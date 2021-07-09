Las Vegas, NV

The Las Vegas Strip Welcomes Back Cirque du Soleil, Bruno Mars, Dave Chappelle, & More After a Long Pandemic Hiatus

Kristyn Burtt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSjle_0arftiJK00
“O” by Cirque du Soleil, which has been enjoyed by more than 17 million people, celebrates its first performance in 16 months.MGM Resorts International.

It's been a long year and a half for the shows that went dark along the Las Vegas Strip due to the pandemic, but MGM Resorts International is here to announce that there's major entertainment ahead this summer. If you're visiting the area, adding a show to your travel plans should be at the top of your list as major acts and performances continue to return to the stage.

Last week, one of the world’s best-selling theatrical productions of all time, O by Cirque du Soleil, reopened in front of a sold-out crowd at the Bellagio after being closed for 16 months. Before taking the stage, the cast and crew of the iconic aquatic show were showcased in a welcome-back parade through the resort as Bellagio employees and guests cheered them on. Once the show began, the incredible acrobats and synchronized swimmers performed their 60-foot high dives in the custom-built 1.5-million-gallon pool — and no one was more thrilled to see everyone back in the spotlight than Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

“’O’ has been a fan favorite and source of pride for Cirque du Soleil since it first opened at Bellagio in 1998," he enthusiastically said in an emailed statement to Newsbreak. "As we continue to look forward with fresh hope, the grand reopening of one of the shows that has made Cirque du Soleil what it is today – a global leader in live entertainment – is a milestone we want to celebrate. Intermission is over! Let the show begin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VOK8_0arftiJK00
Cirque du Soleil cast members.MGM Resorts International.

That's not the only excitement at the MGM Resorts. Take a look at some of their other offerings that are sure to heat up the stage this summer in Las Vegas:

  • “O” by Cirque du Soleil returned to Bellagio on July 1 and will be followed by Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay on August 19 and The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage on August 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.
  • Bruno Mars will be the first artist returning to Park Theater at Park MGM on July 2, performing two shows every weekend in July with more 2021 dates booked. For tickets or VIP Suite and Ticket packages, visit parkmgm.com.
  • The iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena will set the stage for four sold-out Dave Chappelle shows on the first two weekends in July starting July 2. For more information on entertainment at MGM Grand, visit mgmgrand.com.
  • The Mirage entertainment lineup is back in full force with Shin Lim beginning Thursday, July 1 and the Aces of Comedy program returning in July with comedians like Tom Segura, Chelsea Handler, Gabriel Iglesias and Bill Maher booked throughout 2021. For more information on The Mirage entertainment, visit here.
  • T-Mobile Arena will host UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Saturday, July 10 followed by Fury vs. Wilder III Saturday, July 24. For more information on the arena or to purchase tickets, visit tmobilearena.com.
  • On The Record, Park MGM’s speakeasy and club, reopens Friday, July 2. For more information, visit ontherecordlv.com.
  • The Concerts on the Beach series at Mandalay Bay Beach begins with a July 4 show featuring Sublime With Rome. To purchase tickets or for more Concerts on the Beach show information, visit here.
  • Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay will host the Men’s and Women’s USA Basketball teams beginning July 6 as they participate in training camps and play in multiple exhibition games over five days before departing for Tokyo. To purchase tickets, visit here.
  • The longest-running dinner show on the Las Vegas Strip, Tournament of Kings, returns Wednesday, July 14. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit here.

“For the past 16 months, we’ve waited patiently to reignite the heartbeat of Las Vegas with our large-scale shows, sporting events and nightlife -- and this weekend marks a major milestone for the full recovery of our city,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International’s CEO and President said to Newsbreak via email. “Millions of people travel from around the world to experience the unique entertainment only Las Vegas offers, and with the return of names like Bruno, Chappelle and Cirque, we are letting them know it’s time to come back.”

Are you ready for your next adventure to Las Vegas?

Before you go, check out: Rooftop Cinema Club Makes It Easy for Los Angeles to Experience Movies in the Great Outdoors This Summer

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/57c8451cfeee56dd2080d1159228832a.jpg

Kristyn Burtt is a commercial dance journalist, TV host and producer. She was the West Coast correspondent and host of "To the Pointe" on Dance Network for five years. Her coverage of "So You Think You Can Dance," "Dancing With the Stars" and "World of Dance" is popular with dance fans across the globe. Kristyn's love of dance began early in her life. She trained at the Boston Ballet School, danced with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in "The Nutcracker" and won a dance scholarship to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. She currently serves on the American Dance Movement’s Marketing & PR Committee and is a member of the Television Academy and SAG-AFTRA.

