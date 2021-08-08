Seattle, WA

Open Debate: Pros and Cons of Living in Seattle

Larisa

Photo by Zhifei Zhou on Unsplash

When it comes to Seattle, you either love it or you don't, there is really no in-between. While the weather here might not be for everybody, Seattle does have a lot to offer, and for many, is one of the best cities in the US. If you are thinking about moving here, we have put together a small list of the pros and cons of living in Seattle. However, we would also love to hear your thoughts on the matter.

Do you like Seattle? Have you ever been here? Would you see yourself moving to Seattle? If so, why? If not, why not? Let us know in the comments what you think about Seattle. What do you love about the city and what would you change about it? Until then, here are our pros and cons of living in Seattle:

Pros of living in Seattle

Amazing people

Seattle has the highest percentage of the population aged 25 and older with a college degree – 63%, according to the US Census. Also, the Seattle Public Library system estimates that around 80% of adults are library cardholders. In 2018 alone, there were 5.2 million in-person visits to the Central Library and its branches and more than 12 million online visits.

Great food

Whether you’re craving tacos, curry, dolma, cheeseburgers, or dessert, you can find an outstanding Seattle restaurant that serves exactly what you’re looking for. Two of its best and most notable culinary genres, however, are seafood and Asian fusion. With its proximity to the water, it’s no surprise that Seattle seafood is as popular as it is - Seattle seafood is bound to entice foodies. Some of Seattle’s best food can also be found at Vietnamese pho bar, Dong Thap Noodles, or legendary sushi restaurant, Maneki. Teriyaki has become increasingly popular throughout the large city, with some of the richest and tastiest offerings at Ichiro Teriyaki. In addition to the creativity and innovation found in Seattle’s culinary scene, the temperate climate also means plenty of fresh produce year-round, enhancing the flavor and quality of each dish. Pike Place Market is among the best farmers’ markets in the U.S.

Proximity to other major cities

Last but not least, one of the best things about living in Seattle is the fact that you can get around a lot. Sunny California is just a few hours away, but so is Canada, so there are plenty of options for a long weekend getaway.

Photo by Luca Micheli on Unsplash

Cons of living in Seattle

Traffic

The I-5—the west coast’s major north-south Interstate highway—runs right through downtown Seattle. The I-5 conveniently takes you to Vancouver, Portland, and through the major cities in California if you keep following it south, but it also makes getting into and out of the city at rush hour very difficult. The congestion makes Seattle traffic some of the worst in the country.

High cost of living

Seattle consistently ranks in the top ten most expensive cities to live in—currently seated at number five—with housing cited as the most significant expense. According to a report by not-for-profit Up for Growth, nearly half of the Seattle metropolitan area is spending more than 30% of its monthly income on housing.

Lots of rain

Ok, if you are thinking about moving to Seattle then you probably know that there will be a lot of rain. More exactly, it will rain from November to April. Now, if that's not an issue, then you'll be fine. For some, it's definitely worth it because Seattle and its surroundings sure have amazing scenery.

Now that you have read our list, what are your thoughts on this. Would you move to Seattle? Why? Why not?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

