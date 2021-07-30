7 Simple Ways to Be More Productive This Week

A woman smiling with her eyes closed. Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

We all have those weeks where we feel like we can't get anything done. Whether it's the long work hours or just feeling unmotivated, there are some simple ways you can be more productive this week. There are many ways to get more done, but sometimes it's hard to know where to start.

While it may seem like there is never enough time to get everything done, there are a few simple things you can do to be more productive this week. Unfortunately, we often forget about the small, simple things that can make a big difference in our productivity.

Some people might think that being productive is a difficult thing to achieve. But in reality, it's not as hard as you may think. It just takes some simple changes to your lifestyle and work habits to make the transition easier for yourself.

1. Set a goal for the week and write it down

Set your goals for the week and write them down to be more productive this week. This is an easy way to keep track of what you need to do during the course of the day and make sure that nothing slips through the cracks. The best part is that this simple action takes the guesswork out of what needs to get done when there are only minutes left in your day.

The best way to set goals is by using SMART methodology-specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and timely. This will help you stay focused throughout the week with specific tasks to reach your desired outcome or goal at the end of each day.

2. Make your bed every morning to start the day off with a good habit

One of the best ways to start your day off on the right foot is by making your bed. Making your bed first thing in the morning helps you set a good habit for the rest of your day, and it also provides you with a nice clean space to relax in before starting work or running errands. It doesn't take long and can be done as soon as you wake up or even while watching tv at night after dinner/

Many people are not aware that making your bed every morning can positively impact the rest of your day. For example, the Mayo Clinic says, "making your bed every morning has been shown to help people sleep better at night." It's also a good way to start the day with a new habit.

3. Create an outline for your workday

Many people find themselves feeling overwhelmed by their day-to-day responsibilities. They feel that there is never enough time in the day to do everything they need to and that there are always more tasks piling up on top of them. This can lead to a general feeling of frustration and anxiety, which is not a good way for anyone to live life.

It is hard to keep track of everything, and you feel like there is never enough time in the day to get things done. One way to try to have more productive weeks is by outlining your workday on Sunday night. This will help you stay organized and tackle each task one at a time to don't pile up for the next day.

4. Set alarms on your phone to remind yourself to take breaks

Taking regular breaks from your work can help you be more productive. The average person spends more than four hours a day in front of a screen. While this is often necessary for our jobs, it can be very detrimental to our health. Many people are unaware that they need breaks from the computer and phone screens to stay productive and healthy.

The problem is that constant focus leads to burnout which means you no longer have the energy or mental capacity for anything else in your life. When this happens, it's time to take a break. Set alarms on your phone so you are reminded when it's time to get up from your desk, walk around, stretch, eat lunch outside, or breathe deeply for five minutes.

5. Get up 15 minutes earlier every day this week

It's hard to find time for everything we want to do each day, but it will make a huge difference in your productivity if you can get up fifteen minutes earlier every day this week. This way, you will be able to get your morning routine done and still have plenty of time for work.

If you're like me, you might find yourself wishing for more time to do the things you want to get done. So join me and try this one-week challenge that will help make your week go smoother and more productive. This week, set your alarm fifteen minutes earlier than usual. You'll be surprised how much you can get done with this extra time.

6. Take a walk after lunch each day this week

Do you have trouble concentrating after lunch? Do you find yourself feeling sluggish and unmotivated? Try taking a short walk after lunch to boost your productivity. Here are some reasons why walking boosts productivity. Walking is an excellent way to keep your mind clear and give yourself time to think in the middle of the day.

As we go through our days, it's easy for our minds to get overloaded with thoughts about work or home stresses. Walking can help us reset by clearing our heads and giving us some fresh perspective on life. So if you're feeling sluggish, try this quick activity to see how it affects your mood and productivity levels.

7. Spend 5 minutes reading for 20 minutes each night

To be productive during your evening hours, all you need to do is find five minutes before bed and spend twenty minutes on a task that needs completion. This will give you more energy because it gives your mind a break from working continuously throughout the day.

It may also help if you take care of tasks that don't require much mental stamina first, like going through email or organizing files, so they are fresh in your mind when it comes to completing projects at night time. Reading for twenty minutes each night can make a huge difference in how productive you are the next day at work or school. So this week, set aside time every night to read twenty minutes and see what changes it makes.

