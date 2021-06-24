5 Ways To Get The Most Out of Each Book You Read

Krystal Emerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TA4WR_0ae8MmgE00
A man and woman reading a book together.RODNAE/Pexels

We all know that reading is a great way to spend your spare time. Sometimes though, it can be hard to find the motivation to read more than one book at a time. Reading in bed before going to sleep is an excellent way to form good habits concerning nighttime activities.

When we finish reading something for the day, our brains are still working through things, so it's important not just turn off our minds when we go night-night. Reading has been proven as a great habit for people who want or need better quality sleep because it helps people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

It's always important to read a book with an open mind and not just skim the pages. Make sure that you are reading books that interest you. Take time to process what you have read by reflecting on it before moving onto another chapter or subject. Try not to compare one book to another as they can be entirely different in their content and message. 

1. Set a goal for the number of pages you want to read each day and stick to it

The success of your reading journey depends on many variables, but setting a specific and achievable goal is key. You can also find out what other people are doing with their time to make progress towards your goals. 

How do you feel after reading an entire book? What about finishing one chapter per day? Setting a goal can be difficult at times, but don't stop there once you reach that milestone! Set another goal for yourself and keep moving forward.

Setting a goal for the number of pages you want to read each day and sticking to it can help you create a reading routine. The average person reads about 250 words per minute, so if your goal is 20 pages, that’s 5 minutes or 500 words. Set a timer or alarm on your phone to remind yourself when to take a break.

2. Keep a list of books that interest you and mark them off as you finish them

Do you ever find yourself scrolling through your phone, mindlessly browsing the internet, trying to find something interesting to read? Do you have piles of books on your nightstand that just haven't been touched in weeks? I know how it feels like. All those book reviews and recommendations from friends can be overwhelming.

Personally, I keep a list of books that interest me and mark them off as I finish them. This is an important life skill because it will allow you to track which genres or topics interest you. It also provides an opportunity to create new reading lists from your favorite authors. The ultimate goal is for every book on your reading list to be crossed off.

The first step to reading a book is knowing what it's about. You may have heard of some books that sound interesting, but you don't know anything about them. The best way to find out more about a book is by asking someone who has read it or looking at the back cover description.

3. Read with a friend or family member so that there is someone to discuss the book with later on

 Reading is so much more enjoyable when done with someone else. You get to discuss your opinions about what you read while also having someone there to help you get stuck on anything difficult. 

The best way to fully enjoy a book is by reading with someone. This allows for discussion and lively debate about the themes, characters, or plot points found within the pages of a novel. Reading with someone also helps to foster an environment of learning and discovery as one person discovers something new in their favorite story. At the same time, another may offer a different perspective on what they just read. 

4. Use sticky notes to highlight important passages in your book 

If you're like me, you prefer to highlight passages in your books with a pen or pencil. But what happens when the book is loaned out? Or if it's an eBook and highlighting doesn't work? You have to find each highlighted passage again. That's where sticky notes come in handy.

Please write down the page number of each passage on a sticky note and stick them at the top of that page so that they are easy to find later on. For example, you could highlight the important passages in your book and then review them later. This will allow you to spend more time reading new material rather than re-reading what has already been covered.

Another way is to create flashcards with keywords that represent particular ideas or themes from your book so that as you're going through the text if there's a word that makes sense but doesn't stick out, it can be looked up for further clarification.

5. Take time between reading sessions to ponder what you've just read

Ever notice how much easier it is to focus on reading when you're not constantly being interrupted? It's natural that, as humans, we have an almost constant need to be doing something, but all those distractions can really take their toll on our ability to focus and do meaningful work.

It turns out that there are actually many benefits associated with taking time off from work or other tasks now and then so that our brains can rest, recharge, and process information more effectively.

As you read, it's important to take a moment every once in a while to think about what you just read. This will help you understand and retain the material better. Also, think about how the book relates to other things in your life and make connections between ideas in different books.

Read the text repeatedly and write down your thoughts on what you just read to make connections with other parts of the text. In this way, when you return to the text for more reading, it will be easier for you to follow along and understand what is happening. This also gives your brain time to process everything so that when it's back into the story, there's less of a chance that you'll forget something from earlier in the book.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f5c0ebd51e38392bd14d896cc6b8bbe1.blob

News, business, and productivity.

Pittsburgh, PA
81 followers
Loading

More from Krystal Emerson

How To Use a Food Journal To Stay On Track With Your Weight Loss Goals

It's hard to stay on track with your weight loss goals when you're hungry and feeling deprived. But, it's possible. The key is a food journal. A food journal can help you plan meals that will keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long. But, you can also use it as a tool to pinpoint the foods or types of foods that are making you feel out of control around eating.Read full story

5 Tips For Handling Toxic Co-Workers In The Workplace

A man and woman speaking to each other.Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels. We all have to work with people that we don't like. However, there is a difference between working with someone you don't get along with and someone who does something toxic. Toxic co-workers are the ones that usually make your life harder than it has to be and affect your overall mood at work.Read full story

5 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health Through Journaling

Journaling is a great way to improve your mental health. Studies have shown that writing down thoughts and feelings can help with stress, anxiety, and depression. Journaling for just ten minutes a day can make an enormous difference in how you feel on the inside. It's time to stop being afraid of what you think about yourself and start recording it. You'll be surprised at all the things you learn when journaling becomes a regular part of your life.Read full story

5 Tips For Making Your Day As Productive As Possible

A woman on top of a mountain.Nina Uhlíková/Pexels. Every day is a new opportunity to get things done. If you want your day to be productive, don't let it go by without planning. A lot of people have trouble starting their day off with a bang. You wake up, get ready and head out the door for work or school without even getting your brain in gear.Read full story

6 Tips For Getting What You Want Out Of Your Relationship

A man and woman walking together.Trinity Kubassek/Pexels. Do you find yourself in a never-ending cycle of drama and heartache with your love life? It may seem like the only way to avoid these feelings is to stay single, but that's not true. The key is finding someone who also wants something more than just a casual relationship. The key to avoiding a casual relationship is to make sure you're on the same page with your partner.Read full story

5 Tips For Overcoming An Anxiety Attack In 10 Minutes or Less

A woman sitting at the edge of a pier.Keenan Constance/Pexels. Do you ever feel like your heart is racing, that the air around you has turned to thick fog, and that your thoughts are spiraling out of control? When this happens, it's important to remember that you're not alone. An Anxiety Attack can happen at any moment and for many different reasons. Luckily, you can take steps to overcome an Anxiety Attack in 10 minutes or less.Read full story

5 Tips To Land Your Dream Job As a College Student

Woman with her feet up on the desk.Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. Every year, thousands of students graduate from college and enter the working world. Many are excited to start a career and work in an industry that they love. However, finding a job can be challenging for some because they aren't sure where to begin their search or how to go about it.Read full story

5 Ways To Land Your First Client In Your First Month of Freelancing

Freelancing is a great way to earn money while working around your schedule. The only problem is that it can be hard to get clients in the first month of freelancing. Freelancing can be a tough industry to break into, but it's not impossible. If you're in the process of changing careers or considering freelancing as a side hustle, read on for some tips about how to land your first freelance client in your first month of freelancing.Read full story

5 Tips To Prevent Injuries When You Start Running

Running is a great way to stay in shape but can lead to injury if not done correctly. It's important that you warm-up, stretch out your muscles before starting your run, and make sure to cool down after with some light stretches. You should also invest in good running shoes that are right for your foot type to don't over-pronate or under-pronate during use.Read full story

5 Ways To Stop Yourself From Overthinking Everything

A man sitting in front of his computer.Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. We all have moments when we're thinking about so many things that it becomes difficult to focus on anything. Our minds are constantly racing, and we can't stop worrying about the future or rehashing the past. This is called overthinking, and while some people might think this is a good thing, it's actually not.Read full story

5 Ways To Improve Your Memory In The Next 30 Days

Memory is a tricky thing. It's never clear what you should be doing to improve it or if you're even capable of improving it at all. But with the right technique and enough dedication, anyone can improve their memory in as little as 30 days.Read full story

5 Tips To Help You Stop Comparing Yourself To Other People

Two women posing for a photo.ArtHouse Studio/Pexels. Comparing yourself to other people can be a dangerous game. It's easy to get caught up in what others are doing or comparing your life to theirs and feeling like you're not measuring up. This can lead to low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety. If this sounds familiar, then it is time for some reflection.Read full story

5 Ways To Boost Your Mental Resilience During Challenging Times

A woman with her eyes closed.Michelle Leman/Pexels. The idea of mental resilience is a popular topic these days. One would think that with all the talk about it, people have mastered this quality. However, the truth is, many people still struggle to find ways to maintain their mental health during difficult times.Read full story

5 Things That Can Drastically Reduce Your Productivity When Working From Home

A woman with a laptop and child.Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels. There are many insidious distractions that can dramatically reduce your productivity when working from home. Some of these distractions include checking email, social media, having a television on in the background, and cooking food at home while you are working. If you want to maximize your productivity during work hours, you must focus on work tasks and avoid getting distracted by other things that should be taken care of during your personal time.Read full story

5 Tips For Working With Social Media Influencers to Promote Your Products

Do you want to generate buzz around your products? Are you tired of the same old marketing methods? If so, then it might be time for a new approach. Social media influencers are people with large followings on social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram. They can help promote your products by posting photos or videos that will reach many of their followers.Read full story

How to Use Calendar Blocking to Work More Efficiently

You know that there are many distractions globally, and it's hard to stay on task. Maybe you've tried using a timer or alarms before, but they weren't enough. That's why I'm going to teach you about calendar blocking. This is an awesome technique for ensuring that you stay focused on the tasks at hand by assigning them blocks of time throughout your day. It will help make sure that nothing gets left behind, and everything gets done as quickly as possible.Read full story

5 Skills That Will Make You More Competitive In The Current Job Market

In today's job market than ever to have skills that make you stand out from the pack. The skills you have and your gaining will be what sets you apart from other candidates. The current job market is competitive, so it's important to know what employers are looking for and how you can give them exactly what they need.Read full story

5 Tips For Returning To The Office After Working From Home

It is common for people to have a hard time adjusting to working after being at home for an extended period of time. There are many reasons why this may be, but some have to do with the change in environment and others because they are no longer able to take care of their basic needs like cooking or cleaning. However, there are ways that you can make the transition easier on yourself, so it does not feel as difficult.Read full story

5 Tips To Help You Uncover Your Passions In Life

A woman reading a book by the ocean.Jay-r Alvarez/Pexels. If you're looking for a way to find your passions in life, this blog post is for you. The following article will explore how to identify what really makes you happy and fulfilled and what doesn't to find your true passions. This will help make it easier to live a fulfilling life by doing important things for us.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy