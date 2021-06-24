7 Relaxing Day Trips from New York

New York City, NY

For many people, nothing beats New York, and that's because the Big Apple really has it all. From the stunning Central Park to high-end restaurants, there's something for everyone (and every budget). However, there are times when you feel like getting out of the city for the weekend, especially during the summer. That's why here are 7 ideas for day trips from New York:

1. Mohonk Preserve

The Mohonk Preserve is a popular, private 8,000-acre nature preserve located in New Paltz, New York, on the slopes of the Shawangunk Mountains. A part of the Appalachian mountain range and about 90 miles from New York City, the preserve’s diverse environment includes dense old forests, cliffs, streams, and ponds. The preserve has more than 70 miles of carriage roads and about 40 miles of hiking, biking, horseback riding, and skiing trails. The area is very popular with mountain climbers, who come from all over the country to explore over 1,000 climbing destinations. Supported by private donations, membership, and a modest entrance fee, the preserve has a range of programs in environmental education, land protection, and scientific research. The preserve is home to over 1,400 plant and animal species, some rare and endangered, such as the peregrine falcon, and 2,000 acres of rare native dwarf pitch pine

2. Philadelphia

It's an easy and worthwhile day trip to Philadelphia, just one hour and 35 minutes away by train from New York City. In fact, many Philadelphians commute to work daily in New York City. However, the two cities feel further away in ambiance, as Philadelphia has plenty of green spaces and more of a small-town feel. The main tourist appeal of Philadelphia is its connection to American history. The Old City district, a one-square-mile historic section of downtown Philadelphia, is packed with landmarks. The Old City also has many shops and restaurants. Philadelphia is a modern multicultural city with a Chinatown and a large Italian neighborhood (South Philadelphia). Philadelphia also has a gritty urban aspect: the grey skyscrapers and industrial warehouses surrounding the historic monuments. For the most rewarding and stress-free way to visit Philadelphia on a day trip, it's a good idea to take an organized tour.

3. Old Westbury Gardens

Old Westbury Gardens were built in 1906 by the English architect George A. Crawley for John S. Phipps, his wife Margarita, and their children. John inherited his fortune from his father Henry, a steel magnate. The spectacular Charles II-style mansion is surrounded by 200 acres of magnificent very diverse gardens, woodlands, lakes, and ponds. Westbury House rooms are full of original English antiques, decorative arts, and art pieces, all exceptionally well preserved. When John and Margarita died in the 1950s, one of their daughters converted the estate into a botanical garden, which is today open to the public. Guided tours of the house and the gardens are available every weekend. If you are looking for day trips from New York City for garden lovers, this is a great place to visit.

4. Cold Spring

Cold Spring is a charming country village in the Hudson Valley only 50 miles north of Manhattan. Considered one of the best-preserved 19th-century towns in the region, the village has a picturesque historic center that was built up along the Hudson River. A babbling brook runs right through the town's Main Street, which is lined with restaurants, boutiques, and antique stores. During summertime, visitors enjoy having coffee at sidewalk cafés and dining by the riverfront or at the restaurants with outdoor patios, many of which offer live music. Cold Spring has a pleasant riverside park and gardens that inspire relaxation. In the wooded rolling hills surrounding the town there are many hiking and biking trails that lead through pastoral scenes of leafy trees and alongside freshwater streams. Visitors can also participate in water sports, including boating, kayaking, canoeing, paddle-boarding, and waterskiing on the river. In the autumn, fall foliage cruises are popular.

5. The Poconos

Covering 2,394 square miles of northeastern Pennsylvania, the Pocono Mountains region is a magnificent area of rolling mountains, thundering waterfalls, ancient forests, and winding rivers. If you are traveling with kids, it is the place to go skiing, snowboarding, snow sliding, or snowshoeing in the winter. In the summer, you can take them hiking and biking, whitewater rafting, fishing, and wildlife observing. To get more up close with the animals, Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park has more than 100 species of animals. Costa's Family Fun Park near Lake Wallenpaupack in Pike County offers go-karts, bumper boats, and laser tag. Indoor laser tag is also a game of choice at Camelback Lodge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MRod_0aeH2nwM00
Photo by Joshua Sukoff on Unsplash

6. Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown

Sleepy Hollow is a colonial-era village on the Hudson River (about 20 miles north of New York City), an area that was historically a center of farming and milling. It's easy to arrive here by car or the Metro-North Railroad. Sleepy Hollow was the setting of Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the story about a headless horseman, and is famous for its Halloween festivities throughout the month of October when the town comes to life with haunted hayrides, glowing pumpkins, live music, literary events, street fairs, and parades. The Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is considered a must-see sight during Halloween or any time of year. Daytime and evening cemetery walking tours are offered from April through October. For the evening tours, the cemetery is illuminated by kerosene lanterns. Other tourist highlights are the 17th-century Old Dutch Church and the Philipsburg Manor, both mentioned in Irving's short story.

Less than one mile away from Sleepy Hollow is Tarrytown, another quaint colonial village. A must-see sight in Tarrytown is Lyndhurst, the Gothic Revival mansion on a 67-acre estate that was owned by railroad baron Jay Gould. Tourists can travel a few miles further to Sunnyside, the home of author Washington Irving.

7. Bear Mountain State Park

Bear Mountain State Park is a 5,067-acre park that includes Bear Mountain, West Mountain, Dunderberg Mountain, as well as Iona Island Bird Sanctuary in the Hudson River. Just an hour from the NYC, the park offers hiking, biking, boating, swimming, bird watching, and fishing, and in winter cross-country skiing, ice skating, and sledding. The park has many recreational facilities such as a playfield, picnic areas, fishing access, a swimming pool, many hiking and biking trails, Trailside Museums and Zoo, The Perkins Memorial Tower at the top of Bear Mountain, and a very popular Merry-Go-Round with hand-painted park scenes and 42 seats in the shape of animals such as black bear, deer, wild turkey, and many others.

