What you need to know about Gavin Newsom recall candidate Kevin Kiley

On July 6, 2021 Kiley announced that he would be running as a candidate for Governor of California in the election to remove Gavin Newsom set for September 14, 2021. A campaign kickoff rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, on the west steps of the State Capitol.

Background

Kevin Kiley was born and raised in the communities of the Sixth Assembly District and graduated as a member of Granite Bay High School’s fifth graduating class. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, a law degree from Yale, and a master’s in secondary education from Loyola Marymount. Early in his career, Kiley taught tenth-grade English. He has also served as an adjunct professor at McGeorge School of Law.

In 2016 Kiley was elected to the California State Assembly.

One of his first legislative acts was to author a resolution to protect freedom of speech on college campuses, which passed the California State Legislature unanimously. Kiley also authored bills to provide greater transparency in police use-of-force cases, to protect victims of sexual assault from their abusers, and to stop invasions of privacy through voyeurism, all of which were signed into law.

Kiley has authored legislation expanding school choice for foster youth, homeless students, and students who are victims of bullying, which received unanimous support in the State Legislature.

In June of 2020, Kiley and fellow California legislator James Gallagher sued Governor Gavin Newsom. Acting as their own attorneys, Kiley and Gallagher won a trial against Newsom, with the superior court ruling that Newsom had abused his emergency powers.

Kiley would become a prominent voice in the campaign to recall Governor Newson, and in January 2021 he published a book titled "Recall Gavin Newsom: The Case Against America's Most Corrupt Governor.

A month after winning re-election in 2020, Kiley announced that he would refuse all funding from special interests and lobbyists. He serves as Vice Chair of the Assembly Education Committee and Vice Chair of the Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee, and is a member of the Higher Education Committee, Housing and Community Development Committee, Judiciary Committee, Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Joint Legislative Budget Committee, and Budget Committee.

Each year in the Legislature, Kevin has declined the per diem allowance, giving up $40,000 in income annually. He also declined a pay raise granted to the Governor and Legislature in 2021, and he has introduced legislation to end special perks like a private DMV office that is available exclusively to state lawmakers and their staff.

Kevin Kiley Positions:

Immigration

Border security is a national issue and Congress needs to get serious and take the action needed to secure our border. I will fight to overturn California's crazy sanctuary state and city laws that make us less safe. Kevin supports construction of a wall and of other border security devices to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling. -Kevin Kiley

Crime:

As a former Deputy Attorney General, I worked hard to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. Recent laws passed by Sacramento politicians have released thousands of dangerous criminals from prison and made it harder to keep our homes and towns safe. I will use my experience as a criminal prosecutor to fight for tough laws that support our police and sheriffs and keep our communities safe. -Kevin Kiley

Business

California is among the world's most dynamic economies. But economic growth is threatened by an overly complicated tax structure, overregulation, and deteriorating infrastructure. I will work on behalf of small businesses and job creators to enact common sense reforms that lower the tax burden, streamline bureaucracy, and upgrade critical infrastructure like roads and bridges. -Kevin Kiley

Taxes

I believe taxes in California are too high. I wrote legislation to stop the state from taxing text messages, and I am fighting to stop Gavin Newsom's crazy idea to tax tap water. I will work to decrease taxes on middle-class families, seniors and small businesses. -Kevin Kiley

Fires

Forest fires are a fact of life in California, made worse by backwards environmental policies that prevent sound forest management. I will work to reduce the fire danger by supporting plans to actively manage the forest -- thinning and removing dead or dying trees and clearing undergrowth that fuels devastating fires. Sound forest management is also good for the economy and the environment.-Kevin Kiley

Healthcare

I will fight the politicians in Sacramento and Washington who want a complete government-run health care system, where doctors and nurses work for the government and care is rationed by bureaucrats. I support policies that increase competition, decrease prescription drug prices and expand choices and options for treatment.-Kevin Kiley

Legislature

Democrats have too much power in the State Legislature and they impose their misguided priorities on local voters. High taxes and wasteful spending are just two examples. I'm fighting Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies at the Capitol to protect our values and to make sure the North State has a voice. -Kevin Kiley

