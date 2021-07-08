California Senator Scott Wiener's SB-110 Will Pay Meth Addicts to Stay Sober

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWnkT_0aq7XXqZ00
JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-

Senator Scott Wiener (D) the author of several controversial bills, has introduced SB 110 which would allow the state’s Medicaid program to pay for Contingency Management, which would give incentives to people addicted to Methamphetamine (Meth) to stay in treatment.

Contingency management has proven to be the most effective method of treatment for methamphetamine addiction and is frequently used as a treatment program by the Veterans Affairs Administration,” Wiener’s office said in a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004FVl_0aq7XXqZ00
Senator Scott Wiener Author of SB 110-Courtesy of the California Senate Website -sd11.senate.ca.gov-

What is Contingency Management?

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Contingency Management refers to a type of behavioral therapy in which individuals are ‘reinforced’, or rewarded, for evidence of positive behavioral change. In the setting of drug misuse, Contingency Management most often involves provision of monetary-based reinforcers for submission of drug-negative urine specimens. The reinforcers typically consist of vouchers exchangeable for retail goods and services or the opportunity to win prizes. (Ncbi)

Though generally rejected due to concerns about potential harms to drug using participants, research suggests that cash may be a more effective reinforcer.

Research has shown that long-term drug abuse results in changes in the brain that persist long after a person stops using drugs. These drug-induced changes in brain function can have many behavioral consequences, including an inability to exert control over the impulse to use drugs despite adverse consequences—the defining characteristic of addiction. (National Institute on Drug Abuse)

Addiction and Contingency Management

The literature describes management of addiction as normalizing brain function as best as possible and teaching a person to find healthier ways to experience reward and pleasure. After leading a prolonged addictive lifestyle, it is difficult for a person newly in recovery to experience a sense of reward or pleasure while sober. Proponents say Contingency Management may be a useful incentive in fighting this state. Through a positive reward system, a person is taught to appreciate non-substance-related rewards.

Contingency Management Results

Various studies have reported that Contingency Management improved drug use outcomes, although the magnitude of effect decreases over time.

In another study individuals attending an outpatient substance use disorder treatment program were randomized to receive either cash or a gift-card incentive, with a variety of possible amounts (e.g., $10, $40, or $70) for attending a follow-up assessment 6 months later. Then they completed a urine toxicology screen three days after that, for which they received $40, with all participants receiving the same amount. While participants were more likely to attend the follow-up appointment if they received cash (rather than a gift card), and if they received a higher dollar value, their rates of negative toxicology screens 3 days after the follow-up assessment were similar. - Recovery Research Institute

Adding prize-based contingency management to other modalities including behavioral support for substance use disorders can increase short-term abstinence, but the effect does not appear to persist for the long term. There are numerous studies ongoing looking to correlate long term outcomes.

Jaded: In theory, and in the short-term, rewards and incentives can play a small role in addiction therapy. However, despite State and Federal governments efforts to increase spending on therapeutic modalities, there seems to be little evidence that these approaches have been more than a Band-Aid, with little in the way of long-term success.

Whether or not the effect of SB 110 will justify the expenditure of California taxpayer’s dollars is up for debate. Legislators keep allocating money for social programs that do not produce positive outcomes, under the the assumption that paying on the front end will be less than paying at the backend, thereby alledgedly reducing the human toll of the effects of drug addiction..

For instance, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, overdose deaths in San Francisco have increased and outpaced deaths by Covid 19 in that city, last year, despite having very progressive ideology, and treatment programs in place for addicts.

I think it is reasonable to examine the continued efforts of the same core of special interest State legislators who want to incentivize Meth addict’s abstinence under SB 110. Will it translate to outcomes such as lives saved, money saved on overdose management, relapse reduction etc., all this remains to be seen.

The bill is scheduled for consideration in the Assembly Health Committee on July 13, 2021. To voice your opinion, visit the California State Assembly.

I'm sure many Californians would like an incentive from our State government for healthy, sober living. This has been my Jaded Opinion. You are welcome to yours. What is your opinion on SB 110? Leave comments below. Like, Follow and Share.

  • SAMHSA National Helpline-Confidential free help, from public health agencies, to find substance use treatment and information. 1-800-662-4357

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c376f8cde7d41f15f06e6031be451212.blob

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a Viral Content Creator @ NEWSBREAK and Cali.FM. Local stories, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events. Twitter/IG @MsLashaunTurner

Los Angeles, CA
477 followers
Loading

More from Lashaun Turner

Riverside County, CA

Splash Into DROPZONE Waterpark For Wet And Wild Summer Fun–‘Trip Chic’

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Elevated view of DROPZONE grounds----Courtesy of DropZone Facebook--- California has some of the best beaches but Waterparks appeal to those who want quality recreation time in a fun and family safe controlled environment.Read full story
1 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

KoolBoy's Boxing Camp and Dance Academy Lake Elsinore

Training and fitness classes for the whole family. Koolboy boxing camp with 2 young clientsProvided by Koolboy Boxing Camp & Dance Academy. Dancing and Boxing have been two of Koolboy’s passions for decades. He has spent many years training people of all ages in boxing and fitness. From back yards, to garages and other gyms. Having paid his dues all over the place, he recently landed an opportunity to open a business and merge the two passions under one roof.Read full story
Riverside, CA

Opinion: City Council Debate Over Street Vendors in Riverside

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-- After pushback at a recent City Council meeting, a decision on a proposal spirited by Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plasencia which included removing the existing mandate to provide a Social Security number when applying for a permit, has been postponed for 2 months.Read full story
17 comments
Corona, CA

Sunday Dinners Soul Food In Corona Is A Must Try! Great Food & Good Vibes.

