Lake Elsinore Panda Express: Long Wait- Wrong Food, Bad!

Mushroom Chicken From Panda express in lake Elsinore---:: Lashaun Turner--

I had no idea my lunch would end up as an article today, but here goes.

I went through the drive-thru at this location and ordered 1 combo plate with half Orange Chicken and half Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, Chow Mein noodles, Fried Rice, 2 eggrolls and a drink.

The person taking my order informed me they were no longer selling the Honey Sesame Chicken so in its place I asked for String Bean Chicken (both were showing on the drive-thru menu wall).

The intercom was going in and out and I had to repeat my order and then she repeated it back to me and again after some static on the system, I concluded my order by asking for an orange soda.

Great! Pull on up to the window, pay for it, and then told “ we are going to make some fresh "String Bean Chicken for you", please pull around to the front and someone will bring your order when it’s ready.

I pull around and sit, fiddle with my phone, make a few social posts and realize 15minutes later, my food hasn’t come. I was told it would take 8-10 minutes to cook so I thought okay.

0utside Panda Express Lake Elsinore---:: Lashaun Turner--

A few minutes later a guy comes up to the window and asks am I the one with Chicken Eggrolls, and I say no, I ordered Veggie Eggrolls. I also say I don’t think that’s my order because I only have 1 plate and he was holding 3 bags.

As I was saying this, a car horn blew and they waved at the Panda employee, and he said oh I think this is theirs. He takes all 3 bags and hands it to them and they drive off.

Meanwhile, I’m still sitting. I wait another 5 minutes or so and realize something is amiss. I’ve been here too long already my food should have BEEN done. So,

I walk into the place and bypass the checkout line and go directly to the server line and tell them what is occurring.

A lady who seemed to be the lead or manager walks up and I tell her I have been sitting in my car waiting etc. She takes my receipt and goes over to the drive thru cashier they look at the receipt, then- they look at me, then they have some discussion.

She comes back and says they are going to get right on this order, but the Chicken has to be cooked- so it’s another 8-10 min for that.

I take my hungry self back to my car which I show them where my car is parked right in front, and she says it’ll be right up. 10-15 minutes later she walks out with my food, very apologetic and says she gave me an extra order for having to wait.

At this point I’ve been waiting nearly 45 minutes for fast food. I take the bag and drive off and head home. When I get home I was so hungry by that time I ripped into the plate and started eating.

It was a minute before I realized I was eating something I had never tasted before but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it- maybe my blood sugar was low or something- I hadn’t eaten anything all day, I thought to myself.

DIDN'T GET MY ORDER OF STRING BEAN CHICKEN---:: Courtesy of Pexels.com---:

Come to find out- they have given me a double order of Mushroom Chicken instead of String Bean Chicken. Surprise! I was LIVID. (I don’t eat mushrooms like that).

Also, I had waited so long the ice had melted in my drink- so it was watered down. The noodles were so over cooked and dry it was ridiculous. The Orange Chicken was soggy- the whole meal was horrible.

The eggroll was so greasy, it actually felt slimey in my mouth. My stomach turned just a little and I ended up throwing the rest of it OUT!

Beware If you eat at Panda Express at 29255 Central Ave. Lake Elsinore, CA 92532, be SURE have plenty of time to wait and check your order before you drive off!