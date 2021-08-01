5 Key Routines That Will Massively Boost Your Productivity At Work

A man using a laptop. Photo by Burst from Pexels

Working long hours on the job is something that many people swear by. However, it's not just about working hard but also about being productive in your work. You can follow certain key routines to maximize your productivity at work and make the most out of every day.

There are five key routines that you can follow to become more productive at work. The first is planning, which doesn't take much time at all but is super important. The second routine is setting goals, which will keep you focused on where you want to be and how you plan to get there.

The third routine is breaking down big tasks into smaller, manageable parts. Every job or large task has a million little steps that need to be taken before you can call it complete. The fourth routine is using a time management system that works for you.

There are all kinds of day planners and calendars out there, with tons of different approaches you can use. The fifth key routine is getting good sleep. You won't be productive if you're tired, so getting enough sleep and making sure your body is well-rested.

1. Weekly planning

The first routine of planning can be done every week, but it doesn't have to be. There are times when you will need to plan out your strategy for the entire week, but for some people, that's overkill. For them, a good way to be productive is to plan out their workday each morning. Planning your week will make you more productive at work and get things done without being too overwhelming.

When planning your workday, you want to plan out your schedule for the entire day, for example, in advance. Are there meetings you need to go to or other appointments that might interfere with your work? If so, carve out time for those before you start working. That way, you'll know how much time to set aside for them, and you won't be stuck rushing around at the last minute.

Plan out each hour in advance, or perhaps even break it down into fifteen-minute intervals if you're managing many different tasks at once. Whatever your time management system is, make sure that you're detailed and organized.

2. Setting goals

The second routine is setting goals. Whether it's a personal goal or a professional goal, setting goals is what will propel you forward. You'll need to set goals that you can achieve each week and ideally throughout the entire year. That way, as soon as a goal is achieved, it will be replaced with another one. Goals are the objective point in front of you that will keep you moving forward and allow you to be productive at work.

However small, every time you achieve a goal, it will make you feel like you're making progress. It's important to set goals that you actually have a chance of reaching because it will crush your motivation if you fail at them. Setting realistic goals that you can reach will keep you motivated to move forward.

3. Break down bigger tasks into smaller, manageable parts

The third routine is breaking a large task into smaller, well-defined parts. This routine will help you keep your focus on the end goal and make sure that you're getting all the little jobs done to achieve it. You can break down even the smallest tasks into well-defined parts that will get done within the hour.

Make a note of these small steps as you work on the larger goal. That way, before you know it, you'll be finished and proud of what you accomplished. One of the best ways to break down goals into smaller parts is to make a list. It doesn't matter if it's on paper or electronic, as long as you're able to mark each task off as it gets done.

This will give you a visual goal to see and cross off as you finish each small step. A visual goal is more likely to get done than a target that's just floating around in your head.

4. Create a time management system that works for you

The fourth routine is using a time management system that works for you. There are all kinds of day planners and calendars out there, with tons of different approaches you can use. The important thing, however, is hearing what works for you and then sticking with it.

You'll need to find the time management tool that works best for you and then uses it. There's no point in changing over to a new system if it doesn't fit your needs. Instead, if you're not happy with your current system, consider trying out a new one. But don't go overboard and try to use all different kinds of systems at once.

Try to stick to one time management system until you can get used to it, then add another one. It's better to stick with a system you know works for you than to keep changing as soon as something new comes along.

5. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule

The fifth key routine is getting good sleep. You won't be able to be productive if you're tired. If you don't have good sleeping habits, it will be even harder to stay focused and productive. Get into the habit of sleeping at a regular time every night and waking up at the same time each morning. This will help regulate your body and keep it from needing to nap during the day.

If you need a midday nap, make sure that it's only for 20 minutes, and then get right back to work. When you're tired, you get sloppy and careless. You won't be able to focus, and your habits will suffer because of it. Instead, have a sleep schedule and stick to it. That way, you're getting up and going when you should, instead of being out of sync with everything else in your life.

If you're having trouble falling asleep, there are all kinds of tricks you can use to help you fall asleep. You can try eating a light snack, reading a boring book, or even putting on some ambient music to help you get into sleep mode. You want to do whatever you can to get into a routine that allows you to sleep, relax and wake up feeling refreshed.

