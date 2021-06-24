7 Fun Things To Do in Missouri

Photo by Brittney Butler on Unsplash

While it may not be the first destination on your mind, Missouri has a lot to offer. If you have never been to Missouri, here are 11 fun things you can do here:

1. Branson

Branson, in southwest Missouri, with no false modesty, calls itself the "Live country music capital of the universe." It draws millions of tourists each year, mainly country music fans. The "Strip" is crowded with music palaces, motels, restaurants, and souvenir booths selling all imaginable kinds of kitsch. The music venues here host some of country music's greatest performers. Branson is also a good base for excursions into the surrounding Ozark Mountains. Natural points of interest include Table Rock Lake State Park and Talking Rocks Cavern. A fun way to experience Branson's wild side is to hop aboard the Branson Scenic Railroad, complete with refurbished 1930s passenger cars.

2. Innsbrook Resort

Innsbrook Resort is a beautiful vacation home community that sprawls across an astounding 7,500 acres of land, located just 45 minutes west of St. Louis. The resort has an event center, restaurant, and 18-hole championship golf course as well as recreational and residential properties. Guests will have plenty of activities to choose from, like horseback riding, hiking magnificent nature trails, playing a round of golf, and canoeing or sailing on one of its 100-plus lakes. This resort offers individuals, couples, and families the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of city life while on vacation while connecting more intimately with Missouri's nature.

3. Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City in Branson combines a major theme park with crafts and the preservation of 1880s Ozark culture. Craftsmen in the park demonstrate glassblowing, basket weaving, blacksmithing, pottery, candy making, and candle making. The park also has rides and attractions, shops, restaurants, and live shows. Marvel Cave is part of Silver Dollar City. It carries on the tradition of the 1880s mining town, which once stood at the entrance to the cave. The cave was first discovered by the Osage Indians in the 1500s and since that time has attracted explorers looking for the Fountain of Youth, miners of marble and bat guano, and archaeologists.

4. Hermann Wine Trail

Missouri is home to the historic German community of Hermann, formed by German immigrants who arrived in Missouri in 1837 and started making wines. These settlers grew the wine business carefully and encouraged newcomers to grow more vines, quickly incorporating their winemaking into their lifestyles – wine halls were a favorite gathering place after Sunday church, and holding a Weinfest every year! Come visit this charming town to tour the vineyards that make Missouri proud. The state-funded Grape and Wine Program promotes tourism and research to continue this trade. Stop in at Stone Hill Winery, one of the oldest wineries in the area, and do one of the fun wine trail events, like the Chocolate Wine Trail, or the Saw Cheese Wine Trail.

5. Forest Park

Host to the 1904 World Fair, this wonderful St. Louis city park sprawls out over more than 1,300 acres and receives millions of visitors a year. Regarded as one of the most beautiful urban parks in the world, Forest Park not only delivers appealing natural settings via ponds, gardens, and more than 45,000 trees, but it's also home to many of the city's top cultural attractions. Tourists can visit the St. Louis Zoo, Saint Louis Art Museum, the Missouri History Museum, and the St. Louis Science Center all on the grounds, or enjoy a live show at The Muny, America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theater.

6. Gateway Arch

St. Louis, Missouri is home to the world’s tallest arch (630 feet tall!), the Gateway Arch. Located on the west bank of the Mississippi River, this inverted, weighted catenary arch made of stainless steel is the centerpiece of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial and is a famous symbol of the city of St. Louis. Take a walk along the Mississippi and stop by to admire this monument to the U.S. westward expansion, open to the public since 1967. If you’re brave enough, take the tram to the top for some spectacular views reaching up to 30 miles. Or stay on the ground floor at the visitor center to check out the Museum of Westward Expansion and the different exhibits housed there.

7. Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum

Samuel Clemens, before adopting the pen name Mark Twain, first moved into this two-story home with his family in 1843 and lived there from the age of seven to 18. The home has been open for public tours since 1912 and has since been restored and decorated. The adjoining museum consists of two buildings that contain Twain memorabilia, such as first editions of his books, photographs, original manuscripts, and the desk where he sat to write The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

