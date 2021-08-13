Open Debate: Pros and Cons of Living in Texas

Photo by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash

For those of you who consider moving to Texas in the near future, we have put together a list of the pros and cons of living in Texas. We would also want to hear your opinion so don’t shy away from discussing it in the comment section below.

Pros of living in Texas

Low cost of living

You’ll be able to afford to live the same standard of living for less than what it would cost you in most other states when living in Texas. Although a few costs are a little higher, most households can afford the same standard of living without having to pay the same amount as they would in any other state. Additionally, the land is a lot cheaper in Texas.

Job opportunities

Recently the oil and gas boom in Texas has drawn a lot of new inhabitants. Most people move to the state because of a job offer. Jobs in Texas are often highly paid but are less popular because of the location. A job boom promises employment status for anyone who can’t find work elsewhere. Texas job booms draw entrepreneurial people with energy and great work ethics who usually transfer for the job and end up staying for the state.

On top of this, many available jobs for recent graduates are also based out of Texas. Often, recent graduate opportunities are also high-paying and career-driving ventures similar to those found in more popular states.

Education

Students enrolled in public, private, and homeschooling opportunities all test higher than most other states according to data published by the National Center for Education Statistics. Only 6.8% of the school districts in the entire state, a total of 74, were given an accountability rating that was below a C grade. Just 1% of the school districts were ranked as requiring improvement. When charter operations were excluded from those figures, the total number of districts receiving a “D” or “F” grade dropped to 5.5%.

Photo by Courtney Rose on Unsplash

Cons of living in Texas

Hurricanes

Normally only large hurricanes make the national headlines but even the smaller ones can dramatically impact lives every year. So you must carry a separate insurance policy to protect your property from the flood damage that hurricanes may cause, which leads to higher annual costs.

On top of this, summers in Texas are uncomfortable for anyone more used to a cooler climate. Storms tend to arrive during the spring and summer seasons and are often quite violent. Thunderstorms and windstorms are the most common occurrences that typically come with severe weather warnings for wind and lightning.

Keep in mind that hot weather can also lead to hurricanes that, while not serious, still inflict damage on property and landmarks.

Traffic

Most states deal with traffic congestion while Texas deals with traffic collisions. According to information published by the Houston Chronicle, about 10 people die every day using the transportation systems in the state. This is more than any other place in the states. Drivers usually travel at high rates of speed which increases the chances of accidents. In 2017, over 3,700 people died, with another 17,500 people suffering life-changing incapacitating injuries.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever visited Texas? What did you think about it? What did you like and what would you change? What about living in Texas? Would you move to Texas? If so, why? If no, why not? We did our best to cover the most important things when it comes to living in Texas but we would also want to know your opinion, especially if you already live in Texas.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.