cali.FM. Local Stories, Food, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events.

Los Angeles, CA
726 followers
Loading

More from Lashaun Turner

Las Vegas, NV

Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas: The Good, Bad, Unacceptable, & Plain NASTY

Photo of Tuscany Suites and Casino Las Vegas---:Courtesy Tuscany Suites and Casino Facebook Page---: For us here in Southern California, Sin City aka Las Vegas, is just a few hours drive away and a frequent destination when we want a quick getaway.Read full story
7 comments
Murrieta, CA

Slap Yo Momma BBQ and Soulfood in Murrieta, may be #1 in the Inland Empire!

Slap Yo Momma BBQ and Soulfood --Slap Yo Momma BBQ and Soulfood Facebook Page---: Slap Yo Momma BBQ and Soulfood specializes in Pit Style BBQ and signature Southern soul food dishes.Read full story
5 comments
Murrieta, CA

Elite Nutrition in Murrieta Offers Personalized Nutrition, Fitness Training, and Meals

Entrance to Elite Nutrition Murrieta California---:Photo by Lashaun Turner---: Tucked away in Mesa Plaza, Elite Nutrition offers a uniquely comprehensive approach to nutrition and fitness.Read full story
2 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

Crime Alert: Suspected Child Molester Arrested in Lake Elsinore

The Riverside County Sherriff Department has apprehended a suspected child molester. According to a Press Release earlier today the Sherriff’s arrested 31-year-old Javier Loma Moreno a resident of San Juan Capistrano, CA.Read full story
1 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

Lake Elsinore Panda Express: Long Wait- Wrong Food, Bad!

Mushroom Chicken From Panda express in lake Elsinore---::Lashaun Turner-- I had no idea my lunch would end up as an article today, but here goes. I went through the drive-thru at this location and ordered 1 combo plate with half Orange Chicken and half Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, Chow Mein noodles, Fried Rice, 2 eggrolls and a drink.Read full story
51 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail Opens In Lake Elsinore

Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail---:Photo Provided by Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail--- The new Beauty Supply and Retail store features a variety of multi-ethnic premium hair brands such as Mielle, Zury, RastAFri and Outre.Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Governor Newsom Recall has NOTHING to do with Trump Republicans!

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner---: A recall election seeking to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will take place on September 14, 2021. The recall election will present voters with two questions.Read full story
3 comments
Riverside County, CA

Splash Into DROPZONE Waterpark For Wet And Wild Summer Fun–‘Trip Chic’

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Elevated view of DROPZONE grounds----Courtesy of DropZone Facebook--- California has some of the best beaches but Waterparks appeal to those who want quality recreation time in a fun and family safe controlled environment.Read full story
1 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

KoolBoy's Boxing Camp and Dance Academy Lake Elsinore

Training and fitness classes for the whole family. Koolboy boxing camp with 2 young clientsProvided by Koolboy Boxing Camp & Dance Academy. Dancing and Boxing have been two of Koolboy’s passions for decades. He has spent many years training people of all ages in boxing and fitness. From back yards, to garages and other gyms. Having paid his dues all over the place, he recently landed an opportunity to open a business and merge the two passions under one roof.Read full story
Riverside, CA

Opinion: City Council Debate Over Street Vendors in Riverside

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-- After pushback at a recent City Council meeting, a decision on a proposal spirited by Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plasencia which included removing the existing mandate to provide a Social Security number when applying for a permit, has been postponed for 2 months.Read full story
17 comments
Corona, CA

Sunday Dinners Soul Food In Corona Is A Must Try! Great Food & Good Vibes.

Sunday Dinners Soul Food--Courtesy of Sunday Dinners Soul Food Restaurant-- Shariese Stamps and her husband Kwame opened Sunday Dinners Soul Food restaurant 2 years ago. The couple had been successfully catering for large events and corporate clients for 5 years prior to expanding into their own brick and mortar restaurant business.Read full story
3 comments
California State

Organized Retail Crime Soars As Progressive Laws Fail Californians

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-- According to the California Retailer's Association, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento are among the top 10 cities in the country when it comes to organized retail crime.Read full story
5 comments
San Diego County, CA

#SuiteLifeStyle at the Pan Tai Inn & La Jolla Cove-'Trip Chic'

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Easily one of the most beautiful locations in San Diego County and perhaps Southern California. This is a review of The Pantai Inn, and surrounding area located at 1003 Coast Boulevard La Jolla, CA 92037.Read full story
Perris, CA

It’s HOT! Perris Lake is a fun place to cool off- 'Trip Chic'

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Overlooking a portion of Lake Perris--Lashaun Turner-- Lake Perris offers a variety of water recreation activities, including scuba diving, swimming, as well as camping and picnicking.Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Ranked Among Highest in U.S for Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking Awareness--Courtesy State of California Department of Justice Office of Attorney General-- According to California Against Slavery, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are three of the ten worst child sex trafficking cities in the U.S.Read full story
7 comments
Manhattan, NY

Sad News, Hip Hop Legend Biz Markie Has Died

It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time.Read full story
6 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Woman accuses Black Man of stealing cell phone at Moreno Valley Walmart goes Viral. (Exclusive)

A Black man was erroneously accused of stealing a phone in an incident some are saying was racial profiling. Ja’Shear Bryant explains he was shopping at Walmart in Moreno Valley off Day Street7/12/21 around 2pm, when a woman out of no where accuses him of stealing her son’s phone.Read full story
7 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Read this before you eat at IHOP off Perris Blvd in Moreno Valley

Photos inside IHOP Perris Blvd/Iris in Moreno Valley-Lashaun Turner- I hungrily visited the IHOP located at 16080 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92551 with a couple of family members today. The long-standing restaurant chain known for serving a variety of pancakes and other breakfast fare was my lunchtime destination- because pancakes sounded so good. Unfortunately, this IHOP is having some issues that I think everyone needs to know about before visiting there.Read full story
67 comments

What you need to know about Gavin Newsom recall candidate Kevin Kiley

On July 6, 2021 Kiley announced that he would be running as a candidate for Governor of California in the election to remove Gavin Newsom set for September 14, 2021. A campaign kickoff rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, on the west steps of the State Capitol.Read full story

Comments / 63

Community Policy