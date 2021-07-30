6 Things Successful People Do Before Breakfast

Person reading paper while eating breakfast. Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

Every day, successful people do things to set themselves up for success. Some of these things are obvious, while others seem counterintuitive. But if you want to be successful, you need to make time and space in your life for these habits.

We all know that the first hour of the day is important, but many people don't take advantage of it. You may wake up, brush your teeth and get ready for work without making time to do anything else. Instead, many successful people use this time for self-care before they start their day.

Successful people know that the morning is one of the most important times for a productive day. So they start their mornings off with a ritual that sets them up to be successful all day long. Whether it's getting enough sleep, meditating, or eating breakfast, Successful people do these things before they even make it out of bed to have an amazing day ahead.

1. Exercise for 30 minutes

The number one reason people don't exercise is they lack time. They think that it takes too much of their precious morning hours to squeeze in a workout before work. But what if I told you that exercising for just 30 minutes before breakfast could help make your day more productive, improve your mood and even give you more energy?

Most people start their day with a cup of coffee and some breakfast. However, it is important to do something before breakfast to set you up for success during the rest of your day. For example, successful people spend time before breakfast exercising. It is a great way to start the day and makes you feel energized for the rest of your day.

Exercise is not just good for losing weight; it can also boost your mood and improve your memory. For example, exercise before breakfast is proven to make you feel more energized, less stressed, and have a better mood. Not only does it help with physical health but mental health as well.

2. Meditate for 10 minutes

I’ve been reading a lot about what successful people do before breakfast, and it sounds like they might have something in common. Of course, meditation for 10 minutes is on the top of their list. If you want to feel less stressed, more relaxed, and ready to take on your day with vigor, then I suggest trying this technique out for yourself. It can be done anywhere - at home or even at work.

While we may be tempted to hit the snooze button and roll out of bed, many successful people start their day with 10 minutes of meditation. After a brief morning meditation session, they will have already built up positive energy. This can make them more productive for the rest of the day because they start off-centered and calm.

Meditation also helps people focus, which is important in today's fast-paced world where distractions abound. A morning mediation session can help you become more focused on your goals so that you can achieve them faster than ever before.

3. Read something educational or motivational

Successful people do things differently. They think about what they can do to make themselves better and have a plan in place before breakfast. They have a morning routine. They wake up and know what they're about to do before even eating breakfast.

The first thing many successful people do when they wake up is read. They might read the news, a self-help book, or even just their morning devotional. You have to start your day with something that inspires you and makes you want to attack the day head-on.

If you're not reading, then you are missing out on a valuable opportunity to learn about self-improvement, business and marketing, philosophy, or anything that can be beneficial to your life. It doesn't matter what it is as long as it's an improvement for yourself.

4. Journal about your goals and what you want to accomplish today

The most successful people in the world have one thing in common: they write their goals down. They take time to reflect on what they want and where they are going and then write it all out so that when obstacles come up, or life gets crazy, they can refer back to these goals for inspiration.

Writing out your goals allows you to be intentional with your decisions because now you have a purpose behind them. As a result, you'll find yourself making smarter choices. Once this has been written down on paper or typed into a word document, you can focus on achieving your goals through taking consistent action steps each day.

5. Make a list of tasks that need to be done, prioritized by order of importance

If you are ready to take your life to the next level, then there is a tried and true method that has been used by successful people for centuries. This is the making of lists or checklists. Successful people have a habit of making lists of tasks that need to be completed.

They do this because it not only helps them stay on track with what needs to be done but also forces them to prioritize their work in order of importance. Furthermore, it provides a visual representation that can help motivate us when we feel as though we are struggling or going nowhere fast.

6. Visualize yourself completing those tasks successfully, as if the task is already complete

What do you think about when you're thinking of your work? Do you see images in your head of what it would look like if the task were completed successfully or not so much? If not, try picturing yourself completing those tasks successfully. Then, visualize yourself finishing that project ahead of schedule and as if it's already done.

Now put a picture to that image in your mind. What does the room look like? Are there people around congratulating you on a job well done, or is it just quiet while you revel in how awesome this accomplishment is for yourself? Keep going with this visualization until all the steps are complete, and then take a break from work to be happy for yourself.

