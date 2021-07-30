5 Tips For Getting Into A Flow State At Work

A woman drinking coffee at her computer. Burst/Pexels

The concept of a flow state is an idea that has been around for decades, but it's only recently that the study of it has become more prevalent. It's also known as being in the zone or "in the groove" and can be achieved by anyone willing to put in the time and effort to figure out how they work best. Flow states are an optimal mental state where you feel completely energized and focused on one task at hand.

Achieving a flow state at work is difficult. Sometimes, it's just not possible. Many different factors can affect your ability to achieve this state, and some of them might even be out of your control. However, there are ways to increase the chances of getting into a flow state while you're working on something important or challenging at work every day.

To be productive, it's important to get into a flow state. What is this? Well, the flow state is when you're so engaged in your work that time seems to fly by without realizing how much you've done. It's also been described as being in "the zone" or in an "optimal experience."

1. Identify the tasks that you enjoy the most

When you're working on something that doesn't feel like work, you are likely in a flow state. Flow is the mental state of operation in which a person performing an activity is fully immersed in a feeling of energized focus, full involvement, and enjoyment. People often achieve higher degrees of success when they can enter this state while working on tasks they enjoy.

You know you're in a flow state at work when time is of no concern, and you find yourself with an intense focus on the task at hand. When this happens, your brain produces more dopamine and norepinephrine, which make us feel good. The result? You're able to maintain high levels of attention for longer amounts of time without experiencing boredom or fatigue.

The human brain is a fascinating organ that has the power to take us on an amazing journey for all of our lives. Flow happens when we get so absorbed in what we're doing, time seems to fly by, and it feels like hours have passed when really only moments have. The best part about flow is that you don't even realize you've been working hard because you were having too much fun.

To achieve this state at work, identify the tasks that are most enjoyable to do. When given a choice between two activities, which one will make your day more worthwhile? Identify it and then do it.

2. Find out what motivates you and use those motivations as a source of energy

You might find it difficult to stay motivated and on task. You've been working for hours, but you feel like your energy is sapped. It's hard to focus on the tasks at hand, and you're feeling drained. What motivates you is the key to what gives you energy and what drains your energy. Once you figure out those two things, use that as a fuel source for success in whatever goal or dream is next on your list.

We all have our own unique sources of motivation. Some people are motivated by their fear of not achieving success or failure. Others may be motivated by a passion for what they do. And some people may be driven to succeed because they have children to provide for. Whatever it is that drives us in life. We need that source of energy to survive as individuals and members of society.

3. Create a list of things that need to be done, then make sure they are in order according to how much time is required for each task

The list of things that needs to be done to get in a flow state at work is a never-ending one. It seems like there's always something else, and it can be hard to make progress on anything because you're constantly shifting gears.

When you're not sure where to start, the best thing is usually to make a list. Making lists can be very effective because it forces us to look at everything we need and prioritize what's most important. This will help ensure that nothing gets left out of the plan or overlooked when we're in a rush.

It's important to find a place in your workday where you can do your best work. If you know what triggers the state of flow for yourself, it will be easier to maintain this because you can create an environment conducive to it. The benefits of getting into flow include increased happiness and productivity at work by doing something that engages with oneself rather than simply going through the motions of being present on a job site.

4. Break down larger projects into smaller tasks, so it's easier to see progress being made

A common mistake people make when tackling a large task is they get overwhelmed. Breaking it down into smaller, more manageable tasks will help you feel accomplished and see progress much faster. It's easy to get lost in a project and feel like you're not making any progress, but everything starts coming together when you break it down.

Many people find it difficult to break down larger projects into smaller tasks because they’re unsure what steps are needed or how long each step will take. This can lead to feelings of discouragement and overwhelm that cause us to avoid our work altogether. However, if we choose a manageable project in size and scope, then there’s no need for this anxiety.

5. Get rid of distractions like social media or email notifications on your phone

What if I told you that there was a way to get more done by being less distracted? How do you think people feel when they open their email and see notifications from social media all at once. It's not uncommon for people to be on their phone, checking Twitter, scrolling through Instagram, and answering emails in one go. With the constant distractions of social media and email notifications, it's hard for any person to focus on what matters most.

The urge to check your phone for new notifications or scroll through social media is powerful. It's hard to resist the temptation, but you don't have to if you want to be productive. One thing that can help combat this feeling is turning off all potential distractions on your computer and phone by disabling notifications from social media apps and email. You'll find it much easier to focus when those pesky pop-ups aren't distracting you every few minutes.

