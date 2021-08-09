Lake Elsinore, CA

Lake Elsinore Panda Express: Long Wait- Wrong Food, Bad!

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7rpG_0bMWO3G200
Mushroom Chicken From Panda express in lake Elsinore---::Lashaun Turner--

I had no idea my lunch would end up as an article today, but here goes.

I went through the drive-thru at this location and ordered 1 combo plate with half Orange Chicken and half Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, Chow Mein noodles, Fried Rice, 2 eggrolls and a drink.

The person taking my order informed me they were no longer selling the Honey Sesame Chicken so in its place I asked for String Bean Chicken (both were showing on the drive-thru menu wall).

The intercom was going in and out and I had to repeat my order and then she repeated it back to me and again after some static on the system, I concluded my order by asking for an orange soda.

Great! Pull on up to the window, pay for it, and then told “ we are going to make some fresh "String Bean Chicken for you", please pull around to the front and someone will bring your order when it’s ready.

I pull around and sit, fiddle with my phone, make a few social posts and realize 15minutes later, my food hasn’t come. I was told it would take 8-10 minutes to cook so I thought okay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GArQo_0bMWO3G200
0utside Panda Express Lake Elsinore---::Lashaun Turner--

A few minutes later a guy comes up to the window and asks am I the one with Chicken Eggrolls, and I say no, I ordered Veggie Eggrolls. I also say I don’t think that’s my order because I only have 1 plate and he was holding 3 bags.

As I was saying this, a car horn blew and they waved at the Panda employee, and he said oh I think this is theirs. He takes all 3 bags and hands it to them and they drive off.

Meanwhile, I’m still sitting. I wait another 5 minutes or so and realize something is amiss. I’ve been here too long already my food should have BEEN done. So,

I walk into the place and bypass the checkout line and go directly to the server line and tell them what is occurring.

A lady who seemed to be the lead or manager walks up and I tell her I have been sitting in my car waiting etc. She takes my receipt and goes over to the drive thru cashier they look at the receipt, then- they look at me, then they have some discussion.

She comes back and says they are going to get right on this order, but the Chicken has to be cooked- so it’s another 8-10 min for that.

I take my hungry self back to my car which I show them where my car is parked right in front, and she says it’ll be right up. 10-15 minutes later she walks out with my food, very apologetic and says she gave me an extra order for having to wait.

At this point I’ve been waiting nearly 45 minutes for fast food. I take the bag and drive off and head home. When I get home I was so hungry by that time I ripped into the plate and started eating.

It was a minute before I realized I was eating something I had never tasted before but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it- maybe my blood sugar was low or something- I hadn’t eaten anything all day, I thought to myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ccr_0bMWO3G200
DIDN'T GET MY ORDER OF STRING BEAN CHICKEN---::Courtesy of Pexels.com---:

Come to find out- they have given me a double order of Mushroom Chicken instead of String Bean Chicken. Surprise! I was LIVID. (I don’t eat mushrooms like that).

Also, I had waited so long the ice had melted in my drink- so it was watered down. The noodles were so over cooked and dry it was ridiculous. The Orange Chicken was soggy- the whole meal was horrible.

The eggroll was so greasy, it actually felt slimey in my mouth. My stomach turned just a little and I ended up throwing the rest of it OUT!

Beware If you eat at Panda Express at 29255 Central Ave. Lake Elsinore, CA 92532, be SURE have plenty of time to wait and check your order before you drive off!

Comments / 52

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c376f8cde7d41f15f06e6031be451212.blob

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a Viral Content Creator @ NEWSBREAK and Cali.FM. Local Stories, Food, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events.

Los Angeles, CA
597 followers
Loading

More from Lashaun Turner

Lake Elsinore, CA

Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail Opens In Lake Elsinore

Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail---:Photo Provided by Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail--- The new Beauty Supply and Retail store features a variety of multi-ethnic premium hair brands such as Mielle, Zury, RastAFri and Outre.Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Governor Newsom Recall has NOTHING to do with Trump Republicans!

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner---: A recall election seeking to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will take place on September 14, 2021. The recall election will present voters with two questions.Read full story
3 comments
Riverside County, CA

Splash Into DROPZONE Waterpark For Wet And Wild Summer Fun–‘Trip Chic’

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Elevated view of DROPZONE grounds----Courtesy of DropZone Facebook--- California has some of the best beaches but Waterparks appeal to those who want quality recreation time in a fun and family safe controlled environment.Read full story
1 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

KoolBoy's Boxing Camp and Dance Academy Lake Elsinore

Training and fitness classes for the whole family. Koolboy boxing camp with 2 young clientsProvided by Koolboy Boxing Camp & Dance Academy. Dancing and Boxing have been two of Koolboy’s passions for decades. He has spent many years training people of all ages in boxing and fitness. From back yards, to garages and other gyms. Having paid his dues all over the place, he recently landed an opportunity to open a business and merge the two passions under one roof.Read full story
Riverside, CA

Opinion: City Council Debate Over Street Vendors in Riverside

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-- After pushback at a recent City Council meeting, a decision on a proposal spirited by Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plasencia which included removing the existing mandate to provide a Social Security number when applying for a permit, has been postponed for 2 months.Read full story
17 comments
Corona, CA

Sunday Dinners Soul Food In Corona Is A Must Try! Great Food & Good Vibes.

