Open Debate: Pros and Cons of Living in Massachusetts

Larisa

Photo by Jimmy Hu on Unsplash

Considered one of the most populous states in the United States, Massachusetts is a great choice for many who would consider moving to a new state. There is no doubt that there is something for everybody here, and while there are some downsides as well, the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to living in Massachusetts, in our opinion.

If you are thinking about moving here, we have put together a list of pros and cons to help you decided. However, we would also love to hear your thoughts on the matter. What do you think about Massachusetts? Would you move here? If so, why? If not, why not? Let us know in the comments what you feel about living in Massachusetts. Until then, here is our list of pros and cons:

Pros of living in Massachusetts

Plenty of job opportunities

Whether you are a student looking to relocate or a working professional looking for job, the presence of employment opportunities is very important. Massachusetts has a thriving job scenario. The cities in the state are booming with start-ups. Even the business giants like Amazon and Google have their headquarters in Massachusetts. But with a thriving job market, competition for them is intense and one should be up to date with their skills. 

The food is absolutely great

The culinary scene in Massachusetts provides a dizzying array of different styles, ethnicities, and cultures that will leave your head spinning. Whether you prefer oysters and clam chowder or some of the best beer around, the seafood is fresher here than almost anywhere else in the country. Remember that there are some folks who make their chowder with ketchup, so order accordingly if you’re eating out. Even a quick sandwich from a local deli is at another level when you live in the city compared to what you can find elsewhere.

Education

The state of Massachusetts is known for its education prowess as well. Only in the city of Boston there are 35 educational institutions. The state also boasts a 50.2% of people have achieved a graduation degree or higher. The percentage is particularly striking when compared to the national average of 33.4% of people who have received a college education or higher. It is considered to be one of the most educated states in America. 

Great place to start a family

Moving to Massachusetts is a guarantee for you that you will have peace. Keep in mind that raising a family in a peaceful environment is a great thing, and Massachusetts is a great choice if raising a family is your priority. On top of this, even if it is not a big state, you can still see beautiful nature, mountains, and other things. Also, Massachusetts is a coastal state and means that you are able to go to the beach, too, so there are plenty of options for a family vacation.

Photo by Aubrey Odom on Unsplash

Cons of living in Massachusetts

Traffic

Parking is an issue especially in the city of Massachusetts. Being compressed makes it even worse. Several apartments do not offer off-street parking and therefore need a residential parking permit if a vehicle is to be brought. The traffic problems worsen when sports events are held. Traffic can be really bad especially before and after the game. It is only wise to plan the routes according to the match.

Weather

For those who do not like the cold, winters can be very tough in Massachusetts. However, the rest of the year, the weather is pretty pleasant so it all comes down to your level of tolerance and how hot or cold you prefer it to be outside.

Cost of living

The cost of living in Massachusetts can be high for the majority of people. Big ities like Boston in particularly can be particularly costly if one is looking for a clean neighborhood. In fact, Boston is estimated to have a cost of living 47% higher than the average of America. 

What are your thoughts on it? Would you move to Massachusetts?