Los Angeles, CA
432 followers
Loading

More from Kristyn Burtt

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Gets a Brand New Moviegoing Experience Nestled Right Behind the Iconic Egyptian Theatre

Cinelounge SunsetCourtesy of Cinelounge Sunset. Summer in Los Angeles is always so much fun, but with rising Delta COVID numbers, many families are looking for outdoor alternatives when it comes to moviegoing. We've got you covered when it comes to the magic of cinema right in the heart of Hollywood — it's also a location that harkens back to the nostalgic days of the entertainment industry because it's situated behind the iconic Egyptian Theatre.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Unions Move Ahead with Allowing Employers to Mandate Vaccines for Cast and Crew

SAG-AFTRA logo.Courtesy of SAG-AFTRA. Hollywood unions for the TV and film industry, the Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Basic Crafts, and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), together with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) have officially moved forward to allow producers to mandate vaccines on set. While certain standards will need to be met, the latest agreement will allow for some modifications for a fully vaccinated cast and crew.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Rooftop Cinema Club Makes It Easy for Los Angeles to Experience Movies in the Great Outdoors This Summer

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA.Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club. This summer, Los Angeles is going to get to experience movies in the open air from a rooftop seat or the comfort of your car. The Rooftop Cinema Club now has three locations throughout the LA area to make it convenient for everyone to see their favorite films in an exciting way.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

San Fernando Valley's Charming Toluca Lake Draws In the Celebrities From Viola Davis to Ray Romano

Toluca Lake signPublic Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Los Angeles has plenty of magical little pockets to live in, where the neighborhoods make it feel like it isn't such a big city. One of the most idyllic places to live in the San Fernando Valley is Toluca Lake, which has a six-acre body of water in the middle of the community. The private lake is owned and maintained by Toluca Lake Property Owners Association, which has homes dotted along the waterfront — and of course, a golf club that is completely hidden from view.Read full story
Hidden Hills, CA

Celebrities Besides the Kardashians Who Call Hidden Hills, California Home

Long Valley Road gate, Hidden Hills, California.Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Anyone who followed the Kardashian family and their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, knows all about their gated community in Hidden Hills, California. It's adjacent to Calabasas, where their notoriety first began in 2007. It's also a relatively small area (only 1.7 square miles) built in the 1950s by architect A. E. Hanson, who also developed the Rolling Hills and Palos Verdes Estates in Southern California. Even though the neighborhood is behind the gates, there is an elementary school on the property that is available to neighboring towns in the area.Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena Civic Ballet Brings Live Music to Their Latest Production: 'Giselle Under the Stars'

'Giselle Under the Stars' at Pasadena Civic Ballet.Courtesy of Pasadena Civic Ballet. If there's any company that has preserved and adapted through the pandemic, it's the Pasadena Civic Ballet, which has found a creative way to mount more than one production and continue performing opportunities for their students. After successfully producing al fresco performances of The Nutcracker and The Wizard of Oz over the last six months, the company is now taking it up a notch with a weekend of Giselle Under the Stars, starring Petra Conti and Eris Nezha, on June 12 and 13 intimate outdoor salon setting.Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota's Ellie & Ava Wagner Reveal How 'World of Dance' Made a Huge Impact on Their Dance Careers

If you've been following the Minnesota dance scene over the last few years, then the names Eva Igo, Savannah Manzel, Taylor Sieve and Ellie and Ava Wagner are familiar to you. Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood has become the hub for talented, technically trained dancers, who have found great success on dance competition shows like So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why Dancers Are Heading to College First Before Launching Their Professional Career in Los Angeles

Zane Tahvildaran JessweinAnne Slattery. For dancers, high school graduation is often a major decision-making time for professional careers: Do you head to Los Angeles (or New York City) to start working in your profession or do you take the four years to go to college? In the last decade, it was an easy decision for many dancers to go straight to LA to work because there were so many opportunities at hand, including a coveted spot as a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Feliz Real Estate Attracts Celebrities for Its Architectural Hidden Gems & Disney History

Los Feliz sign.Thomas Hawk is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. Los Feliz isn't always considered one of the go-to neighborhoods for celebrities, but that doesn't mean that they don't live there. They certainly do reside in this centrally located area of Los Angeles because it boasts a hip, eclectic and funky vibe when it comes to its shops and restaurants. For fans of the Disney empire, they know this was the birthplace of Mickey Mouse because Walt Disney, and his brother Roy, made all of their dreams come true in this sector of LA. If that isn't enough Los Feliz love, the entrance to California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort features Buena Vista Street and is reminiscent of the neighborhood in the 1920s and 1930s.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

These Celebrities Are Calling San Fernando Valley's Encino Neighborhood Home Sweet Home

Encino, California is having a bit of a renaissance in Los Angeles. The neighborhood resides in the central portion of the southern San Fernando Valley, and it's a pocket of real estate where many celebrities call home. It's also a hot spot as a filming location if you've been watching Netflix's Cobra Kai or if you're a fan of The Forty-Year-Old Virgin — Ventura Boulevard in that area should look familiar to you.Read full story
Utah State

