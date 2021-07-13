Visit Faust Park For A Fun Adventure In St. Louis

Faust Park Ron (Creative Commons/Flickr)

Looking for something fun to do? Then you've got to consider going to Faust Park which is located right in Chesterfield. Faust Park is one of St. Louis County’s most unique parks. There are several different foundations and organizations work together to create and maintain the uniqueness of Faust Park. The park was originally created in 1968 through the generosity of Leicester & Mary Plant Faust. The couple donated the property, which today contains nearly 200 acres. It was the Faust's intention to forever preserve the original estate of Missouri’s second governor, Frederick Bates.

The history staff at Faust Park offers a variety of educational programs and guided tours for all ages and abilities. The most popular program is the four-hour “Farmsteading at Thornhill”. Many students call this their favorite field trip despite the fact that they are performing physical chores expected of a 19th century child. It's something totally different from how we all live today.

Here are some of the features at Faust Park. First, there are multiple parking lots at Faust Park. The restrooms and water fountains are available in three separate locations. There are plenty of large trees that provide shade during the hot St. Louis summer months. The playground area has benches under sun shades. The playground has everything kids love: slides, a rock wall, swings, crawling and climbing areas, and tunnels.

You'd think that was it, but Faust Park offers so much to do! There are also nature walks, the St. Louis Carousel (which is almost 100 years old), picnic sites, a summer concert series, private parties, weddings, a music school, and much more.

On the spur of the moment and needing something to kill some time, we had a short visit to Faust Park. We didn't visit the Butterfly House, but we took a walk and explored the grounds (with my grandsons aged 8 and 12). They were impressed with the Governors home and the surrounding area. It was very well maintained! Beverly

In addition to the list above, there is also Faust Historic Village which features 16 structures and four homes showcasing building and architectural styles circa 1840-1908.

The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House is also located at Faust Park. You can see more than 1,000 butterflies fly freely in a glass conservatory.

You can even take a digital of the park – look for signs at the park with QR codes to scan with your phone and access information on sites within Faust.

There's so much to do at Faust Park. There are really nice play areas for the children, nice pavilions for group events. Reasonable hiking trails. Faust Park has a little something for everyone.

Have you ever been to Faust Park? What was your favorite thing about it or your favorite activity to do at the park?