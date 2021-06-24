Phoenix, AZ

7 Fun Things To Do in Phoenix, Arizona

Larisa

Photo by Ian Dziuk on Unsplash

Most people would choose to explore New York or California and its famous Los Angeles, but few consider visiting less popular places like Phoenix. Sure, it may not have half of the amazing things you can find in New York, but it is still worth a visit. If you have never been to Phoenix, Arizona, here are 7 fun things you can do here:

1. Japanese Friendship Garden

The gorgeous Japanese Friendship Garden lies just to the north of Downtown Phoenix, and it is a very scenic and serene space to stroll around. Centered on a charming koi pond are pretty paths and plants for you to wander past as well as tiny streams, stone lanterns, and a traditional teahouse. The tranquil garden was opened to the public in 1996 after nearly a decade spent designing and perfecting its layout. In fact, it was a joint venture by Phoenix and Himeji, its sister city in Japan. Besides basking in its beauty, you can also attend one of the many Japanese cultural events that regularly take place in the quiet and peaceful garden. These range from tea ceremonies and tai chi classes to wabi-sabi pottery workshops and ikebana art demonstrations.

2. Goldfield Ghost Town

Lying on the eastern outskirts of Phoenix is the Goldfield Ghost Town which is set at the foot of the soaring Superstition Mountains. This popular tourist attraction was once a thriving mining town. Today, visitors can enjoy tours of the mine and town alongside gunfights, ziplines, and a ride on the town’s narrow-gauge railroad. Founded in 1893 when gold was discovered in the nearby mountains, the town’s population slowly dwindled as the shining seams ran out. Nowadays, the reconstructed town is a very fun and family-friendly place with its corral and county jail, saloons, and shacks taking you right back to the times of the Wild West. Besides strolling around its sizeable site, you can also pan for gold, try out its shooting range and learn a bit about the history of the ghost town at its small museum.

3. Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park

Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park is an ancient archeological site situated in downtown Phoenix near the Sky Harbor International Airport. Left by the Hohokam culture, the site is the largest preserved archeological site in the city and is a National Historic Landmark and Phoenix Point of Pride. Located on the 1,500-year-old archeological site is the Pueblo Grande Museum, which features a variety of galleries that showcase items and artifacts from the prehistoric Hohokam archeological village site. The museum also houses exhibits on various topics from archeology, southwest cultures, and Arizona history and has an interactive gallery for children to learn about the science of archeology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCkuV_0ae6fEXj00
Photo by Ralph (Ravi) Kayden on Unsplash

4. Mill Ave and Tempe Beach Park

Visit Tempe Town Lake to enjoy kayaking, sailing, rowing, jogging, fishing, or picnicking. There are also many festivals and events at Tempe Beach Park throughout the year that are a lot of fun. And Gammage Theater is right off of Mill Ave with Broadway-style shows throughout the year as well as other performing arts shows. Not far away from the Mill Street action is Big Surf Waterpark. It’s home to the third-largest wave park in the world and is a great place to cool off during the warm weather.

5. South Mountain Park

One of the largest urban parks in not just the States but the world, the sprawling South Mountain Park is located just to the south of the city center. Very mountainous, it encompasses three rearing ranges with their scenic slopes boasting an incredible array of outdoor activities for you to enjoy. Protected and preserved as part of a park since 1924, its colossal confines are home to lots of native desert vegetation with it being particularly known for its large lizard population of chuckwallas. In total, it has eighty kilometers of tantalizing trails for you to hike, mountain bike, or horseback ride in and among its spellbinding scenery. A very popular place to visit is Dobbins Lookout which exhibits the highest point in the park from where visitors can take in breath-taking views of all of Phoenix.

6. Roosevelt Row District

What was once a dilapidated, decaying, and even dangerous district just a few short decades ago is now one of the most dynamic areas downtown. Home to lots of incredible art galleries, local restaurants, and boutiques, the revitalized Roosevelt Row now lies at the center of the city’s thriving arts and culture scene. Thanks to its creative character and pedestrian-friendly nature, the district is a treat to explore with marvelous murals and innovative artists’ studios wherever you look. On top of all its superb shops and restaurants, the area also hosts lots of fun festivals and cultural events as well as a huge art market on the first Friday of every month. With a lively yet laidback feel to it, the vibrant Roosevelt Row District is not to be missed when in Phoenix.

