St. Louis City Tow Lot Under Investigation For Missing Cars, Cash Issues, and More

For the past few years, the Five On Your Side I-Team has been investingating the St. Louis city tow lot. During this time, the I-Team has been uncovering inconsistent and unfair practices at the city tow lot.

Whenever a St. Louis resident files a report that their car was stolen, park their car in the wrong place, or when a car is left for an extended period of time, an owner's car may end up in the city tow lot. The car owners then have to sort out the situation through different forms, fines, and regulations. Citizens should not have to worry that their cars will be there or that they will be able to have their car returned safely. But that is often not the case.

Problems Retrieving Cars From The Tow Lot

In some instances, victims of crime--in this case theft--are being charged hundreds of dollars to retrieve their vehicles. According to city ordinance, they should be able to get their vehicles back without charge under certain conditions.

For Jasmine Hollins, her car was stolen and the situation turned into a nightmare. Her car title and registration were inside of her car when it was stolen in January. Despite. her having proof of ownership and having the dealership who sold her the car to advocate for her, Hollins said the tow lot staff scheduled her car to be auctioned off. Hollins shared that she even had to pay $950 to get her car back from the city tow lot. And this same kind of situation has been quite common over the years.

In an investigation by the St. Louis Comptroller's Office, multiple sources stated that cars brought into the tow lot were not being handled appropriately. In some cases, cars were even going home with employees. An employee of the tow lot, (name not given) was actually terminated after this individual spoke to reporters. This employee stated that some of the nicer vehicles are kept off the auction block intentionally. According to the Comptroller's audit, six cars scheduled to be auctioned in an audit last winter were nowhere to be found.

Concerns About Cash and Policies

Also missing at the city tow lot: a written policy book with standard operating procedures. It's something auditors have been recommending since 2012. Kent Flake is the current Street Department Commissioner and he shared that there is no official manual. There are actually 40 signs on the wall with the rules on them. Despite these recommendations by auditors for the past eight years, there is still no official manual at this time.

Concerns have been reported as far as the reporting of cash transferred to the general fund, the recording and reconciliation of debit card and credit card transactions as well as the tow tickets being sequentially numbered, logged and reconciled to fees collected.

Where The City Tow Lot Stands Now

At this time, the I-team is continuing to investigate the situation. In addition, Police say the investigation that began in 2019 is still considered active and ongoing.