5 Tips To Reduce Email Overload

Krystal Emerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OakW3_0bBz5ifk00
A person typing on a laptop.EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels

One of the most common tech issues that people have is email overload. The constant barrage of emails in your inbox can be difficult to manage and lead you to feel stressed out, overworked, or overwhelmed.

I can attest that email overload is a genuine problem. I'm constantly checking my inbox for updates and messages, but it seems like there are never enough hours in the day to get everything done. As a result, it's not uncommon for me to have over 500 unread emails at any given time.

The best way to reduce email overload is to cut down on the number of emails you receive. There are many ways to do this, depending on what type of email you want to reduce. For example, unsubscribe from newsletters and updates that don't interest you.

Turn notifications off for social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, so they stop bombarding your inbox with alerts every time someone posts something new. You can also set up filters in your email account's settings, so certain types of messages automatically get moved into a folder or deleted altogether when they come through.

1. Create folders in your email to organize messages by topic

Email can be a mess. You get notifications for everything, and it's easy to lose track of what you've read or haven't seen yet. But by creating folders in your inbox, you'll stay on top of things and feel more organized.

You might want to consider creating folders within your email account to help organize and manage messages. This can be done by clicking on "create new folder" under the "folder" tab, entering a name for it, and dragging existing emails into it. The process is similar to how you would create folders on your desktop computer.

One of the trickiest aspects of email is that it can quickly become cluttered and difficult to manage. Some people even have trouble keeping up with the number of emails they receive. Fortunately, some simple solutions will help you stay organized. Today we're going to talk about how you can use folders in your inbox for organization purposes.   

One way to keep track of different messages is by creating a folder for each category or topic in your inbox to know where everything is at a glance. For example, if you have an "Accounting" folder, then every email related to accounting would be stored there instead of cluttering up your main inbox page. 

2. Use the "Unsubscribe" button on any emails that you don't want to receive any more

It's happened to all of us. We get an email that we never signed up for, and it looks like spam, but since you don't want to be rude, you delete it without reading the message. I understand how it feels because I've done this before too! But what if there was a way to unsubscribe from these emails?

The first step is figuring out how you're getting the emails in your inbox so that you know where to go next. If it's coming from an app like Gmail or Yahoo Mail, then click on "Settings" and look for things labeled as "subscriptions." For example, if it says "Gmail Subscriptions," then click on the link there. If not, head over to the company website and look around for a button called something like "Unsubscribe" or "Manage Email Preferences."

It's time to start unsubscribing from emails that you don't want to receive anymore. It can be difficult at first, but it will save you a lot of time in the long run and prevent cluttering up your inbox with unwanted messages. 

3. Set up filters so that certain types of messages come directly to a specific folder, rather than cluttering your inbox 

The way we use our email accounts has changed dramatically over the years. What used to be a simple tool for communicating quickly and efficiently is now an all-encompassing communication portal that can often become unmanageable. At its best, it's easy to access important messages and reminders in one central location; at its worst, it becomes cluttered with spam and other irrelevant information from social media sites like Twitter or Facebook. 

What is the most overwhelming thing about your inbox? Is it that no matter how many messages you delete, there are just too many to handle? Or maybe you never know which message is important enough to read. The solution may be as close as your phone! Set up filters so that certain types of messages come directly to a specific folder on your phone, and all other emails will go into another folder. That way, when you open the app, only those with an importance level higher than others will show up in your feed.

4. Delete old or unwanted emails regularly to keep them from accumulating 

It can be easy to get bogged down by a huge inbox and want to delete everything all at once. However, this is not the best course of action as you will lose important emails that you might need later on. Instead, set aside time each day or week to go through your inbox and delete what's unnecessary, so it doesn't build up. You'll feel better knowing that your email isn't being cluttered with old messages from months ago.

It can be easy to hold on to old emails, but it's not necessary. With email storage space constantly increasing and the clutter of old emails piling up, it might be time for you to start deleting them. You can delete unwanted emails by dragging them into your recycle bin or emptying your inbox. You must avoid deleting an email by mistake with these simple steps.

5. Schedule time every day (or week) where you go through all of your emails and delete what isn't important or relevant anymore

The best time to go through your emails is when you have a free block of time. If that's not possible, schedule some time in your calendar and make sure it doesn't conflict with anything else. This way, you're more likely actually to do it. The day-to-day grind of work can often feel like a never-ending battle. You might be juggling long hours, deadlines and trying to keep up with the latest company developments.

To make matters worse, you have your inbox constantly reminding you that there's another email waiting for your attention. If this sounds familiar, it may be time to take some time out of your schedule every day or week where you go through all of your emails and delete any unnecessary ones that add no value to what is going on in the office.

