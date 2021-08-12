5 Beautiful Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

South Carolina is, without a doubt, one of the best states in the US because it seems to really have it all: picturesque places, good food, and friendly people - what else could you wish for? If you plan to spend your holiday in South Carolina, we have put together a list of amazing places that are suitable for both long trips or simply weekend getaways. Here are our top choices:

1. Georgetown

When you want a small-town weekend getaway that offers seaside views, Georgetown is the obvious choice. As one of the oldest towns in South Carolina, Georgetown is home to the Rice Museum that features the historic “big town clock” and artifacts from the once-booming rice industry. See the history of the city up close and personal when touring the South Carolina Maritime Museum or time your weekend getaway in October to take part in the walking ghost tour. Catch your very own seafood with a fishing charter trip sponsored by Georgetown Charters or take a dip in the water after a boat tour with Coastal Water Adventures.

2. Pawleys Island

The town of Pawleys Island takes great pride in its laid-back and peaceful atmosphere, and it's been this way since it first became a resort destination in the late 18th century. One of the most charming aspects of the town is its intentional absence of huge resorts and commercial establishments, and several of the town's first homes can be found in the historic district. This barrier island off the coast of South Carolina is only four miles long and just wide enough for one road, accessible only by causeway or boat. There are three launches on the island, as well as plenty of opportunities to kayak the salt marshes. Despite its size, Pawleys Island is home to numerous restaurants, all of which are locally owned and operated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIWtO_0bPvbkKf00
Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash

3. Blue Ridge Mountains

If you’re feeling adventurous, hiking around the Blue Ridge Mountains might be for you! The rugged landscape features many wilderness preserves and more waterfalls than you can count. After all, don’t we all want to see those famous Blue Ridge Mountains John Denver was singing about? You might just start singing your own song as you walk, bike, hike, or drive the scenery around here. We’re talking towering, sloping mountains covered with lush green and basking in that sweet South Carolina sun.

4. Columbia

Columbia is not only the capital city of South Carolina, it's also filled with romance, history, and charm. It's a great place to visit for active couples. Here, you can take a canoe ride on the Columbia Canal, walk the trails of Saluda Shoals Park, or kayak in Riverfront Park with your partner. Visitors looking for history can stop by the South Carolina State Museum and learn more about life in South Carolina through the ages. You can also proclaim your love to each other by carving your initials in the "Love Tree" in Guignard Park in Cayce.

5. Folly Beach

Head to this locale and ignite your love for the coast with all the thrilling watersports and activities on offer. Fish off the Folly Beach Fishing Pier, or stroll along the shoreline as you experience the dazzling ocean views. Rent a kayak or a paddleboard and explore the calm waters; you might also spot some dolphins.

We are curious to know what are your favorite spots in South Carolina. Where would you go for a long weekend and where would you spend a long holiday? Let us know in the comment section below.

