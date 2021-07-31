5 Bad Habits That Are Destroying Your Focus

Krystal Emerson

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Many bad habits prey on your focus. And if you don't know what they are, they will affect your productivity in the long run. Sitting in front of a computer screen for hours on end is bad enough, but other habits can be just as destructive to your focus. 

A study was done by Cambridge University on the habits of over 100,000 people, and they found that four bad habits are destroying your focus. These habits were procrastination, multitasking, social media addiction, and using devices before bedtime. They found that these bad habits can lead to a decrease in productivity up to 40%. 

A lot of people struggle with concentration and focus. The demands on our time have increased, we are juggling multiple roles, and the stress is taking its toll. It's easy to get distracted when you're not focused on something. Many people know this but don't do anything about it, and they end up wasting a lot of time.

1. Multitasking

The habit of multitasking is bad for your focus and productivity. If you are a person who can't seem to focus on one thing at a time, here are some tips to help you break the habit. First, try to focus on one task simultaneously and don't allow distractions to creep in.

The term "multitasking" is often used to describe people who can do 2-3 things simultaneously. Still, it turns out that those who say they're good at doing many tasks at once actually work slower and make more mistakes due to their inability to focus.

Studies show that it takes up to 15 minutes for someone who just switched tasks to focus on their new task at hand, so why would you want to interrupt your workflow every time you need a break? It increases stress levels because it makes us feel like we're never getting anything done. Still, this exercise in futility can actually be detrimental to your health by leading to anxiety disorders, high blood pressure, and even mental illness.

2. Procrastinating

Procrastinating is a bad habit that is destroying your focus. It's not just the stress it causes you, but the lack of productivity you get from doing so. It's not easy to be productive when you're always putting things off.

It feels nice to have a little break from the daily grind, but procrastinating is a bad habit that slowly destroys your focus and productivity levels. Set specific deadlines for tasks, so you have a sense of urgency.

You may have developed bad habits and are now experiencing consequences from them. Self-awareness is important when dealing with these things, so look at yourself and see if any of these behaviors sound familiar.

3. Using social media as an escape from work or other responsibilities 

No matter what your job is, social media can be a tempting distraction that pulls you away from the task at hand. It's easy to get caught up in scrolling through Facebook when you should be working on something else like answering emails. However, it's important to remember that social media doesn't actually help with any of the tasks on your to-do list and can actually make things much more difficult for you by distracting you from them.

When the day feels overwhelming, social media can be a short-term escape. Scrolling through your feed is an easy way to distract yourself from work or other obligations. The problem is that these distractions take up more and more of your time until you're not even able to focus on anything else. It's time for you to break this bad habit and get back on track with what matters most.

The temptation to use social media as an escape can be too much for some people. The issue with this is that it leads to a lack of focus and proper work time, which causes stress and feelings of inadequacy. It's important not to let the desire for distractions lead you down a path where you are constantly looking away from what should be your priority.

4. Checking email too often during the day

The constant distraction of email, social media, and other things is a bad habit destroying your focus. This can lead to distraction from your main task, and it's also much easier to get sucked into checking email than doing something more important.

It's time to stop the cycle of distraction and get back on track by checking email only a few times per week. You'll be surprised at how much better you feel when you're able to focus on your work and not have to worry about getting distracted by notifications from other apps.

Many people think that checking email and other online messages is a good way to be more productive. It only takes a few moments. This is actually incorrect. Many studies show that constantly checking emails can have detrimental effects on productivity, concentration, and focus. 

5. Eating unhealthy snacks that are high in sugar

Most people have a bad habit of eating unhealthy sugary snacks when they are bored, destroying their focus. These will make you feel sluggish and unfocused, which is not what you need when trying to be productive. Try eating healthy snacks instead like fruits, vegetables, nuts, or yogurt.

Studies show that sugar can be as addictive as cocaine and heroin. This is because of the dopamine release in your brain when you eat sugary snacks like chocolate, ice cream, or cake. Sugar essentially has a similar effect on your brain to these drugs by releasing an abundance of dopamine which causes you to crave more.

Dopamine is the chemical signal in your brain that tells you what feels good and creates cravings for those things over time. For example, when we have too much sugar, it's hard not to eat more and more even though we know it makes us feel bad afterward. This is because our body wants more dopamine released, so we'll crave something else sweet again soon enough.

