5 Best Places To Live in South Carolina

South Carolina is, hands down, one of the most appreciated states in US. The food is great, people are friendly, the cost of living is decent and there are plenty of beaches where you could enjoy your free time. However, South Carolina is a pretty big state, so you might wonder what's the best place for buying a home. Don't worry, we got you covered. We have put together a list of the best places to live in South Carolina. Whether you want to move here in the near future, or you are already here but want to move to a better place for you and your family, here are some of the best places to live in South Carolina:

1. Charleston

Charleston is the largest city in the state, surpassing Columbia after a few years of steady growth and growing popularity as a destination for young professionals, families, and retirees. This city is special — it’s a perfect balance of the best qualities of a city and a coastal town. You can stroll down cobblestone streets, shop around the open-air market, soak up the historical sites, and indulge in some of the state’s best culinary dishes. It’s unlikely that you’ll ever grow weary of the city’s charm, but Charleston’s only 2-hour drive to both other cities like Myrtle Beach and Savannah, and spitting distance from the miles and miles of South Carolina’s best beaches. Charleston County’s school district is one of the best in the state, which makes it a really attractive option for young families who aren’t quite ready to settle down in the suburbs. And if you’re on the job hunt, feel good knowing that this city’s economy is growing rapidly and has a job-friendly market.

2. Five Forks

Five Forks can be found deep in Greenville County, just a short drive away from Greenville itself. It's important to mention that Five Forks is, compared with the rest of the country, quite an affluent area. The median household income is $115,050 a year. With that in mind, the median home value of $264,200 is no real issue, the community here is doing very well for itself. Locals are quick to note how the steady influx of jobs in the area keeps the local economy flourishing and the people themselves thriving. What more could you want?

3. Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms is lined with over seven miles of sandy shorelines, beachfront bars, and quick access to downtown Charleston. It’s a great place for both retirees and families, and young professionals who crave a small beach town vibe. Definitely one of the best places to live in South Carolina. With direct access to the beach and even more world-class golf, you can expect to pay on the higher end of the scale for a house on the Isle of Palms. But, there’s no doubt that you get what you pay for —this beach town is a highly desirable location for vacation homes and year-round living. And the proximity to Charleston means that you’ll never feel stranded on an island, but rather at peace living on vacation time.

4. Mount Pleasant

Within easy reach of the Isle of Palms and the Sullivan’s Island, there are countless opportunities to get outdoors and explore South Carolina’s versatile landscapes. Being so close to such breathtaking scenery does come at a cost, the cost of living here is pretty steep compared to the rest of the county. There is a big divide between the average household income of $77,639 and the median home value of $372,000. This would suggest that although at first glance Mount Pleasant seems a little exclusive, should you play your cards right and be sensible with your investments this really could be your next home.

5. Lexington

The city of Lexington offers that rich history feels with a modern twist that immediately makes you fall in love with it. Lexington was established in 1735 and its name pays homage to the site of one of the first battles of the Revolutionary War. Lexington’s growing in popularity and becoming a go-to place for young professionals and families to call home. With a population of around 20,000, this city’s dense suburban feel and affordability make it an attractive option for those seeking out a small-town feel with access to a larger metropolitan area.

What are your thoughts on living in South Carolina? Do you already live here or are you planning to move soon? If so, what do you think are the best places to live in South Carolina? Let us know in the comments below. We would love to know what you love about the state, but also what you would change.

