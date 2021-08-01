6 Ways to Reduce Stress And Instantly Feel More Relaxed At Work

Krystal Emerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xp1sb_0bDlw8or00
A man looking at his laptop.Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

In today's stressful world, it can be difficult to find time to decompress and feel at ease. Luckily, you can use a few tricks during your workday that will help you feel less stressed out when you're trying to get things done. 

Many of us work in a highly demanding environment that is an open office floor plan. Feeling like you're being watched while you work can lead to stress, but you can use some simple tricks to make you feel more comfortable in your workspace.

More than likely, you are spending a great deal of time with your coworkers. Whether it's getting coffee or talking about the rain outside, this is an important time to build relationships and establishing a community within your office. But, does your office have a designated quiet place for employees? While this may not be the case for everyone, many offices give employees a place that they can go to if they need to get away from the noise of everyone else.

This can be a small room or cubicle space used for employees to go to when they need to focus. In addition, some offices have noise-canceling headphones available for use in the office. This way, you can tune out everything else and focus on what needs to be done.

1. Change your mindset

One of the first things you can do to feel less stressed is changing your mindset about how others perceive your work. While you aren't going to change everyone's opinions about what you do, you can change how you feel about it.

Many people find themselves feeling nervous or anxious about what other people think. For example, you may feel like your boss is judging you for every little thing that goes wrong when it's not the case at all. Instead of worrying about what others think, focus on yourself and your work. This will lead to less stress in your life while you are at work.

2. Create a to-do list the night before

One of the biggest things that can make your day stress is not having a plan for what needs to be done. If you are unsure of what needs to be done in the morning, it can cause a great deal of stress. However, if you have a plan for your day, it will be easier to accomplish everything that needs to be done. It will also help with the stress levels when you are trying to finish everything on your list.

To avoid strong feelings of anxiety or stress before work, it's a good idea to get your tasks done the night before. This way, you feel prepared for the next day, and there will be less work to do in a rush. Then, before bed, write down your to-do list for the next day, and be sure to include things that need to get done as soon as you arrive at work. This will help in the morning when your stress levels tend to be at their highest.

When you are stressed, your focus begins to shift inward, and you start thinking about all the tasks that need to be finished. This can cause you to start feeling anxious if you don't know how long it will take for everything to get completed.

3. Take breaks

One of the best ways to feel less stressed while working is by taking time to break up your day and take some stress-relieving breaks. While you may be tempted to work constantly throughout the day, this will soon become a drag on your productivity levels. Giving yourself a break will help you to feel like your day isn't as stressful and overwhelming.

When you feel stress, take a few minutes or even an hour to clear your head and give yourself a break. This could be walking around the office, going outside for a quick walk, or taking ten minutes to meditate. You will feel much better and more productive at the end of the day.

4. Get a stress ball or use a fidget spinner

One of the best ways to reduce your stress levels is by giving yourself something to fidget with in between tasks. This will give you a way to focus on something else besides the stressors causing you anxiety.

A great option for this is a squishy ball or silicone stress ball to squeeze. This will help to relieve anxiety and allow you to focus more on your work. These are available in a wide range of colors and will be a great segue into getting your stress levels under control.

5. Set boundaries with your co-workers by saying "no" when you need to

Many people have trouble saying "no" to others because they feel like it may cause problems at work. The truth is, by setting firm boundaries with your co-workers, you will feel less stressed and more able to focus on the work that needs to get done.

When you are trying to finish a job, but someone is constantly asking you to do things for them, it can be frustrating. You may be tempted to give in and do their tasks for them because you don't want to say "no," but this will lead to more stress and feelings of anxiety.

6. Find ways to make your work more interesting

Look at new projects coming up, read industry articles online, or find a way to broaden your skills. Each time you learn something new, it will help you with the work, and it will help make your job more interesting.

When you are working hard, it's tempting not to want to deal with anything else on top of that. You may not have time to learn something new, or you may feel like it's taking time away from your work. However, when you are trying to reduce stress levels, this is one of the best ways to make it happen.

When you can learn something new on the job, you will feel more creative and inspired to finish your tasks. This will also give you great confidence in the skills that you already have, which will help with other tasks that you have to do.

