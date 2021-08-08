5 Best Places To Live in South Carolina

Larisa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHzdJ_0bLQYlJc00
Photo by Leonel Heisenberg on Unsplash

South Carolina is, hands down, one of the most appreciated states in US. The food is great, people are friendly, the cost of living is decent and there are plenty of beaches where you could enjoy your free time. However, South Carolina is a pretty big state, so you might wonder what's the best place for buying a home. Don't worry, we got you covered. We have put together a list of the best places to live in South Carolina. Whether you want to move here in the near future, or you are already here but want to move to a better place for you and your family, here are some of the best places to live in South Carolina:

1. Charleston

Charleston is the largest city in the state, surpassing Columbia after a few years of steady growth and growing popularity as a destination for young professionals, families, and retirees. This city is special — it’s a perfect balance of the best qualities of a city and a coastal town. You can stroll down cobblestone streets, shop around the open-air market, soak up the historical sites, and indulge in some of the state’s best culinary dishes. It’s unlikely that you’ll ever grow weary of the city’s charm, but Charleston’s only 2-hour drive to both other cities like Myrtle Beach and Savannah, and spitting distance from the miles and miles of South Carolina’s best beaches. Charleston County’s school district is one of the best in the state, which makes it a really attractive option for young families who aren’t quite ready to settle down in the suburbs. And if you’re on the job hunt, feel good knowing that this city’s economy is growing rapidly and has a job-friendly market.

2. Five Forks

Five Forks can be found deep in Greenville County, just a short drive away from Greenville itself. It's important to mention that Five Forks is, compared with the rest of the country, quite an affluent area. The median household income is $115,050 a year. With that in mind, the median home value of $264,200 is no real issue, the community here is doing very well for itself. Locals are quick to note how the steady influx of jobs in the area keeps the local economy flourishing and the people themselves thriving. What more could you want?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sw6t_0bLQYlJc00
Photo by Leonel Heisenberg on Unsplash

3. Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms is lined with over seven miles of sandy shorelines, beachfront bars, and quick access to downtown Charleston. It’s a great place for both retirees and families, and young professionals who crave a small beach town vibe. Definitely one of the best places to live in South Carolina. With direct access to the beach and even more world-class golf, you can expect to pay on the higher end of the scale for a house on the Isle of Palms. But, there’s no doubt that you get what you pay for —this beach town is a highly desirable location for vacation homes and year-round living. And the proximity to Charleston means that you’ll never feel stranded on an island, but rather at peace living on vacation time.

4. Mount Pleasant

Within easy reach of the Isle of Palms and the Sullivan’s Island, there are countless opportunities to get outdoors and explore South Carolina’s versatile landscapes. Being so close to such breathtaking scenery does come at a cost, the cost of living here is pretty steep compared to the rest of the county. There is a big divide between the average household income of $77,639 and the median home value of $372,000. This would suggest that although at first glance Mount Pleasant seems a little exclusive, should you play your cards right and be sensible with your investments this really could be your next home.

5. Lexington

The city of Lexington offers that rich history feels with a modern twist that immediately makes you fall in love with it. Lexington was established in 1735 and its name pays homage to the site of one of the first battles of the Revolutionary War. Lexington’s growing in popularity and becoming a go-to place for young professionals and families to call home. With a population of around 20,000, this city’s dense suburban feel and affordability make it an attractive option for those seeking out a small-town feel with access to a larger metropolitan area.

What are your thoughts on living in South Carolina? Do you already live here or are you planning to move soon? If so, what do you think are the best places to live in South Carolina? Let us know in the comments below. We would love to know what you love about the state, but also what you would change.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_afaef49b9bf46934cdc52d2802b94b07.blob

Traveler telling stories about places I’ve explored.

