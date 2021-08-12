Open Debate: Pros and Cons of Living in Oregon

Photo by Atanas Malamov on Unsplash

There are many reasons why one might want to move to Oregon, but there are just as many why one would never move here. After all, this is how it is with every place on Earth. However, nothing is more helpful than a pros and cons list when it comes to making a big decision - and that's where we step in. We have put together some reasons why life in Oregon might be good, but we have also listed some reasons that some might not like it here.

Pros of living in Oregon

Stunning Coastline

The coastline of Oregon is breathtaking. The beaches are clean and comfortable as well. You have more than 360 miles to explore. If you want to take a scenic drive, Highway 101 runs along the coast and provides excellent views. There are many hidden gems along the coast as well, and some more popular areas, such as the Columbia River banks. Whatever you desire, there is something for everyone. This is a big tourist area so you’ll also find delicious food and many opportunities for shopping as you explore the coast.

Natural Beauty and Outdoor Activities

Oregon is a stunning landscape. It has mountains and lakes that will take your breath away. Everything here is so green and lush that you will certainly fall in love with the scenic beauty. The people here also take good care of the space. They don’t toss litter on the side of the road, and many ride bikes instead of driving to cut pollution. They simply care about the environment and keeping it healthy. Because there is this natural setting, it means you have a lot to enjoy. Whether you take a trip to the Colorado River or hike the Painted Hills, you can find something to suit you here. Every part of the state has these wonderful outdoor spots that allow you to really enjoy water activities, hiking, biking, and beach fun.

Cons of living in Oregon

High cost of living

Housing in most of Oregon is not cheap. The cost of goods and services across a wide range including groceries also costs more in Oregon than in most states. The only major cost of living category that runs less in Oregon is the cost of utilities according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

If you want to rent, you are also looking at a high price tag. There are just too many people who want to call this place home that there isn’t enough housing to meet the need. This drives the prices up to unreasonable rates. As if this isn’t bad enough, property and income tax rates are some of the highest in the country. Plus, it is hard to find a job. You must make sure you have somewhere to work before you move here.

Traffic

One of the worst roadways in the state is the I-5 corridor, which is constantly backed up with traffic. Unfortunately, this major roadway is often one you will have to use at some point. In addition, Portland traffic is notorious for being so horrible. Unless you stick to the rural areas outside of the cities, you can expect to find yourself sitting in traffic at some point.

