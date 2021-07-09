The Las Vegas Strip Welcomes Back Cirque du Soleil, Bruno Mars, Dave Chappelle, & More After a Long Pandemic Hiatus

“O” by Cirque du Soleil, which has been enjoyed by more than 17 million people, celebrates its first performance in 16 months. MGM Resorts International.

It's been a long year and a half for the shows that went dark along the Las Vegas Strip due to the pandemic, but MGM Resorts International is here to announce that there's major entertainment ahead this summer. If you're visiting the area, adding a show to your travel plans should be at the top of your list as major acts and performances continue to return to the stage.

Last week, one of the world’s best-selling theatrical productions of all time, O by Cirque du Soleil, reopened in front of a sold-out crowd at the Bellagio after being closed for 16 months. Before taking the stage, the cast and crew of the iconic aquatic show were showcased in a welcome-back parade through the resort as Bellagio employees and guests cheered them on. Once the show began, the incredible acrobats and synchronized swimmers performed their 60-foot high dives in the custom-built 1.5-million-gallon pool — and no one was more thrilled to see everyone back in the spotlight than Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

“’O’ has been a fan favorite and source of pride for Cirque du Soleil since it first opened at Bellagio in 1998," he enthusiastically said in an emailed statement to Newsbreak. "As we continue to look forward with fresh hope, the grand reopening of one of the shows that has made Cirque du Soleil what it is today – a global leader in live entertainment – is a milestone we want to celebrate. Intermission is over! Let the show begin.”

Cirque du Soleil cast members. MGM Resorts International.

That's not the only excitement at the MGM Resorts. Take a look at some of their other offerings that are sure to heat up the stage this summer in Las Vegas:

“O” by Cirque du Soleil returned to Bellagio on July 1 and will be followed by Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay on August 19 and The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage on August 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

returned to Bellagio on July 1 and will be followed by at Mandalay Bay on August 19 and at The Mirage on August 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here. Bruno Mars will be the first artist returning to Park Theater at Park MGM on July 2, performing two shows every weekend in July with more 2021 dates booked. For tickets or VIP Suite and Ticket packages, visit parkmgm.com.

will be the first artist returning to Park Theater at Park MGM on July 2, performing two shows every weekend in July with more 2021 dates booked. For tickets or VIP Suite and Ticket packages, visit parkmgm.com. The iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena will set the stage for four sold-out Dave Chappelle shows on the first two weekends in July starting July 2. For more information on entertainment at MGM Grand, visit mgmgrand.com.

shows on the first two weekends in July starting July 2. For more information on entertainment at MGM Grand, visit mgmgrand.com. The Mirage entertainment lineup is back in full force with Shin Lim beginning Thursday, July 1 and the Aces of Comedy program returning in July with comedians like Tom Segura, Chelsea Handler, Gabriel Iglesias and Bill Maher booked throughout 2021. For more information on The Mirage entertainment, visit here.

beginning Thursday, July 1 and the Aces of Comedy program returning in July with comedians like booked throughout 2021. For more information on The Mirage entertainment, visit here. T-Mobile Arena will host UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Saturday, July 10 followed by Fury vs. Wilder III Saturday, July 24. For more information on the arena or to purchase tickets, visit tmobilearena.com.

Saturday, July 10 followed by Saturday, July 24. For more information on the arena or to purchase tickets, visit tmobilearena.com. On The Record , Park MGM’s speakeasy and club, reopens Friday, July 2. For more information, visit ontherecordlv.com.

, Park MGM’s speakeasy and club, reopens Friday, July 2. For more information, visit ontherecordlv.com. The Concerts on the Beach series at Mandalay Bay Beach begins with a July 4 show featuring Sublime With Rome. To purchase tickets or for more Concerts on the Beach show information, visit here.

To purchase tickets or for more Concerts on the Beach show information, visit here. Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay will host the Men’s and Women’s USA Basketball teams beginning July 6 as they participate in training camps and play in multiple exhibition games over five days before departing for Tokyo. To purchase tickets, visit here.

beginning July 6 as they participate in training camps and play in multiple exhibition games over five days before departing for Tokyo. To purchase tickets, visit here. The longest-running dinner show on the Las Vegas Strip, Tournament of Kings, returns Wednesday, July 14. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit here.

“For the past 16 months, we’ve waited patiently to reignite the heartbeat of Las Vegas with our large-scale shows, sporting events and nightlife -- and this weekend marks a major milestone for the full recovery of our city,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International’s CEO and President said to Newsbreak via email. “Millions of people travel from around the world to experience the unique entertainment only Las Vegas offers, and with the return of names like Bruno, Chappelle and Cirque, we are letting them know it’s time to come back.”

Are you ready for your next adventure to Las Vegas?

Before you go, check out: Rooftop Cinema Club Makes It Easy for Los Angeles to Experience Movies in the Great Outdoors This Summer

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.