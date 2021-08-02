Opinion: Governor Newsom Recall has NOTHING to do with Trump Republicans!

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMTxt_0bEgEHJp00
JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner---:

The Recall

A recall election seeking to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will take place on September 14, 2021. The recall election will present voters with two questions.

The first will ask whether Newsom should be recalled from the office of governor. The second will ask who should succeed Newsom if he is recalled.

A majority vote is required on the first question for the governor to be recalled. The candidate with the most votes on the second question would win the election, no majority required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkCPZ_0bEgEHJp00
Governor Gavin Newsom---Courtesy of Wikimedia---:

2.1 million signatures were obtained to qualify for the election with recall proponents citing numerous reasons:

  • Governor Newsom has implemented laws which are detrimental to the citizens of this state and our way of life.
  • Laws he endorsed favor foreign nationals, in our country illegally, over that of our own citizens.
  • People in this state suffer the highest taxes in the nation, the highest homelessness rates, and the lowest quality of life as a result.
  • He has imposed sanctuary state status and fails to enforce immigration laws.
  • 5. He unilaterally over-ruled the will of the people regarding the death penalty.
  • 6. He seeks to impose additional burdens on our state by the following; removing the protections of Proposition 13, rationing our water use, increasing taxes and restricting parental rights.

Recall Candidates

Forty-six candidates are running in the election including John Cox (R), former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R), former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner (R), Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R), and former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose (R). There are nine Democrats also running.

Larry Elder, a long time conservative talk radio host, ir running and polling well ahead of the other contenders currently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDwgB_0bEgEHJp00

July 27, 2021: Berkeley IGS released a poll finding that 47% of voters supported the recall, 50% opposed the recall, and 3% were undecided. Larry Elder led candidate polling at 18% with no other candidate polling higher than 10%, with 40% of respondents undecided. -Ballotpedia

Newsom Supporters

I was in the ATT phone store when a commercial featuring Senator, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, came on where she was endorsing Gavin Newsom and regurgitating the "Stop the Republican Recall" script, the same script we are hearing from Newsom, and others in the Democrat Party.

Warren starts by invoking the Trump factor, which is a non-factor on the ground in this recall effort. She says Trump Republicans have gone across the country trying to affect voting results and the right to vote and now Trump Republicans are coming for a “power grab” in California. She also states in the scripted commercial, Republicans are abusing the recall process and costing taxpayers millions.

I don't know where Warren comes off saying Republicans are "abusing" the recall process. Don't actually know why she is speaking on anything happening in California anyway.

2.1 million Californians have exercised their right to initiate a recall. Reportedly approximately 30% were Democrats. This isn't a Republican recall, this is Californians from all walks and political affiliations who want out of left field.

I was the only Black person in the store, among 3 Hispanics, a White couple, and the gentleman who was helping me, a young White man. Of the total in the room that made 3 Democrats, 3 Republicans and me. It turns out this was a pretty good sample demographically and politically.

I asked, what did you think of that commercial? The feedback was similar, and all were in favor of recalling Newsom for various reasons, but mainly because of his handling of the pandemic.

One mentioned hypocrisy referring to Newsom’s escapades at a French restaurant allegedly not following the very COVID-19 protocols he enacted and imposed on the rest of the state.

It was brought up that a winery Newsom co-founded remained open during the lockdown while other businesses were not as fortunate.

JADED: Newsom, Warren and even Kamala Harris who they are sending back to supposedly help Newsom beat the recall- all they have in defense of Newsom is, it's Trump Republicans fault.

This narrative is way beyond getting old. I personally have yet to hear anyone in defense of Newsom cite positive changes in this state that he's made.

It's hard to find the positive- unless you're a criminal who got out early, or one that never got locked up because your crime was decriminalized from a felony down to a misdemeanor. Lawbreakers, sex offenders and non citizens have all reaped positive rewards under Newsoms apparent ease of spending taxpayers dollars on his misguided utopian ideologies and soft on crime policy.

Any politician who will put a moratorium on something (the death penalty) that citizens continue to vote to keep, in my opinion, is rougue to begin with. Newsom and his ilk have an agenda for this state that no longer reflects the values of millions of law-abiding citizen taxpayers.

Democrats, Republicans, and Independents want Governor Newsom out of office and it has NOTHING to do with Trump! Californians simply want out of left field politics.

This has solely been my JADED Opinion. You are welcome to yours in the comments below!

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c376f8cde7d41f15f06e6031be451212.blob

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a Viral Content Creator @ NEWSBREAK and Cali.FM. Local stories, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events. Twitter/IG @MsLashaunTurner

Los Angeles, CA
491 followers
Loading

More from Lashaun Turner

Lake Elsinore, CA

Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail Opens In Lake Elsinore

Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail---:Photo Provided by Lakeshore Beauty Supply & Retail--- The new Beauty Supply and Retail store features a variety of multi-ethnic premium hair brands such as Mielle, Zury, RastAFri and Outre.Read full story
2 comments
Riverside County, CA

Splash Into DROPZONE Waterpark For Wet And Wild Summer Fun–‘Trip Chic’

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Elevated view of DROPZONE grounds----Courtesy of DropZone Facebook--- California has some of the best beaches but Waterparks appeal to those who want quality recreation time in a fun and family safe controlled environment.Read full story
1 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

KoolBoy's Boxing Camp and Dance Academy Lake Elsinore

Training and fitness classes for the whole family. Koolboy boxing camp with 2 young clientsProvided by Koolboy Boxing Camp & Dance Academy. Dancing and Boxing have been two of Koolboy’s passions for decades. He has spent many years training people of all ages in boxing and fitness. From back yards, to garages and other gyms. Having paid his dues all over the place, he recently landed an opportunity to open a business and merge the two passions under one roof.Read full story
Riverside, CA

Opinion: City Council Debate Over Street Vendors in Riverside

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-- After pushback at a recent City Council meeting, a decision on a proposal spirited by Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plasencia which included removing the existing mandate to provide a Social Security number when applying for a permit, has been postponed for 2 months.Read full story
17 comments
Corona, CA

Sunday Dinners Soul Food In Corona Is A Must Try! Great Food & Good Vibes.

