Woman sitting on the floor, leaning on her hands. Photo by SHVETS production from Pexels

We all have a lot on our minds, and it can be challenging to stay in the moment. But living mindfully is more than just an exercise. It's about focusing on what we're doing right now. In addition, living mindfully can have a multitude of benefits. From being more present in our daily lives, to simply enjoying the moment, practicing mindfulness is an essential skill we can all benefit from.

Having grown in popularity over the last few years, mindfulness is no longer a niche item but rather something of interest to the masses. But how do we achieve mindfulness in our daily lives? How can we stay present? How do we concentrate on the task at hand and not think about what's happening a year from now?

Here are 13 tips to start living more mindfully every day.

1. Accept What is Right Now

It's hard to accept things as they are when you're used to having them your own way. You might not like your job, but to accept that it is what will set you free from worrying about the future or ruminating on what might have been. It's time to be 'now.'

2. Enjoy the Little Things

It's easy to go through life with a look of boredom on your face. Instead, take time to enjoy the little things; the view from your window, the music you're listening to, the meal you're eating. Trust us; it's worth trying to remember what enjoyment feels like.

3. Remember, It's Not All About You

You're not the only person with feelings on this earth. Although your thoughts might feel like the most important thing in the world, it's time to start thinking of other people and what they're going through. Maybe that friend you haven't spoken to in years is just going through a hard time right now. Everyone has problems, and sometimes we need to remember that fact before acting like an absolute doormat.

4. Say "Thank You" More Often

We tend to get caught up in our own busy schedules, and we forget the important things. We forget to thank people for doing the little things, and we forget that a kind word or gesture can make someone else's day. It's time to say "thank you" for all the little things. It might not seem like it, but these words actually hold a lot of weight and can make someone else's day a whole lot better.

5. Trust That Things Will Work Out

Constantly worrying is counter-productive, and it's time to let things go. You might not predict the future, but worrying about every detail won't change anything. It doesn't matter if things aren't going smoothly; you don't need to know what will happen. Instead, trust that everything will work out for the better, and stop overthinking things.

6. Unplug from Technology

When you are connected, it can be hard to concentrate on the task at hand. The thing about modern technology is that it's designed to pull you away from what you're doing. You don't need to be on your phone every ten minutes, and you don't need to be online looking at the news every five seconds. Technology is a distraction, and it's time to take a step back.

7. Practice being Content right Now

You're never going to be satisfied with what you have, so why try? You're never going to be absolutely happy, so why bother trying? It doesn't matter how wealthy you are or your next promotion; you will never be content. The next experience will always feel better than this one; it's just human nature to want more. So instead of chasing a carrot that will never be there, you should learn to enjoy what you have right now.

8. Do Something that Scares You

This might sound counter-intuitive, but doing something that scares you can actually be a lot of fun. Whether it's going on a roller-coaster, skydiving, or even eating something new, taking risks is good for you. You'll learn a lot along the way, and you might get over your fear of heights (or spiders).

9. Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

In the world today, it's easy to get caught up in what other people have. You might start wishing you were more successful, prettier, or didn't feel as bad about your life. You'll never be happy if you get caught up in what other people have and don't focus on yourself.

10. Let Go of the Past

The past is in the past. You can't change it, so why try? It's okay to learn from your mistakes, but dwelling on them isn't going to change anything. You're never going to be able to go back and redo a decision you made, so stop beating yourself up about it. Besides, how much time do you really want to spend thinking about the past?

11. Ask for Help

Sometimes you need a little help from your friends. It's not weak to ask for help. On the contrary, it shows that you care about the other person, and it shows that you're willing to take the steps necessary to get yourself out of a bad situation. Asking for help doesn't make you impotent. It makes you human.

12. Do Nice Things for People You Don't Know

There are many genuine people out there, and sometimes we get caught up in our own issues that we forget to pay it forward. It's time you did something nice for someone else, and don't expect anything in return. If you want to, you can even do something nice for someone to expect that they will also pay it forward.

13. Stop Holding Grudges

Let's face it; holding grudges does no one any good. If someone has wronged you, then it's okay to think about it, but you should learn to let go. Holding on to a grudge will only make your life more difficult, and it doesn't matter if you feel like they owe you.

Do these thirteen things every day, and you'll be on your way to living more mindfully. It's hard to focus on the present moment and let go of worries about the past or future, but it's not impossible. With time you will learn to live mindfully, and you will be able to take joy in every moment of your life.

