Fun Events Going on in and Near Menomonee Falls on Wednesday, August 4th

If you are itching to get out midweek, check out these fun events going on in and near Menomonee Falls!

Traveling Beer Garden at McCarty Park in West Allis

There will be a fun Traveling Beer Garden at McCarty Park in West Allis on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is being put on by the Pass Me A Pint tour. Bring family and friends and enjoy local brewers from Sprecher. There will also be snacks such as polish sausage, brats and pretzels as well as empanadas from Triciclu Peru. Plastic cups for beverages will be provided. The proceeds from this event go to support local parks. You can pay with cash or a credit card.

Elevated Yoga and Paint Workshop

Join us for ELEVATED YOGA + PAINT Workshops Canni Hemp Co.!

Before our workshop get in the flow with complimentary preroll sticks + infused teas or juices supplied by Canni. CBD consumption is completely optional.

After our social time, enjoy an extra fun, tactile YOGA + PAINT EXPERIENCE!!

Yoga + Paint is a chance to explore your creative side and let your inner child shine! We cover our yoga mats with 'paper mats'. Each person has a paint palette and we infuse the paint into our practice... class is cued to include paint + some spaces for free flow painting. When our experience is complete, you have a unique piece of creative art to take home if you like!

After yoga, stay mingle and enjoy exclusive discounts + surprises Canni has put together just for our crew!

DETAILS:

All levels welcome

Please bring a mat

Water recommended

Refunds only offered in event of cancellation

In the event of poor weather we will do our best to reschedule

Although paint is washable, it can stain some fabrics

SUPER LIMITED CAPACITY for this workshop

Must be 18+ valid ID.

RiverWalk Tour by Historic Milwaukee

This fun RiverWalk Tour is being put on my Historic MIlwaukee on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. You will enjoy the sculpture’s dotting the landscape and the architecturally significant buildings flanking the Milwaukee River. It is free from Historic Milwaukee, Inc. members and $10 for non-members. There are no walk-ins allowed as reservations are now required. You will need to keep 6 feet of distance from other groups during the tour.

Paint and Sip at Safehouse

We're partnering with Painting with a Twist Milwaukee to bring Paint & Sip to SafeHouse!

🎨 First Wednesday of each month from 6pm-8pm.

🍷Instructor Jade from Painting with a Twist will be leading the painting session with a canvas of "Starry Night Over Milwaukee."

🎨 $25 per person.

🍷Hosted in Newsroom Pub. Grab a drink at the bar while you paint!

Painting with a Twist Milwaukee's cancellation policy can be found on the linked reservation page. Please review before booking.

The Way We Worked - A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition at the Sheboygan County Historical Society and Museum

Head to the Sheboygan County Historical Society and Museum for this exciting exhibit going on through the beginning of October. It will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Way We Worked is a Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit that explores how work became so central to the American culture. The exhibit traces the changes that affected the workforce and work environments over the past 150 years. It highlights how the diversity of the American workforce is a strength and provides an opportunity to explore how we identify with work as individuals and communities. The exhibit will also include snapshots of how Sheboygan County has experienced work over the years. The exhibit is included with a regular Museum admission of $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for ages 6 to 17, with kids 5 and under being free.

Have a great Wednesday!