Sunday Dinners Soul Food--Courtesy of Sunday Dinners Soul Food Restaurant-- Shariese Stamps and her husband Kwame opened Sunday Dinners Soul Food restaurant 2 years ago. The couple had been successfully catering for large events and corporate clients for 5 years prior to expanding into their own brick and mortar restaurant business.Read full story
3 comments
California State

Organized Retail Crime Soars As Progressive Laws Fail Californians

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-- According to the California Retailer's Association, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento are among the top 10 cities in the country when it comes to organized retail crime.Read full story
5 comments
San Diego County, CA

#SuiteLifeStyle at the Pan Tai Inn & La Jolla Cove-'Trip Chic'

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Easily one of the most beautiful locations in San Diego County and perhaps Southern California. This is a review of The Pantai Inn, and surrounding area located at 1003 Coast Boulevard La Jolla, CA 92037.Read full story
Perris, CA

It’s HOT! Perris Lake is a fun place to cool off- 'Trip Chic'

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Overlooking a portion of Lake Perris--Lashaun Turner-- Lake Perris offers a variety of water recreation activities, including scuba diving, swimming, as well as camping and picnicking.Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Ranked Among Highest in U.S for Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking Awareness--Courtesy State of California Department of Justice Office of Attorney General-- According to California Against Slavery, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are three of the ten worst child sex trafficking cities in the U.S.Read full story
7 comments
Manhattan, NY

Sad News, Hip Hop Legend Biz Markie Has Died

It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time.Read full story
6 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Woman accuses Black Man of stealing cell phone at Moreno Valley Walmart goes Viral. (Exclusive)

A Black man was erroneously accused of stealing a phone in an incident some are saying was racial profiling. Ja’Shear Bryant explains he was shopping at Walmart in Moreno Valley off Day Street7/12/21 around 2pm, when a woman out of no where accuses him of stealing her son’s phone.Read full story
7 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Read this before you eat at IHOP off Perris Blvd in Moreno Valley

Photos inside IHOP Perris Blvd/Iris in Moreno Valley-Lashaun Turner- I hungrily visited the IHOP located at 16080 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92551 with a couple of family members today. The long-standing restaurant chain known for serving a variety of pancakes and other breakfast fare was my lunchtime destination- because pancakes sounded so good. Unfortunately, this IHOP is having some issues that I think everyone needs to know about before visiting there.Read full story
67 comments

What you need to know about Gavin Newsom recall candidate Kevin Kiley

On July 6, 2021 Kiley announced that he would be running as a candidate for Governor of California in the election to remove Gavin Newsom set for September 14, 2021. A campaign kickoff rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, on the west steps of the State Capitol.Read full story
California State

California Senator Scott Wiener's SB-110 Will Pay Meth Addicts to Stay Sober

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- Senator Scott Wiener (D) the author of several controversial bills, has introduced SB 110 which would allow the state’s Medicaid program to pay for Contingency Management, which would give incentives to people addicted to Methamphetamine (Meth) to stay in treatment.Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego- Great View, Room Less Desirable!- 'Trip Chic' Review

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. View from Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego -Lashaun Turner- I stayed at the Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego in room 955 and my comments are somewhat mixed. The location and view was great – the room, less desirable. The room was in fact in need of a major update. I actually haven’t been in a “resort” lately that had the popcorn stuff on the ceiling (in the main room).. It was dingy, dusty, and needs overhauling and more electrical outlets as elecric cord extensions were in use for the basic lights to be plugged in, and the ihome dock (that didnt work) and clock that were on the nightstand..Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Why Some Californians Are Talking Tax Revolt

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- News of California Democrats plans to pay 1.3 billion to enroll more undocumented persons in Medicaid while millions of Californians remain uninsured or underinsured, is not being received well in some pockets around the state.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Let The Music Play: Mr. Mosley "Musical Cocktail"

Let the Music Play series introduces you to new music from up and coming artists in the local community!. Coverart for the album Musical Cocktail-Courtesy of Mr. Mosley- Steven Mosley is a Los Angeles based artist on the move in 2021. Also known by his stage name, Mr. Mosley, is a singer, songwriter, and music producer who has been singing since he was five years old. He credits his mother, an accomplished vocalist, for inspiring and giving him the foundation for his music career. His love of singing and music was also nurtured early on by his experiences performing at First Baptist Church where his dad was the Pastor.Read full story
California State

Is California Woke Enough To Actually Pay Reparations?

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- California recently formed a task force to study the proposal of reparations for African Americans in the state. The newly formed reparations committee is tasked to complete a two-year process to study the harms of slavery and systemic racism. The formation of this task force was made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of AB 3121, which was authored by Shirley Weber (D-San Diego).Read full story

Comments / 52

Community Policy