5 Tips for Staying Mindful And Focused As a Manager

Krystal Emerson

A man talking to a woman.Jonathan Borba from Pexels

The hectic life of a manager can be challenging at times. There are so many demands on your time and attention. It can be difficult to stay focused in the moment and maintain mindfulness.

Mindfulness is an important skill to develop if you want to be successful as a manager, but also if you want to enjoy your work more. It allows us to live our lives more fully in the present moment instead of worrying about what's next or dwelling on past mistakes.

The first step is being aware of where we are right now and accepting whatever we're feeling without judgment. As a manager, it's easy to get distracted by other people's tasks and forget about the ones you need to do.

You are constantly bombarded with distractions that can cause you to lose focus on what really matters. Therefore, managers need to stay mindful of their task list to stay focused on their goals and objectives.

1. Take a break every hour and walk around the office

As a manager, you have to be on your toes all the time. You're always busy, and it can be hard to stay focused. However, one way that will help keep you mindful and focused is taking breaks every hour and walking around for five minutes.

The best way to stay mindful and focused is by taking short breaks. I say this because it helps keep your brain from getting tired, which can lead to mistakes. And in the workplace, a mistake could cost you money or even your job! So that's why it's important to take a break every hour and walk around instead of sitting for hours on end.

If you do this consistently over the course of a day, it'll give you more energy during the rest of your workday without compromising your productivity. This is because when we walk around, our brain releases dopamine, which helps us feel better mentally and physically by providing oxygenated blood flow to our brains while giving our muscles some movement.

2. Keep your desk clean, so you can focus on work more easily

Do you ever feel like your desk is out of control? Or that it's difficult to focus when your desk is cluttered and messy? It might be time for a little clean-up. Keeping your desk organized can make the difference between an unfocused day or one where you can stay mindful and focused as a manager.

Focusing on a task while having to deal with the clutter around you is very difficult. Keeping your desk clean will help you stay mindful and focused on being more productive at work. It's tough to focus on the tasks at hand when your desk is a mess.

How can you be mindful and focused as a manager if you have papers, pens, or other items scattered around? One of the most important things for a manager to do is to focus. It can be hard when your desk is cluttered with all sorts of papers, distracting and making it difficult for you to stay mindful and focused on what's really important. 

3. Schedule time for yourself to do something you enjoy

Many people don't realize that they are burning out. We may be working long hours, doing a job we're not passionate about, and feeling like the day is never going to end. The best way to avoid this is to schedule time for yourself during your work hours, even if it's just a few minutes of mindfulness or meditation each hour. This will help you stay focused on what matters most and have more energy so you can give it your all when it really counts. 

There are many things that managers can do, but one thing that they cannot neglect is their own well-being. As a manager, it's important not only to take care of your subordinates but also yourself. Taking time out for yourself will help you maintain focus and balance in your life. And if you're struggling with maintaining focus or balance, these tips might help.

4. Try not to multitask

Working as a manager is not an easy task. There are many responsibilities and tasks to take care of, so it can be hard for managers to stay focused on what needs to get done. One way that I've found that helps me stay mindful and focused is by not multitasking. Focusing on one thing at once has been really helpful in my role as a manager because it allows me to give that single task my full attention without any distractions.

We all multitask. We must get things done. But, when we're stressed and overwhelmed by our numerous tasks, research shows that we are more likely to mindlessly switch between them, not realizing what task we're working on at the moment. 

5. Set clear boundaries with coworkers about what is acceptable behavior in the workplace 

It is important to establish what constitutes acceptable behavior in the workplace. Everyone has different opinions on how much or what type of interaction with coworkers is appropriate. Some people may be more comfortable having one-on-one meetings than group meetings because they are introverted by nature. Others might not want any contact during work hours outside of required interactions, such as a weekly meeting that everyone must attend. 

It's important to set clear boundaries with your coworkers about what is acceptable behavior so that you can avoid difficult conversations down the line when someone crosses an invisible boundary without realizing it. In addition, establishing clear expectations from the start will save time and energy for both parties involved in these discussions later on down the road.

6. Focus on how your actions will affect others when making decisions

The most important thing to remember as a manager is that you are not the only person in charge. You have subordinates, customers, and other stakeholders who will be affected by your actions. It's crucial to keep this in mind when making decisions because what may seem like the right choice for you at first could end up hurting someone else later on.

As a manager, you have the power to influence your team and make decisions that will affect them. You are responsible for their success, so it's important to consider how your actions might impact others before making any final decisions. 

