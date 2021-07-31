5 Mindfulness Exercises To Boost Your Productivity

A man wearing a black hat. Photo by Kelvin Valerio from Pexels

It's no secret that we live in a world of instant gratification. We want what we want when we want it, and the more accessible it is, the better. But as much as technology has made our lives easier, there are still times where it can be overwhelming and distracting.

For many people, work is one of those places. If you find yourself unfocused and unable to concentrate on your tasks at hand, consider implementing some mindfulness exercises into your daily routine. Mindfulness is a practice that has taken the world by storm. The benefits are endless, and it appeals to many different types of people.

Mindfulness is an ancient practice that has been around for millennia. It's a way of paying attention to what you're doing in the present moment, without getting distracted by things like your phone or other people. This can be achieved through meditation, and there are many ways to do it, including mindful yoga and mindful walking. These mindfulness exercises can help you feel more focused throughout the day to get more done with less stress.

1. Take a moment to breathe deeply

Breathing deeply is an easy way to relax and change your mood. It can also help you feel more creative and productive at work. Many people know the basics of deep breathing: inhale through your nose, exhale through your mouth.

Are you frustrated with a deadline closing in on you, or does your to-do list seem insurmountable? If so, take a moment to breathe deeply and focus. This can help combat the stress of daily life and boost productivity. After all, even though it seems like there's never enough time in the day, breathing will make your brain work better.

To be productive, you need to take care of yourself. That means getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising regularly. It also means taking time for a few deep breaths throughout the day. Deep breathing is an easy way to reduce stress in your life and improve concentration at work.

Taking just three deep breaths when you find yourself feeling frustrated or overwhelmed can help calm your body and mind so that you can stay focused on the task at hand instead of worrying about everything else going on around you.

2. Pay attention to the present moment

The key to boosting your productivity is paying attention to the present moment. The past and future are both outsides of our control, so it's best not to worry about them too much. Instead, focus on what you can do right now that will make a difference in your life today.

For example, take five minutes out of each day for yourself by meditating or doing yoga. This act alone will go a long way towards helping you be more productive at work. Most people have a tough time concentrating on their work because they are constantly distracted by things.

They might be thinking about what they will do after work, or if the boss will find out that they missed some deadlines, which prevents them from being productive. It is so easy to worry about what will happen in the future without being present for what is happening now, which can negatively impact our productivity.

3. Notice your thoughts as they come up without judging them or following them

Some of us have our thoughts come up in the form of a question. For example, we may ask ourselves how we will do something or what happened and then find an answer, but sometimes it can feel like there is no answer at all. These questions can be forgotten as soon as they enter our minds, so it is important not to forget them too quickly if you want to figure out why they came up in the first place.

Some people believe that by noticing these fleeting thoughts that pop into their heads, they can learn more about themselves and grow from their experiences. However, the only way for this knowledge to really sink in is if someone pays attention to what goes on inside their mind and starts asking themselves those questions that usually seem nonsensical or irrelevant.

Thoughts come up all day long without giving them much thought, but by doing so, they affect how you act in your life. So to live more mindfully, to spend less time letting thoughts dictate your actions, it helps to recognize what you're thinking about as these thoughts arise without judging them or following through with their suggestion.

4. Focus on one task at a time rather than doing multiple things at once

The human brain cannot focus on two different tasks at once. In fact, just as you're about to finish one task and move onto another, your brain is going through something called "switching costs."

What this means for you is that every time you interrupt your work to do something else in between, it takes about fifteen minutes before your mind gets back into the groove of what you were doing before. That's why it's so important not to switch from one thing to another all day long. It will make everything take longer than necessary.

5. Practice mindful eating

It is no secret that the food we eat has a huge impact on our health and wellness. What you put in your body can either make or break your day. Research now shows that what you eat can also have an effect on your productivity at work.

The typical American diet is heavy in processed foods packed with sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. You may be tempted to grab a quick takeout lunch when the clock strikes noon, but this will only lead to more sluggishness for the rest of the afternoon. It's time for a change. Give mindful eating a try. It could completely transform your life.