Utah's Stefani Sosa Finds Success in Her Own Backyard with 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' dancer Stephani SosaCourtesy of Stephani Sosa. If there's one thing Utah can brag about, it's the dance talent the state has brought to the TV landscape from Dancing with the Stars to World of Dance. Provo's Stefani Sosa knows a thing or two about competing in front of a national television audience after being a part of the Top 10, with brother Ezra Sosa, on Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance. She's now enjoying her success as one of the principal dancers on the second season of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which films in her home state of Utah.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Moviegoing Experience Is Back in Downtown Los Angeles with the Alamo Drafthouse Reopening May 28

Alamo Drafthouse marqueeBruceTurner is licensed under CC BY 2.0. The pandemic changed the face of the moviegoing experience over the last year and a half due to the pandemic, but one Los Angeles area theater is gearing up to welcome back audiences with a variety of films to choose from over the Memorial Day Weekend. Downtown LA's Alamo Drafthouse is reopening May 28 after sitting dark for far too long, and to welcome everyone back, they've curated a collection of films to kick off the inaugural weekend.Read full story
California State

Los Angeles TV & Film Production Gets a $30M Boost From Governor Gavin Newsom's Tax Credit Program

Iconic Hollywood Sign.Alex88 Thanks for 212 Million Views is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. Governor Gavin Newsom is hoping to ramp up production in Los Angeles with new film and TV tax credits for the state of California. On Friday, he announced that he's adding $30 million to the coffers to lure out-of-state shows and movies back to Hollywood to help create a post-pandemic entertainment boom.Read full story
Louisiana State

Watch out, New York and LA! Atlanta Is Where All of The Commercial Dancers Are Moving

'Step Up: High Water' cast.YouTube. When dancers decide to start their professional careers, New York City and Los Angeles are normally at the top of the list. After the pandemic forced many productions and theaters to shut down, a new city has emerged for commercial artists: Atlanta, Georgia. The city was able to get up and running faster when it came to TV and film production in the middle of the pandemic compared to the other two usual powerhouses. Now, that's where a lot of dancers have chosen to relocate.Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City Is Ready to Welcome Back Big Broadway Shows — Find Out When Your Favorites Are Returning

GMA celebrates the reopening of Broadway shows.ABC/Paula Lobo. New York City is gearing up for what they hope will be a very busy fall with the reopening of Broadway theaters. Now that the three current powerhouses — Hamilton, Wicked and The Lion King — announced their return dates together on Tuesday, it's showing signs that the Big Apple is coming back to life.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Reacts Swiftly to Hollywood Foreign Press By Rejecting 2022 Golden Globes Broadcast

Golden Globe AwardsJoe Shlabotnik is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Hollywood is reacting swiftly to major news that could completely alter the award show landscape in 2022 and beyond after NBC announced on Monday that they would refrain from airing the show in January. After their press release was made public, Tom Cruise also made a move that many consider a sign that the entertainment industry is ready to close the door on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for good.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Show 'Come Dance With Me' Relocates Production from Los Angeles to Melbourne, Australia

Jenna Dewan Tatum greets the audience during “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Monday, May 22, 2017.Terence Patrick/CBS. Los Angeles is missing out on at least one television production this spring — CBS Studios' Come Dance With Me chose to relocate production from the West Coast to Melbourne, Australia. Even though California is doing well with COVID-19 numbers, the producers were looking for an in-person audience to add to the atmosphere and that wasn't going to possible with the current COVID regulations in the Los Angeles area. SAG-AFTRA current safety rules for union performers is enforced through June 30. The networks and the unions are now in discussions for phase two regulations as more productions are ramping up.Read full story
4 comments

New York City Performers Get an Official Return Date for Broadway Shows

Times Square"Times Square" by MC SimonE is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. Broadway was one of the first major live events to shut down, and now, it will be the last major live event to come back. But the good news is that it has an official reopening date after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during a live press conference on Wednesday that shows can return on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 100-percent capacity. That's a welcome relief for the actors, dancers, musicians, backstage crew and support services, who have been out of a job since April 12, 2020.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Britt Stewart Shines a Light on BIPOC Dancers with Share The Movement

Behind the scenes at "Dancing with the Stars."ABC/Kelsey McNeal. Britt Stewart has been working hard behind the scenes during the pandemic in Los Angeles. She made her debut as a Dancing with the Stars pro during the show's 29th season, becoming the first Black female pro in the series' history. While shattering glass ceilings for all of the dancers who will follow in her footsteps, Stewart wanted to find a way to give back. It's something she's been thinking about long before her time on the dance competition show.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy