7 Fun Things To Do in Missouri

Larisa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ollkS_0aeGr3Ki00
Photo by Brittney Butler on Unsplash

While it may not be the first destination on your mind, Missouri has a lot to offer. If you have never been to Missouri, here are 11 fun things you can do here:

1. Branson

Branson, in southwest Missouri, with no false modesty, calls itself the "Live country music capital of the universe." It draws millions of tourists each year, mainly country music fans. The "Strip" is crowded with music palaces, motels, restaurants, and souvenir booths selling all imaginable kinds of kitsch. The music venues here host some of country music's greatest performers. Branson is also a good base for excursions into the surrounding Ozark Mountains. Natural points of interest include Table Rock Lake State Park and Talking Rocks Cavern. A fun way to experience Branson's wild side is to hop aboard the Branson Scenic Railroad, complete with refurbished 1930s passenger cars.

2. Innsbrook Resort

Innsbrook Resort is a beautiful vacation home community that sprawls across an astounding 7,500 acres of land, located just 45 minutes west of St. Louis. The resort has an event center, restaurant, and 18-hole championship golf course as well as recreational and residential properties. Guests will have plenty of activities to choose from, like horseback riding, hiking magnificent nature trails, playing a round of golf, and canoeing or sailing on one of its 100-plus lakes. This resort offers individuals, couples, and families the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of city life while on vacation while connecting more intimately with Missouri's nature.

3. Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City in Branson combines a major theme park with crafts and the preservation of 1880s Ozark culture. Craftsmen in the park demonstrate glassblowing, basket weaving, blacksmithing, pottery, candy making, and candle making. The park also has rides and attractions, shops, restaurants, and live shows. Marvel Cave is part of Silver Dollar City. It carries on the tradition of the 1880s mining town, which once stood at the entrance to the cave. The cave was first discovered by the Osage Indians in the 1500s and since that time has attracted explorers looking for the Fountain of Youth, miners of marble and bat guano, and archaeologists.

4. Hermann Wine Trail

Missouri is home to the historic German community of Hermann, formed by German immigrants who arrived in Missouri in 1837 and started making wines. These settlers grew the wine business carefully and encouraged newcomers to grow more vines, quickly incorporating their winemaking into their lifestyles – wine halls were a favorite gathering place after Sunday church, and holding a Weinfest every year! Come visit this charming town to tour the vineyards that make Missouri proud. The state-funded Grape and Wine Program promotes tourism and research to continue this trade. Stop in at Stone Hill Winery, one of the oldest wineries in the area, and do one of the fun wine trail events, like the Chocolate Wine Trail, or the Saw Cheese Wine Trail.

5. Forest Park

Host to the 1904 World Fair, this wonderful St. Louis city park sprawls out over more than 1,300 acres and receives millions of visitors a year. Regarded as one of the most beautiful urban parks in the world, Forest Park not only delivers appealing natural settings via ponds, gardens, and more than 45,000 trees, but it's also home to many of the city's top cultural attractions. Tourists can visit the St. Louis Zoo, Saint Louis Art Museum, the Missouri History Museum, and the St. Louis Science Center all on the grounds, or enjoy a live show at The Muny, America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDCgA_0aeGr3Ki00
Photo by Deborah Raney on Unsplash

6. Gateway Arch

St. Louis, Missouri is home to the world’s tallest arch (630 feet tall!), the Gateway Arch. Located on the west bank of the Mississippi River, this inverted, weighted catenary arch made of stainless steel is the centerpiece of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial and is a famous symbol of the city of St. Louis. Take a walk along the Mississippi and stop by to admire this monument to the U.S. westward expansion, open to the public since 1967. If you’re brave enough, take the tram to the top for some spectacular views reaching up to 30 miles. Or stay on the ground floor at the visitor center to check out the Museum of Westward Expansion and the different exhibits housed there.

7. Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum

Samuel Clemens, before adopting the pen name Mark Twain, first moved into this two-story home with his family in 1843 and lived there from the age of seven to 18. The home has been open for public tours since 1912 and has since been restored and decorated. The adjoining museum consists of two buildings that contain Twain memorabilia, such as first editions of his books, photographs, original manuscripts, and the desk where he sat to write The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_012366de5978d98dde253e992f63ca9a.blob

Traveler telling stories about places I’ve explored.