Sunday Dinners Soul Food--Courtesy of Sunday Dinners Soul Food Restaurant-- Shariese Stamps and her husband Kwame opened Sunday Dinners Soul Food restaurant 2 years ago. The couple had been successfully catering for large events and corporate clients for 5 years prior to expanding into their own brick and mortar restaurant business.Read full story
2 comments
California State

Organized Retail Crime Soars As Progressive Laws Fail Californians

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-- According to the California Retailer's Association, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento are among the top 10 cities in the country when it comes to organized retail crime.Read full story
5 comments
San Diego County, CA

#SuiteLifeStyle at the Pan Tai Inn & La Jolla Cove-'Trip Chic'

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Easily one of the most beautiful locations in San Diego County and perhaps Southern California. This is a review of The Pantai Inn, and surrounding area located at 1003 Coast Boulevard La Jolla, CA 92037.Read full story
Perris, CA

It’s HOT! Perris Lake is a fun place to cool off- 'Trip Chic'

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Overlooking a portion of Lake Perris--Lashaun Turner-- Lake Perris offers a variety of water recreation activities, including scuba diving, swimming, as well as camping and picnicking.Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Ranked Among Highest in U.S for Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking Awareness--Courtesy State of California Department of Justice Office of Attorney General-- According to California Against Slavery, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are three of the ten worst child sex trafficking cities in the U.S.Read full story
7 comments
Manhattan, NY

Sad News, Hip Hop Legend Biz Markie Has Died

It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time.Read full story
6 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Woman accuses Black Man of stealing cell phone at Moreno Valley Walmart goes Viral. (Exclusive)

A Black man was erroneously accused of stealing a phone in an incident some are saying was racial profiling. Ja’Shear Bryant explains he was shopping at Walmart in Moreno Valley off Day Street7/12/21 around 2pm, when a woman out of no where accuses him of stealing her son’s phone.Read full story
7 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Read this before you eat at IHOP off Perris Blvd in Moreno Valley

Photos inside IHOP Perris Blvd/Iris in Moreno Valley-Lashaun Turner- I hungrily visited the IHOP located at 16080 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92551 with a couple of family members today. The long-standing restaurant chain known for serving a variety of pancakes and other breakfast fare was my lunchtime destination- because pancakes sounded so good. Unfortunately, this IHOP is having some issues that I think everyone needs to know about before visiting there.Read full story
67 comments

What you need to know about Gavin Newsom recall candidate Kevin Kiley

On July 6, 2021 Kiley announced that he would be running as a candidate for Governor of California in the election to remove Gavin Newsom set for September 14, 2021. A campaign kickoff rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, on the west steps of the State Capitol.Read full story
California State

California Senator Scott Wiener's SB-110 Will Pay Meth Addicts to Stay Sober

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- Senator Scott Wiener (D) the author of several controversial bills, has introduced SB 110 which would allow the state’s Medicaid program to pay for Contingency Management, which would give incentives to people addicted to Methamphetamine (Meth) to stay in treatment.Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego- Great View, Room Less Desirable!- 'Trip Chic' Review

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. View from Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego -Lashaun Turner- I stayed at the Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego in room 955 and my comments are somewhat mixed. The location and view was great – the room, less desirable. The room was in fact in need of a major update. I actually haven’t been in a “resort” lately that had the popcorn stuff on the ceiling (in the main room).. It was dingy, dusty, and needs overhauling and more electrical outlets as elecric cord extensions were in use for the basic lights to be plugged in, and the ihome dock (that didnt work) and clock that were on the nightstand..Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Why Some Californians Are Talking Tax Revolt

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- News of California Democrats plans to pay 1.3 billion to enroll more undocumented persons in Medicaid while millions of Californians remain uninsured or underinsured, is not being received well in some pockets around the state.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Let The Music Play: Mr. Mosley "Musical Cocktail"

Let the Music Play series introduces you to new music from up and coming artists in the local community!. Coverart for the album Musical Cocktail-Courtesy of Mr. Mosley- Steven Mosley is a Los Angeles based artist on the move in 2021. Also known by his stage name, Mr. Mosley, is a singer, songwriter, and music producer who has been singing since he was five years old. He credits his mother, an accomplished vocalist, for inspiring and giving him the foundation for his music career. His love of singing and music was also nurtured early on by his experiences performing at First Baptist Church where his dad was the Pastor.Read full story
California State

Is California Woke Enough To Actually Pay Reparations?

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- California recently formed a task force to study the proposal of reparations for African Americans in the state. The newly formed reparations committee is tasked to complete a two-year process to study the harms of slavery and systemic racism. The formation of this task force was made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of AB 3121, which was authored by Shirley Weber (D-San Diego).Read full story

Comments / 3

Community Policy