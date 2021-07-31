4 Tips For Staying Calm When You Are Feeling Stressed

Krystal Emerson

A woman sitting in front of a computer.Photo by energepic.com from Pexels

It is very easy to become stressed. Especially when you have a lot on your plate at work, home, and in life. Sometimes we are just so stressed out and can't seem to get a break. But what do you do when you feel like your stress is getting the best of you?

Stress is a part of life, and we can't always control what happens to us. However, there are some ways you can stay calm when feeling stressed. First, create a "stress inventory" in your mind or on paper with what's stressing you out and why it's stressful for you. This will help identify what needs to be addressed or changed to be less stressful in the future.

Visualize yourself as relaxed by taking deep breaths into your stomach area, using calming words such as "calm," and thinking about something pleasant like listening to music or sitting by a fire. Also, don't forget to exercise. You'll feel better after getting all those endorphins going.

1. Take a moment to breathe deeply

Everyone has a moment where they feel stressed. Whether it is at work or in their personal life, we all have moments where everything seems to be going wrong, and there seems to be no way out. That’s when taking deep breaths can help. Deep breathing helps calm the mind and body. It also reduces stress hormones, allowing you to think more clearly and make better decisions about what steps you need to take next.

It is a known fact that stress can have an adverse effect on the body. When we are stressed, our bodies produce adrenaline and cortisol, which negatively impacts our immune system. To help reduce this negative impact, we must practice deep breathing exercises when feeling stressed.

We might not even need to do the deep breathing exercise per se, but just pausing the activity and taking time out of our day for ourselves can help us feel more relaxed. To get started with this technique, try closing your eyes for one minute and focus on inhaling through your nose and exhaling slowly through your mouth.

You may also find it helpful to quietly repeat a word or phrase in your head like "relax" or "peaceful." As you do this exercise over time, you will notice yourself feeling less tense and more at peace with life's challenges. 

2. Pay attention to the present moment

To many, the idea of mindfulness is an intangible concept. But in reality, it is a convenient and powerful tool that can reduce stress levels and improve overall happiness. The first step towards easing your mind from its day-to-day pressures is to stop overthinking about what you need to do next or dwelling on events that have already happened. Instead, focus your attention on whatever you are doing at this moment.

It's hard to be present in the moment when you are feeling stressed. When we're under pressure, it can feel like time slows down, and things get harder. It becomes difficult to focus on anything other than your worries about the future. The past starts creeping into your thoughts and making you feel guilty or ashamed of what has already happened.

So how do you pay attention to the present moment? The first step is acknowledging that you're feeling stress even if it feels terrifying and uncomfortable and allows yourself some space from it for a little while by taking a deep breath or going for a walk outside.

3. Notice your thoughts as they come up without judging them or following them 

There are many ways to manage stress, but the problem with these methods is that they can be difficult to implement and maintain. What if there was a way you could notice your thoughts as they come up without judging them? This would allow you to see what thoughts are causing you stress to better deal with them at the moment.

It's important not only to work on managing your emotions but also identifying what causes those feelings in the first place. It is essential to notice your thoughts as they come up without judging them. For example, if you feel stressed, you might find that negative thoughts about the situation start coming up.

One way to combat these stressful thoughts is by noticing them and then telling yourself, "I'll get through this." It's not easy, but it will help in the long run.  For these positive thoughts to become a habit, you can practice thinking positively even when things are going well or when you aren't stressed out.

4. Focus on one task at a time rather than doing multiple things at once

When feeling stressed and overwhelmed, it can be tempting to try to do multiple things at once. In reality, this is a great way to make the stress worse for yourself. The best thing you can do when feeling stressed is focusing on one task at a time. This will help you feel more in control of your day and allow you to get everything was done that needs doing.

Sometimes we feel stressed because there is too much to do. When feeling this way, it can be helpful to focus on one task at a time. This will help you get things done and have some peace of mind knowing that everything is being cared for. So focus on one task at a time rather than doing multiple when feeling stressed.

Many people find themselves feeling overwhelmed and stressed out because they are trying to do too many things at once. This is a common misconception that can cause you to feel more stress than necessary. You should instead focus your energy on one task at a time, even if it's something small like tidying up the living room or finishing reading an article for work. By doing this, you will keep your sanity throughout the day and not feel as pressured by all of the tasks piling up on your plate.