1302 followers
Loading

More from Larisa

Texas State

Open Debate: Pros and Cons of Living in Texas

For those of you who consider moving to Texas in the near future, we have put together a list of the pros and cons of living in Texas. We would also want to hear your opinion so don’t shy away from discussing it in the comment section below.Read full story

5 Beautiful Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

South Carolina is, without a doubt, one of the best states in the US because it seems to really have it all: picturesque places, good food, and friendly people - what else could you wish for? If you plan to spend your holiday in South Carolina, we have put together a list of amazing places that are suitable for both long trips or simply weekend getaways. Here are our top choices:Read full story
2 comments

5 Underrated Beaches in South Carolina You Should Definitely Explore

South Carolina is, without a doubt, one of the best states in US. Everyone wants to come here on holiday, and many even dream about moving here. The weather is fantastic, the food is incredibly tasty, and the people are friendly and welcoming. What else could you ask for?Read full story
6 comments
Seattle, WA

Open Debate: Pros and Cons of Living in Seattle

When it comes to Seattle, you either love it or you don't, there is really no in-between. While the weather here might not be for everybody, Seattle does have a lot to offer, and for many, is one of the best cities in the US. If you are thinking about moving here, we have put together a small list of the pros and cons of living in Seattle. However, we would also love to hear your thoughts on the matter.Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

What Are the Pros and Cons of Moving to Miami

When it comes to Miami, you either love it or don’t - there is no in-between. While many people dream of moving here for a few months or even for the rest of their life, some would not come here at all. However, as with everything else, there are pros and cons of living in Miami. That’s why we have put together a list to help you decide. Here are our thoughts on living in Miami:Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Open Debate: What Are the Pros and Cons of Living in Chicago?

We have all heard the stories and seen the movies, but is living in Chicago really that bad? If we were to give our honest opinion, no, it is most certainly not. Sure, it has its ups and downs like any other place, but it is definitely not as bad as most people think.Read full story
12 comments

3 Signs You Are in a Toxic Relationship

Unfortunately, they don't teach us in school how to behave in a relationship. However, most of us would agree everything comes down to some common-sense rules: communicate with your partner, and make sure everybody's needs are met. Yet, real life is more complicated than that, and while being open about your needs and expectations in a relationship is a good starting point, there's a lot more work involved, but we all figure things out as we go.Read full story
Beaufort County, SC

6 Amazing Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

There is so much more than Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. In fact, this state is considered one of the most beautiful states in the US. To prove it, here is a list of 6 amazing places ideal for a weekend getaway or a long vacation.Read full story
8 comments
California State

7 Beautiful Beaches in California

Some of the best things in California are definitely its beaches. Cool water, nice sand, and lots of entertainers are what make this part of the world really unique. However, if you are looking for a more quiet and less crowded place, there are plenty of beaches where you can enjoy your privacy. Without further due, here are some of the best beaches in California. If you are visiting the state anytime soon, make sure you check them out.Read full story
Hawaii State

7 Must-Try Foods in Hawaii

Without a doubt, Hawaii is one of the most beautiful states in the US. Even though its beaches and waterfalls are the main attractions, the food is worth trying. If you plan a trip to Hawaii, here are some of the foods you should try:Read full story
Illinois State

5 Cool Beaches in Illinois

Illinois has many wonderful things to offer, and one thing that many don't realize is that there are many amazing beaches in Chicago and surrounding areas. To prove it, here are 5 cool beaches in Illinois:Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

5 Underrated Beaches in Florida

While most of us think about Miami when we hear about Florida, this state has much more to offer. To prove it, here are 5 fantastic beaches in Florida:. Located on the Emerald Coast in northwest Florida in the Gulf of Mexico, Destin is home to some of the best white sand beaches in Florida, bright green waters, and fabulous fishing. Waters are so rich in fish that the town is named the "world’s luckiest fishing village." Kids will be delighted with a visit to the Big Kahunas Water and Adventure Park, a snorkeling trip, or a dolphin cruise. They might even convince you to let them try parasailing. There is great golfing and the freshest seafood in some very nice restaurants. If you are planning a family vacation in Florida on a budget, there are many different types of accommodation options.Read full story
10 comments

5 Beautiful Beaches in New York And Its Surroundings

While its beaches might not be the main reason people visit New York, it's good to know that you have this option too. If you want to escape the city for a few hours, here are some amazing beaches in New York and surrounding area:Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy