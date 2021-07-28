The Best Restaurants in Benton Park

clams Arien Sala

So you're hanging in Benton Park and you notice that your stomach is growling. It's time to eat. But where? Here are the best places to get your grub on. I'll be honest. You really have two choices to consider.

Peacemaker Love and Crab

When you want great seafood, this is the place to go. You'll find poorboys, oysters, clams, lobster, you name it...they have it! If you're in the mood for something lighter, go with the Fall wedge sallad. This salad includes iceberg, smoked beets, crispy acorn squash, maple squash, almonds, curry-pickled egg, shallot, crab, Ludwig Creamery Vermillion River Blue, and goat’s milk garlic dressing. It's pretty incredible.

My friend and I have ALWAYS wanted to try oysters. Keep in mind we did not have any idea on types or even how to eat them! The staff was extremely helpful, especially our waitress who walked us through the entire menu and answered our many questions about oysters and she was extremely knowledgeable and professional! We tried three different types of the oysters (as seen in the photo) and also ordered other sides. Aside from the amazing food, the ambiance and location are perfect! If it's a nice day, I highly recommend sitting outside! Justin K.

Blues City Deli

Owner Vinnie opened this deli in 2004 and since then has been inviting guests to come on in and enjoy some great sandwiches. This location is known for its muffulettas, po-boys, housemade roast beef and cherry wood smoked pastrami, italian beef, salads, and micro-brews. If you're in the mood for chicken, you'll want to try the Mel's Blue and Tangy sandwich which includes smoked pulled chicken and bacon, tomato, onion, chunky blue cheese dressing and zing sauce all on an Italian roll. It's basically a party in your mouth. Mike's spicey beef n' cheddar sandwich will make you rethink how you view sandwiches. It comes with hot roast beef, bacon and sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and smoky-spicy delta sauce, on an Italian roll. I don't know about you but all of this talk of sandwiches is making me hungry! For more info, you can visit the Blues City Deli website here.

Blues City changed my life by introducing the best deli sandwich I've ever had. I tried the Knuckle sandwich and immediately fell in love after my first bite. The italian roll is thin and crispy but holds the contents of the sandwich together so well, and the sesame seeds added such nice flavor. Everything in the sandwich complimented each other amazingly. The hot giardiniera gave the sandwich a kick of acidity, so if you enjoy that give it a try. My boyfriend got the Big Tommy which was also so delicious. You need to try this sandwich if you're a garlic lover! We shared a side of potato salad which we also enjoyed. It's not heavy like other potato salads, and we loved that the potatoes were wedged. Katherine T.

