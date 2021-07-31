7 Ways To Find More Time For Yourself

Krystal Emerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J94me_0bCp3qGz00
Woman relaxing in nature.Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels

There are many benefits to taking time for yourself. For example, improving your mental health, being more productive at work and home, and feeling better about your life in general. However, to find more time for yourself, you need to create a realistic schedule that allows you the necessary downtime. This is done by planning out what needs to be done during the week and then set aside some free time where nothing needs to be accomplished.

Since many of us are always on the go, it isn't easy to find time for ourselves. When we finally do get some free time, we often end up scrolling through social media or binge-watching Netflix. It can be hard to keep yourself from these distractions and enjoy your alone time. Luckily there are ways you can make this a little more achievable.

It is hard to find time for yourself when you are busy taking care of your family, working a 9-5 job, and running errands. We all have the same 24 hours in a day, but how we spend our time can vary greatly. Many of us feel as though there are just never enough hours in the day to get everything accomplished that needs to be done.

1. Wake up and go to bed at the same time every day

It's hard to find time for yourself when you are always on the go. It seems like there is never enough time in a day, so it can be difficult to stay focused on your work and responsibilities. However, one simple change that has helped me tremendously is waking up at the same time every morning and going to bed at the same time every night. By doing this, I feel more rested throughout my day and have been able to get more done than before.

It's not enough to have time for yourself in the middle of the day; you need a consistent sleep routine that will leave you feeling refreshed and energized. Unfortunately, if you're like most people who work late into the night and then spend their days with family or friends, your natural body clock is thrown off-kilter.

This can make it hard to fall asleep at night because your body is programmed to be awake during light hours. One way to fix this problem is by setting a specific wake-up time every morning so that your body knows when it needs rest.

2. Make a schedule for your day and stick to it

If you are struggling to find time for yourself, it's important to focus on your priorities. There is no single way of doing this because everyone has different needs. However, some basic strategies can help you make a schedule and stick with it. One strategy is to set aside an hour each day to do something for yourself, whether reading a book or taking a walk in the park.

Another idea is setting up your week to plan out what your days will look like for the following week, every Sunday night. This will give you more stability and keep things from being too overwhelming as Monday morning approaches.

3. Schedule time each day where you can do whatever you want without any interruptions

No matter what you do for a living, some things can't be done without a break. For example, if you work at a desk all day, your eyes need time to rest and recover from the strain of staring at screens all day.

For example, if you're an athlete, your muscles need time to heal and recover from tough workouts. However, when it comes to taking care of yourself, one thing is clear; it's important to schedule some "me" time each day where you can do whatever you want without any interruptions or distractions.

4. Turn off all electronics an hour before bedtime for better sleep

Do you find yourself staying up late at night because of work or your phone? If so, it's time to make a change. A recent study found that people who slept with their phones beside them had higher levels of depression than people who didn't have any electronics nearby. It might be hard for some to put down the devices and shut off the screens before bedtime, but doing so will give you more quality sleep and more time in the morning.

5. Spend less time on social media by deleting social apps from your phone

Do you find yourself scrolling through your newsfeed on social media for hours at a time? You're not alone. In fact, some people spend up to three hours of their day checking social media.

This can be harmful because, as it turns out, we're more likely to post angry or hateful posts if we are constantly being bombarded with negative content from our feed. So let's say goodbye to that 3-hour chunk of wasted time and hello to a happier and healthier you by deleting the social apps from your phone.

6. Plan exercise time into your routine, even if it's just 10 minutes at first

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. But don't worry if you haven't been able to do much exercise lately, even ten minutes a day is better than nothing.

A common misconception is that exercising takes hours at a time, but even just 10 minutes can make a difference in your overall health and well-being. It's also much easier than starting an hour before bed. So if you want to go for 30 minutes instead, try getting up 15 minutes earlier. That gives you enough time to squeeze in at least five different exercises without feeling rushed.

7. Put up reminders in places you'll see them, so you remember what needs to be done

When you're busy with your day-to-day tasks, it can be difficult to remember what is still on your list. Putting up reminders in places you'll see them will help you keep track of the things that need doing. Sticky notes and a whiteboard are also great ways to remind yourself of important events or tasks.

You can't forget about paying bills if they're written down right in front of you. Doing these little things, even just once a week, will make life easier for everyone involved.