Sunday Dinners Soul Food--Courtesy of Sunday Dinners Soul Food Restaurant-- Shariese Stamps and her husband Kwame opened Sunday Dinners Soul Food restaurant 2 years ago. The couple had been successfully catering for large events and corporate clients for 5 years prior to expanding into their own brick and mortar restaurant business.Read full story
2 comments
California State

Organized Retail Crime Soars As Progressive Laws Fail Californians

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner-- According to the California Retailer's Association, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento are among the top 10 cities in the country when it comes to organized retail crime.Read full story
5 comments
San Diego County, CA

#SuiteLifeStyle at the Pan Tai Inn & La Jolla Cove-'Trip Chic'

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Easily one of the most beautiful locations in San Diego County and perhaps Southern California. This is a review of The Pantai Inn, and surrounding area located at 1003 Coast Boulevard La Jolla, CA 92037.Read full story
Perris, CA

It’s HOT! Perris Lake is a fun place to cool off- 'Trip Chic'

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. Overlooking a portion of Lake Perris--Lashaun Turner-- Lake Perris offers a variety of water recreation activities, including scuba diving, swimming, as well as camping and picnicking.Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Ranked Among Highest in U.S for Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking Awareness--Courtesy State of California Department of Justice Office of Attorney General-- According to California Against Slavery, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are three of the ten worst child sex trafficking cities in the U.S.Read full story
7 comments
Manhattan, NY

Sad News, Hip Hop Legend Biz Markie Has Died

It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time.Read full story
6 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Woman accuses Black Man of stealing cell phone at Moreno Valley Walmart goes Viral. (Exclusive)

A Black man was erroneously accused of stealing a phone in an incident some are saying was racial profiling. Ja’Shear Bryant explains he was shopping at Walmart in Moreno Valley off Day Street7/12/21 around 2pm, when a woman out of no where accuses him of stealing her son’s phone.Read full story
7 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Read this before you eat at IHOP off Perris Blvd in Moreno Valley

Photos inside IHOP Perris Blvd/Iris in Moreno Valley-Lashaun Turner- I hungrily visited the IHOP located at 16080 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92551 with a couple of family members today. The long-standing restaurant chain known for serving a variety of pancakes and other breakfast fare was my lunchtime destination- because pancakes sounded so good. Unfortunately, this IHOP is having some issues that I think everyone needs to know about before visiting there.Read full story
67 comments

What you need to know about Gavin Newsom recall candidate Kevin Kiley

On July 6, 2021 Kiley announced that he would be running as a candidate for Governor of California in the election to remove Gavin Newsom set for September 14, 2021. A campaign kickoff rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, on the west steps of the State Capitol.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego- Great View, Room Less Desirable!- 'Trip Chic' Review

'Trip Chic' highlights California destinations and day trips that are fun for the whole family!. View from Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego -Lashaun Turner- I stayed at the Catamaran Resort Hotel San Diego in room 955 and my comments are somewhat mixed. The location and view was great – the room, less desirable. The room was in fact in need of a major update. I actually haven’t been in a “resort” lately that had the popcorn stuff on the ceiling (in the main room).. It was dingy, dusty, and needs overhauling and more electrical outlets as elecric cord extensions were in use for the basic lights to be plugged in, and the ihome dock (that didnt work) and clock that were on the nightstand..Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Why Some Californians Are Talking Tax Revolt

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- News of California Democrats plans to pay 1.3 billion to enroll more undocumented persons in Medicaid while millions of Californians remain uninsured or underinsured, is not being received well in some pockets around the state.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Let The Music Play: Mr. Mosley "Musical Cocktail"

Let the Music Play series introduces you to new music from up and coming artists in the local community!. Coverart for the album Musical Cocktail-Courtesy of Mr. Mosley- Steven Mosley is a Los Angeles based artist on the move in 2021. Also known by his stage name, Mr. Mosley, is a singer, songwriter, and music producer who has been singing since he was five years old. He credits his mother, an accomplished vocalist, for inspiring and giving him the foundation for his music career. His love of singing and music was also nurtured early on by his experiences performing at First Baptist Church where his dad was the Pastor.Read full story
California State

Is California Woke Enough To Actually Pay Reparations?

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--Lashaun Turner- California recently formed a task force to study the proposal of reparations for African Americans in the state. The newly formed reparations committee is tasked to complete a two-year process to study the harms of slavery and systemic racism. The formation of this task force was made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of AB 3121, which was authored by Shirley Weber (D-San Diego).Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Will You Wear Your Mask Forever?

Woman Wearing a Mask Outdoors after California Reopening-Lashaun Turner. For some wearing a mask has become second nature. After well over a year of wearing them it seems normal to grab your mask and go. We have even stylized them into fashion accessories and statement pieces with coordinated themes and colors.Read full story
10 comments

Let The Music Play: Jaysin Voxx "Departure"

Let the Music Play series introduces you to new music from up and coming artists in the local community!. Jaysin Voxx is a product of the San Francisco Bay Area Music Machine. Edgy, talented, and driven, Voxx is a powerful singer and songwriter who has fused a style and brand that mixes Alternative Pop, Dance, and Hip-Hop, ultimately shaping his clever writing, bold presence, and strong vocals.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy