Five Hours in Atlanta, Georgia — From the World of Coca-Cola to a Good Southern Meal

A recent family wedding took me back to the East Coast in our first trip since the pandemic began. We had a Friday afternoon and evening to enjoy in the city of Atlanta — we were able to get in a couple of tourist adventures and a delicious meal while we were there. Now, there's no shortage of things to do in this beautiful Southern city, but this is just a fun highlight if you only have a few hours to spare in the area.

Since it was the middle of July, when humidity runs high, we decided to hit the World of Coca-Cola museum near Centennial Park. While I have been to this particular location several times, my husband had never been, so we figured it was a way to stay cool in the heat. The museum has been reconfigured quite a bit during the pandemic, so those who have been here before will feel like this is a new experience for them. The traffic flows differently and rather efficiently allowing for crowds to ebb and flow (and for anyone concerned about masks, about 50% of the guests were wearing them, and 100% of the staff had them on).

There were several movies about the history of Coca-Cola to take in and the famous tasting room is still there — but it has been redesigned. Instead of over 80 flavors, the museum has narrowed it down to about eight flavors, including the classic U.S. Coke. Each family gets their own beverage station to sample drinks from around the world that Coca-Cola produces, it felt like a more sanitary situation than before, so we didn't mind the reduced offerings.

Just across the street is Centennial Park, which we were unable to walk through because Shazam 2 was filming that day, so access was restricted. However, we were still able to get to the iconic Olympic Rings to take a photo, which is especially fun in an Olympic year. After enjoying a few tourist sites, we headed to the Old Fourth Ward for dinner at Two Urban Licks, which came highly recommended to us by an Atlanta local.

Housed in a former industrial area, the restaurant is situated in a heavily-trafficked location filled with shops and restaurants. Its high ceilings, modern decor and lively music scene make Two Urban Licks a continual hotspot in the area. The menu, featuring wood-fired cuisine, offers a modern take on Southern classics. From our delicious scallop entree with Gouda grits and Pico de Gallo in a smoked tomato broth to the succulent brisket in a red wine jus with sweet corn, zucchini, edamame, tomato and cilantro succotash, the meal was absolutely divine. It was the perfect way to cap off an Atlanta day — and a restaurant we would return to the next time we are in Georgia.

