DC Rooftop Hotel Pools Open with Public Day Passes 2021

On a "normal" year, this list would be longer but it's still pretty impressive that DC locals can take advantage of two hotel rooftop pools to soak in the sun and pretend to be on vacation far, far away... without ever leaving their own city.

For Summer 2021, most of DC's hotel pools remain closed. But there are a pair of options for rooftop lounging where those looking to escape the heat can purchase a special day pass to swim and sun with registered hotel guests.

The Ven

The Ven at Embassy Row announced that its 25-foot long pool would be open to those staying at the hotel this summer, but it also works with Resort Pass to offer limited guest access to others in the area.

The Ven's pool is popular because it offers plenty of tanning space and is conveniently located right among so many of the city's embassies. Canned cocktails can be enjoyed poolside while taking in stunning views of the neighborhood with the Washington Monument in the distance.

A Resort Pass for The Ven at Embassy Row's pool may be available Monday through Thursday starting at $50 and includes towel and complimentary wifi. Valet parking is also available at $27.

Yotel's Deck 11

The newest and fanciest rooftop pool open in 2021 with public access also boasts being one of the largest roof decks in DC. Capitol Hill's YOTEL Hotel Deck 11 (named for the location level of the building) is a full 8000 feet of fun -- a relaxed daytime oasis that transitions to a high-energy playground for after-work drinks (and dunks) and other antics after dark.

The deck has a variety of lounging spaces, cabanas (with charging stations!), misting machines, fire pits, and lawn games as well as a fully stocked bar. Both registered hotel guests and day pass visitors on Deck 11 can enjoy a wide selection of craft cocktails, wine, and beer in addition to a tempting al fresco dining menu created by Chef Danny Chavez, chef for Art and Soul, the renowned restaurant on Yotel's main level.

While the stunning rooftop oasis is an included experience for Yotel Hotel guests, public day passes are not just available, but surprisingly affordable as well, starting at $50 per person with reservations from one to four people -- including towel service and wifi -- Mondays through Thursdays. *Food and beverage service may not be available on Mondays and Tuesdays. Fridays through Sundays rates increase slightly to $75 per person.

Cabana rentals are also available in limited quantities to the public Wednesdays and Thursdays for $100 for up to 4 people with a $300 per day food and beverage minimum. On weekends, the fee remains just $100, but the food and beverage minimum increases to $600 per day.

It will be easy to lay the day away, however, because the after-breakfast bask and the after-lunch lounge lead to live DJ sets happening Fridays and Saturdays, 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM.

Summer 2022 is sure to bring new rooftop swimming options, but this pair of rooftop hotel pools is ready to help DC locals -- as well as those booking stays to experience the city -- to keep cool in the Capital for the remainder of Summer 2021.

