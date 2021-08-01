5 Tips For Connecting With Busy People You Want to Network With

Krystal Emerson

A woman with a laptop.Vlada Karpovich/Pexels

Do you find yourself trying to reach out to busy people you want to network with but never respond? Maybe it's because they're just too busy. So how do we connect with these people who are too busy for us?

When you're trying to connect with people who are already busy, it can be not easy.  You might be wondering how to connect with these busy people, especially if you're just starting and don't have much experience.

Many people are just too busy to put in the time and effort needed to connect with new acquaintances. All it takes is a little bit of preparation on your end and some patience on theirs.

1. Spend some time getting to know them ahead of time

This one is critical when connecting with busy people because there's no point in trying to connect with someone if you don't know anything about them.  Why would they want to get to know you?  They don't even know who you are.

It's important that before you actually reach out and try and connect with people that you spend some time learning about them and their interests. You can do this by reading their blog if they have one, finding out information about them on social media sites like LinkedIn or Twitter, and doing some research. The more you know about the person you want to connect with ahead of time, the easier it will be to start a conversation when you finally reach out.

2. Offer to help them out or get involved with one of their projects

This is a great way to connect with people because it doesn't require them to spend a lot of time on you.  Instead, they can say yes or no and move on with their day. All you have to do is offer to help them with something that they're working on or give them some information they asked for.

You don't need to be a top expert on what you're offering to help with. The more specific and valuable your offer is, the better. For example, if you want to connect with someone who runs a blog about personal finance, you could ask them a question about one of their posts or offer to help them edit one of their posts.

3. Reach out and have a conversation with them about something you already know they're interested in

Another great way to connect with people is to reach out and start or continue an existing conversation. This works well for connecting with busy people because it lets them know that you're not reaching out to ask for something.

All you have to do is reach out at the right time when they're most likely to check their email. You can do this by checking the blog or website of the person you want to connect with and seeing if they mention any time frames that they check their website or email the most.

Once you know when to reach out, send them an email and ask them about their projects. Then, you can discuss that project or ask some questions about it that will naturally build the conversation.

4. Set up a phone call

This might be less convenient for the person you want to connect with, but it's one of the best ways to connect. You can use the information you gathered ahead of time to have a meaningful conversation about things they're actually interested in.

Contact them and tell them that you'd like to discuss one of their projects with them. If they're interested, schedule a time and place to talk on the phone or over Skype.

5. Start a social relationship on another site first

For some people, making the jump from business to personal might be intimidating or uncomfortable. You can bypass this by starting a social relationship with the person on another site, like Facebook or Twitter.

Once you've spent some time getting to know each other over there, then suggest moving it over to email, where you can discuss more personal things. At the end of the day, there is no one surefire way to connect with the people you'd like to. The key is being genuine and approaching it in a way that makes sense to them.

The most important thing is that you're not just reaching out to be connected. You need to offer something valuable and be helpful to the person you want to connect with. If you can't figure out how to help them right away, get involved with one of their projects and offer help. The more specific and valuable your offer is, the better.

If you're not sure what to say when you reach out, send them a quick email and ask about one of their newest projects or write a concise blog post on those same topics so you have something to send them.

6. Follow up and stay in touch

Once you've established a connection with the people you want to connect with, make sure to follow up and stay in touch. If you have a phone call, then schedule another one soon. If you had a great conversation with them over email or in person, send them an email to continue the conversation.

If you had a really great telephone call or in-person meeting, then send them another email and tell them what an impact they've had on you. If you mentioned something that you wanted to follow up with them about, then schedule a time to do it. The worst thing you can do is reach out to connect with somebody, then stop talking to them. On the other hand, if you're serious about connecting, you need to make an effort and keep things going.

When you reach out to connect with people, you should do it in a way that will make them feel good and not like they're being attacked. The key is having meaningful conversations with people that will help you connect on a more personal level.

