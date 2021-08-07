Open Debate: What Are the Pros and Cons of Living in Chicago?

Photo by Richard Tao on Unsplash

We have all heard the stories and seen the movies, but is living in Chicago really that bad? If we were to give our honest opinion, no, it is most certainly not. Sure, it has its ups and downs like any other place, but it is definitely not as bad as most people think.

With that in mind, we have decided to make a pool and see what people think. Below is a list of the pros and cons of living in Chicago, and we really look forward to reading your comments and see what you think about the idea. Have you ever lived in Chicago? If so, what did you absolutely love, and what would you change? Are you considering moving to Chicago in the near future? Why? What are your reasons? Let us know in the comments below. Here are our thoughts on it:

Pros of living in Chicago:

It sits on the shores of Lake Michigan

Chicago doesn’t provide an ocean beach, but there’s Great Lake Michigan for your rescue, one of the world's largest lakes and has many beaches. Moreover, it is also the only river in the world that flows backward. Pretty cool, huh? OK, it might not offer the best beaches in the country, but the shores of Lake Michigan are without a doubt a plus if you are living in Chicago. A short car ride and you can forget all about your hectic week, which is something not everybody living in a big city can say.

Public transportation is decent

The popular destinations of Chicago are usually short walks away from each other, which is great for both tourists and locals. On top of this, Chicago is home to the second-largest train system in the States and buses and trains of the CTA (Chicago Transit Authority) are a fast and cost-effective way to get into and around the city, so this is definitely a good reason to love the city.

The food is great

Without a doubt, Chicago is one of the world’s best cities for food. From deep-dish pizza to world-famous Chicago hot dogs, Chicago food is truly iconic. Visiting beautiful places while enjoying something delicious will be the cherry on the top, even if you are a local. In conclusion, if you are a tourist, make sure not to miss out on Chicago’s signature dishes, and if you are a local, well, jackpot, you can enjoy good food every day.

Photo by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash

Cons of living in Chicago:

High cost of living

The high cost of living is a problem most big cities have, let's be honest. However, as far as Chicago is concerned, the cost of living here is 20% higher than the national average. So you might want to keep this in mind if you plan on moving here. On top of this, compared to other cosmopolitan cities in the US, transportation costs are high as well. Healthcare isn’t any different either. Overall, Chicago is one of the expensive cities in the world, and you gotta be prepared for high living costs if you were to live here.

Challenging traffic

The city only has seven mainline and four auxiliary highways that run through the city. Driving on the Dan Ryan or the Kennedy at rush hour can put you into standstill traffic for a pretty long time. In conclusion, you will need to plan for an extra hour (or two) when traveling to a specific destination in the city because it can take time to navigate the side streets when the highways are clogged.

Weather

Although there are four seasons, winter tends to be longer than other seasons. The Windy City can have brutal winds at times, as expected. You will also experience the typical Midwestern seasons when living here, which means the summers are hot and humid. At the same time, the winters are cold and snowy, so that's really a thing to carefully consider before making the move.

What are your thoughts on this? What do you think are the pros and cons of living in Chicago?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.