1038 followers
Loading

More from Larisa

Beaufort County, SC

6 Amazing Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

There is so much more than Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. In fact, this state is considered one of the most beautiful states in the US. To prove it, here is a list of 6 amazing places ideal for a weekend getaway or a long vacation.Read full story
8 comments
California State

7 Beautiful Beaches in California

Some of the best things in California are definitely its beaches. Cool water, nice sand, and lots of entertainers are what make this part of the world really unique. However, if you are looking for a more quiet and less crowded place, there are plenty of beaches where you can enjoy your privacy. Without further due, here are some of the best beaches in California. If you are visiting the state anytime soon, make sure you check them out.Read full story
Hawaii State

7 Must-Try Foods in Hawaii

Without a doubt, Hawaii is one of the most beautiful states in the US. Even though its beaches and waterfalls are the main attractions, the food is worth trying. If you plan a trip to Hawaii, here are some of the foods you should try:Read full story
Illinois State

5 Cool Beaches in Illinois

Illinois has many wonderful things to offer, and one thing that many don't realize is that there are many amazing beaches in Chicago and surrounding areas. To prove it, here are 5 cool beaches in Illinois:Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

5 Underrated Beaches in Florida

While most of us think about Miami when we hear about Florida, this state has much more to offer. To prove it, here are 5 fantastic beaches in Florida:. Located on the Emerald Coast in northwest Florida in the Gulf of Mexico, Destin is home to some of the best white sand beaches in Florida, bright green waters, and fabulous fishing. Waters are so rich in fish that the town is named the "world’s luckiest fishing village." Kids will be delighted with a visit to the Big Kahunas Water and Adventure Park, a snorkeling trip, or a dolphin cruise. They might even convince you to let them try parasailing. There is great golfing and the freshest seafood in some very nice restaurants. If you are planning a family vacation in Florida on a budget, there are many different types of accommodation options.Read full story
9 comments

5 Beautiful Beaches in New York And Its Surroundings

While its beaches might not be the main reason people visit New York, it's good to know that you have this option too. If you want to escape the city for a few hours, here are some amazing beaches in New York and surrounding area:Read full story
Massachusetts State

5 Amazing Beaches in Massachusetts

There is no doubt that some of the most beautiful beaches in the US are located in Massachusetts. To prove it, here is a list of 5 breathtaking beaches in Massachusetts:. Found along the Annisquam River north of Boston, the half-mile-long Wingaersheek Beach is a popular family location. Children will love the shallow pools that form along the rocks at low tide. The water on the north shore can remain cool all summer, but tourists will find the calm waters hard to resist in steamy July and August. Traffic can be a challenge, as can the parking, so it is best to arrive early. There is a parking lot available for a charge. Restrooms, showers, and concession stands are available during the summer season. Wingaersheek Beach is especially nice in the fall off-season. Come September, the crowds leave, and you can often have the beach to yourself; the water has been kissed by the sun and sparkles in the afternoon light.Read full story
4 comments
Utah State

5 Amazing National Parks in Utah

Utah is known for its national parks, and most people visit the state just to see these beauties. If you can't decide where to start, here are some beautiful national parks in Utah:Read full story
Oregon State

6 Cool Beaches in Oregon

Most people would choose Florida or California if they want to enjoy a few days at the beach, but few know that Oregon is a great option, too. To prove it, here are 6 amazing beaches in Oregon:Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

5 Beautiful Beaches in Maine

Most people would choose California or Florida if they want to spend time on the beach, but few know that Maine is also a great state for a relaxing day at the beach. To prove it, here are 5 beautiful beaches in Maine:Read full story
1 comments

6 Amazing Beaches in North Carolina

Everybody knows that there are many amazing beaches in South Carolina, but few know that North Carolina has some beautiful beaches, too. To prove it, here are 6 beaches to explore in North Carolina:Read full story
4 comments

5 Cool Beaches in South Carolina

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one one the most beautiful states in the US. The weather is perfect, the locals are friendly, and there is something for everybody. However, one of the main reasons why tourists come here is because of the amazing beaches South Carolina has to offer. Here are some of them:Read full story
3 comments
California State

5 Cool Festivals in California

Most young people have heard about Coachella, but there are many more other festivals in California. They aren't as popular, but they definitely as just as fun. If you are up for an adventure, here are 5 cool festivals yo can attend in California:Read full story
San Diego, CA

5 Amazing Beaches in San Diego

There are many reasons to visit San Diego, and one of them is its underrated beaches. While Los Angeles might have more to offer, San Diego is still a great option for those who want to relax at the beach. Here are 5 amazing beaches in San Diego:Read full story
San Francisco, CA

5 Beautiful Beaches in San Francisco

It's hard to find someone who thinks San Francisco is not worth visiting. However, few people know that the city has more to offer than its beautiful streets and buildings. To prove it, here are 5 underrated beaches in San Francisco:Read full story
1 comments
California State

7 Remote Places in California

While walking around busy Los Angeles and chilling in San Diego is always a good idea, all of us feel the need to go to a remote place once in a while and take in all the beauty in the surroundings. If you want to get out of the crowded cities, here are 7 remote places in California:Read full story
California State

5 Fun Activities To Do in California

Out of all the states in the US, California is definitely one of the most entertaining ones. Here, you can find almost everything you can think of. From beautiful beaches to busy cities, and from breathtaking national parks to charming little towns. While there are many more to choose from, here are some fun activities to do in California:Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Underrated Beaches in Los Angeles

While it's far from being the perfect city, Los Angeles does seem to have it all. No matter your food preferences, you'll find something you like and no matter how you like to spend your free time, there's something for everybody. On top of this, you can also enjoy some of the coolest beaches in the US. To prove it, here are seven breathtaking beaches in Los Angeles:Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy