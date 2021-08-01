How To Set Up A Home Workstation For Maximum Productivity

Computers on an organized desk. Photo by Ken Tomita from Pexels

It's no secret that having a workstation set up at home can be incredibly beneficial to your productivity and overall wellness. Without the distractions of social media, friends, or family members' phone calls, you'll be able to accomplish more in less time.

But it's not always easy to find all the time in the world to set up a great workstation at home. So before you start buying equipment and arranging your furniture, there are a few things you should do to make sure you have the best workstation possible. Here are a few tips to get you started.

Consider your surroundings

First, consider your surroundings. If you work from home, there's no escaping the messiness of your living situation. So plan to keep the area around your workstation as clean and clutter-free as possible. Even if you can't tidy up your whole home, try to keep the area around your desk as clean and clutter-free as possible.

If you have a family, your home will likely be loud and busy even when you want to get work done. If possible, try to set up your workstation in a part of your home that is less likely to disturb family members.

If you live in an apartment or condo, there's likely to be a lot of noise and activity in your building. There may not be much you can do about that, but having windows nearby will help, and wearing headphones while you work might also be helpful.

Finally, try to arrange your furniture in a way that will help you to avoid sitting with bad posture. You can do this by setting up your chair and monitor in a way that will allow you to sit back and relax. If this isn't possible, make sure you take breaks from sitting at least every 30 minutes to stand up and move around.

Setting up your workstation

Next, set up your workstation. This part will be different for every person since everyone's ideal setup is different. Here are a few things to think about when setting up your workstation. First, make sure you have enough space for everything that you need. You'll want to have a clean area for your monitor and chair, as well as enough space to store any files or papers that you don't need immediately.

Consider things like your keyboard and mouse, any software that might require an internet connection to work, your phone charger, etc. When setting up your workstation, try to have everything as close by as possible so that you'll be able to use them easily.

Make sure your chair is comfortable. The type of chair you want to buy depends on your size and the type of work you do, but your chair must be comfortable and supportive. If you want, consider getting a cushion or pillow to support your lower back.

Finally, make sure that you have everything you need right in front of you. You don't want to keep getting up and down throughout the day, so make sure that you have everything you need within your arm's reach. If possible, keep a trash can or recycling bin close by as well so that you can throw away papers or other things you don't need immediately.

Keep your workspace clean and organized

Finally, keep your living space clean and organized. This will be easier if you can keep the area around your workstation clean, but whether or not you're successful in this depends on your living situation. If your home is very cluttered and messy, you'll have to spend time organizing before you can start working.

It might be easier for you to have a separate room in your house that you use as an office in some cases. If this is the case, you can set up a separate workstation for your home office. If you go this route, consider setting up a separate filing system. You'll want to have a place for each type of document that you create.

For example, if you use your computer to do your taxes, you might set up a separate file for each year's taxes. You can also use filing folders for organizing receipts, financial documents, or other important papers. Keep your filing cabinets nearby to get to them when you need something from them easily.

Separate your workspace from your living space

If you have a separate room for your work, you'll want to make sure that it has a door so that you can close it off when necessary. You'll also want to have a comfortable chair, so make sure to follow the same advice given above for regular chairs.

Finally, you'll want your office space to be nicely decorated. This might involve setting up a bookshelf for your reference materials or pictures of family and friends, or this might include adding other decorations that appeal to you. You'll also want to set up a filing system for your papers and, if possible, make sure the area is well lit.

If you have a separate room for your work, consider setting up a white noise machine to keep distractions away. White noise is an artificial, static sound that helps some people concentrate while they work. If you want to try this out, several apps are available for your phone or computer that can produce this sound.

If you have the room, you might also want to set up a separate work area for your hobbies and interests. If this is the case, you might want to set up a separate filing system for your hobbies or other interests. This can provide a lot more space for the things you love to work on. If you have space, consider investing in a small table or desk for your hobbies so that you can work with your hands as well.

If you have the room, consider having some entertainment system in your home office. This can include a computer, video games, or possibly even a television or radio. Keep in mind that it's best to turn these off when you're working, but having them available can be a fun way to relax.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.